MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A mural honoring George Floyd was projected above his golden coffin, where mourners knelt and cried, paused and prayed Thursday at his memorial service. Its simple message: “I can breathe now.”
But for far too many black Americans, dreams have been dashed and goals not achieved because they still cannot breathe, said the Rev. Al Sharpton, who eulogized Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday.
“The reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed to be is you kept your knee on our neck,” Sharpton said in reference to Floyd’s May 25 arrest, during which a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the handcuffed black man’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.
“What happened to Floyd happens every day in this country,” Sharpton said. “It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ‘Get your knee off our neck!'”
Floyd’s memorial service was a send-off that his family felt he deserved — they paid heartfelt tribute to a man they affectionately called “Perry.” With many of Minnesota’s top elected leaders in the room, along with members of Congress, the service included strong calls for meaningful changes in policing and the criminal justice system.
During eulogy remarks, Sharpton revealed plans to hold a commemorative march on Washington in August as part of a push for federal policing reforms.
“When we fight for the George Floyds of the world — and more importantly, the unknown George Floyds of the world — we are helping America be America for all Americans,” said Floyd family attorney Ben Crump, who listed off the names of other African American men and women killed by police.
Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, who represents Floyd’s native Houston and attended the service, said she and other lawmakers on Thursday introduced police accountability legislation named after Floyd. The measure calls for improved training for police departments and standards for how the use of deadly force and misconduct are investigated, among other aims.
“We have put a stop sign in front of America — there will be no more” unchecked killing by police, Jackson-Lee told The Associated Press. “I will never forget the words ‘I can’t breathe.’ America cannot allow people to die in the 21st century.”
She was among dozens of other politicians, celebrities, civil rights activists and family members of Floyd who sang “Amazing Grace,” prayed and joined together in a rousing memorial that was a celebration for a man whose death at the hands of police has sparked protests nationwide and calls for an end to racial injustice.
Inside the service, held in the Frank J. Lindquist sanctuary at North Central University, mourners wore masks, some with the words “I can’t breathe” on them. Organizers issued several reminders for attendees to keep some social distance. Many attendees bumped elbows rather than hug or shake hands at the memorial taking place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was not the coronavirus that killed Floyd, Crump said in his service remarks, but the “pandemic of racism and discrimination.”
Floyd’s brother and other family members told personal stories about dancing, playing football, cooking and enjoying life together. They said he was also known by other endearing nicknames such as “Georgie Porgie.”
“George, he was like a general,” brother Philonise Floyd said. “Every day he would walk outside, there would be a line of people wanting to greet him. … He was powerful, man. He had a way with words. … Everybody loved George.”
Projected above the pulpit inside the sanctuary was the blue and orange mural that was painted at the site of a makeshift memorial in the neighborhood where Floyd pleaded for air. A small band and choir sang “Goin’ Up Yonder” and other classic gospel songs as mourners gathered. Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Bishop Hezekiah Walker closed the service with the song “Every Praise.”
Others in attendance included Martin Luther King III; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Joyce Beatty; rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris; rapper Ludacris; singer Tyrese Gibson; comedians Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish; and actress Marsai Martin.
Floyd’s body will go from the first service to Raeford, North Carolina, the state where he was born 46 years ago, for a two-hour public viewing and private service for the family on Saturday.
Finally, a public viewing will be held Monday in Houston, where he was raised and lived most of his life. A 500-person service on Tuesday will take place at The Fountain of Praise church and will include addresses from Sharpton, Crump, and the Rev. Remus E. Wright, the family pastor. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, may attend, and other political figures and celebrities are expected as well. A private burial will follow.
Floyd’s final journey was designed with intention, Sharpton said ahead of Thursday’s service. Having left Houston for Minneapolis in 2014 in search of a job and a new life, Floyd will retrace that path in death.
Many mourners have noted that among the wrenching cries that Floyd made in his final moments, one was for his mother, Larcenia Floyd, who had died two years earlier.
Sharpton said George Floyd was calling for his mother because, as he neared death, she had her hands outstretched to him calling him back home.
“Come on, George,” Sharpton said. “I’ll welcome you where the wicked will cease from troubling you, where the weary will get rest. It’s a place where police don’t put knees on you, George.”
Associated Press writers Amy Forliti in Minneapolis, Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin; and Nomaan Merchant in Houston contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Ahh… Al Sharpton. Arsonist. Firefighter
Don’t you think it totally revealing of the Sharpton Liberal insanity to ask people to take a knee for Floyd like a flock of Castrated Capon Kaepernicks, as a symbol of protest of a guy who died by somebody kneeling the same very knee upon his neck? Talk about a misguided Democrat dog whistle.
Hey Al why dont you get your hands out of our pockets?
Let’s not insult firefighters. This race pimp is not one! Arsonist…yes!
Recorded statistics reveal that only 9 unarmed Black men were killed by police officers in all of 2019. This is clearly not an epidemic or proof of police targeting Blacks. Didn’t more Black people died in the riots and looting? And what about all the Black mom and pop stores that were demolished. Black “leaders” and highly paid shills for the Democrats like Al Sharpton should be ashamed for selling their people down the river.
Al Sharpton is 100% WRONG ! The reason they could not be what they wanted to be is NOT because of White America, “Pressing on their Neck” The REAL REASON, is that they were voting for the WRONG Political Party ! The Democrats have continously HELD BACK Blacks, and kept them “On The Plantation” by doing nothing for them, and pushing WELFARE, and FOOD STAMPS. President Trump, has done more for Blacks during his term, then Democrats have done in the last 70 years !
It’s not just the dummycrat party that keeps a knee on the neck of black Americans. It’s also race hustlers like Sharpton and Jesse Jackson that make money off racism, most of it tax free, and are allowed to be treated like royalty by the dummycrat party as long as they keep the rest of black America in line. And if a black American gets off the dummycrat plantation they are labeled uncle Tom or oreo cookie. To the dummycrats, a good black American is one that’s on welfare and is strung out on drugs or drunk all the time. As dummycrat LBJ, who started the welfare program, said when implementing the program “We’ll keep those n@#$%*s voting democrat for ever.” Like Rush Limbaugh stated that black Americans have been voting democrat for the last 60 years and still have the same complaints they did 60 years ago. The dummycrats fix NOTHING!
Agree. Anyone have a solution of how to get the Blacks to accept actual history instead of the media and Democrats teaching them hate and self destructive manners? Martin Luther King told them they would never be equal unless they got a good education, to get a good job, and acted more like everyday White people they want to be accepted as equals by. Seems they have morphed into only wanting things for nothing because they are victims. Well, many White middle class also grew up very very poor, but practiced what MLK preached to get a better life. Blacks have been educated to believe all White people look down on them, while ignoring that most get looked down on for not picking themselves up and managing their own lives for themselves–and within the law.
Why not just put Floyd’s body on the same train Lincoln’s body was scurried about the country, then embalm him and put him on display in Washington next to the damaged WWII and Lincoln Memorials like Lenin was in Moscow until another revolt against the socialist/communists put an end to that. Maybe these social manipulators and creators of fake heroic stories can reopen the Roy Rogers Museum and display his stuffed body next to Trigger, and Buttermilk,, right next to Roy’s massive gun collection,,,,,,,,Probably next to Bullet the wonder dog would be more to Sharpton’s liking.
Do not let the social mind manipulators try to make this Floyd social victim into something he was not, other than a socially damaged average man of liberal indoctrinated American social potential gone to waste and debilitated by racially divisive politicians who used he and others for power, who just wanted to live his life in peace, but died violently from the mindless social division of promises made, promises UNKEPT that others now seek to use him in death to create more of.
Great minds think alike! Well said!
Good old Al RACEBAITER Sharpton. Hey Al, why aren’t you in jail, for all of the money you owe the IRS and the state of New York????? Oh, I forgot, there is a double standard of JUSTICE, In our Country, isn’t there, Al RACEBAITER??????????
Al Sharpton, you worthless ***. What problem have you EVER solved in all of your years of ‘the struggle’? Yes, zero. Every time something racially charged happens in this country, YOU and all of the other race hustlers blow into town and, make it WORSE. This country will not mourn the loss of your ‘help’ when you finally go before your maker.
First time in a way I agree with Sharpton. choke choke cough. From the end of the civil war the demoncratic party developed a system of welfare to keep blacks placated, fed, and housed but would not allow them to integrate into society. Hence today why democrats run the big cities and blacks are kept down. This is the area that needs to change but will take a long time as years of suppression has morphed the black community mentality to criminal means to survive and become well off. A long road ahead.
There is a special spot in hell for al sharpton, and anyone who believes his lies.
Standard African-American boilerplate bull.
African-Americans are the wealthiest Black People on the planet. By comparison, what they call poverty in America would be considered wealthy in 3/4 of the world. How many Blacks outside of America have a house to live in? A car to drive? Refrigerator? Color Television? Access to Education, College (often free to Blacks), Priority Job Placement through EEO and Consent Decree, Medical and dental care provided free of charge…
What about the FACT that Black Men comprise about 6% of the American Population , yet they account for over 40% of the violent crime? The leading cause of death among Black Males 15-45 years of age is homicide. Mostly at the hands of other Black Males. And before you blame it all on America and Slavery… Those numbers are even higher outside the USA.
Lets talk about the fact that Black Men respect no-one, yet are all to quick to kill when they feel disrespected by anyone.
It sure as heck doesn’t end there. The ones who truly hate the Black Race are Black Women. They subject their children to being raised fatherless and in poverty generation after generation by teaching their daughters to do the same. The secret to ending poverty, according to Forbes, is having a two parent household with both parents working. In other words, single moms raising fatherless children on welfare is a recipe for poverty that confirms it’s-self generation after generation.
Bullseye!
BLACK LIES MATTER
https://townhall.com/columnists/mikeadams/2020/06/02/white-man-cant-breathe-n2569897
Hey Al, Pay the $4 million dollars in back taxes you owe and then we might listen to you.
Rev. Al is a perfect example of how a stupid young man can go to college, drop out after 2 years, open up a storefront “church”, convince some poor ignorant people that he is their representative, fool some government hacks into giving you a position as a commissioner of some fake organization, and start a “foundation” which gets government money and private donations and bribe money from corporations who are scared of you, and suddenly you are a poor preacher who has extorted enough blood money to owe 4 million dollars in back taxes.
That 4 million dollars in taxes gives you an idea of how much money he was able to extort. Probably upwards of $50,000,000.00
That’s why whenever there is money to be made and power can be grabbed, he can get on his jet to fly there.
.
He calls himself Reverend yet he preaches filth. He speaks in churches , yet the only church he belongs to is the Church of Satan. He spreads hate and lies yet the fake media loves this liar. Today we have the mostly white antifa staging ” Great Riot Sales 100% off take out along with the anti-American Black Lives Matter.
Sharpton is a rabble rouser and keeps fomenting his brand of hatred to anyone willing to listen to him. What really gets me is that there are black people who should know better listening to this . 1960 is 60 yrs. gone . I was 14 then and even I knew that segregation was led by the democrat party , for a hundred years the KKK was led by democrats , Jim Crow laws were written by democrats , it was democrat governors siccing cops on kids trying to get a better education and yet today Black people support the Party that not only enslaved them but held them down and is still treating them like slaves. They are the True Uncle Toms or do they not understand THAT story too….. Oh , schools do not teach that anymore , do they ?
Sharpton is a disgusting creature. Sharpton’s big tent circus is in town. Watch the monkeys perform on cue. All he is doing is making things worse by not only politicizing Floyd’s funeral, he is also making Floyd out to be some sort of hero. It is ludicrous. Floyd was in fact a criminal. He did state time and county time. He was a drug addict and full of drugs when he was arrested, Had Chauvin not been so stupid, we wouldn’t be hearing about this man. He would have most likely died anyway considering his overall health problems and drug usage.
What pi$$es me off even more…not ONE word from the black community over David Dorn…a retired Capt in the St Louis PD. He was brutally shot down so BLACK looters could rob the pawn shop. Not one of these animals called for help while Dorn lay struggling on the sidewalk.
Frankly, I am sick of the “oppressed” narrative being touted. The only ones doing the oppressing are the race hustlers like Sharpton and the dems. They need to get over their false victimhood…get off the plantation and try living a real life.
Here are the facts about Al Sharpton:
Al raked in $1, 046,948 from his own charity last year, according to latest tax filings.
He received a 324,000.00, 32% higher than his 2017 pay, in addition to a 159,596.00 Bonus and 563, 352.00 in “other compensation.” He also gets 1,000,000.00 in pay from his Own Charity.
Candace Owens speaks truth and trumps this tax cheating race pimp any day! With his expensive suits, cars, and homes, where’s the knee on his neck? Being black does not qualify you to be oppressed.
I had several friends and acquaintances pass over the last couple of months. I was not able to visit them in their Nursing Homes, and when the time came for them to leave this Earth, none of them got a funeral or visiting hours because of the Virus.
But this man in an obscure situation dies, and celebrities come to his public funeral. Meanwhile in Chicago, more that a dozen people are murdered last weekend, possibly and likely black men killed by other black men.
Sharpton–Godless, lying, profiteering race-baiter. How much did he get paid to go to Minneapolis? Al NEVER goes anywhere without being paid!
What Al fails to acknowledge is the fact that the dreams of the black race have not been fulfilled not because of a white man with his knee on your neck but rather the fact blacks are laying on the ground in handcuffs to begin with. Take responsibility for your actions that cause the response you’re complaining about.
Is there a lower form of life or less credible speaker than this *** Sharpton? Disgraceful that filth like him is allowed to speak in public.
Al must be talking about the Democratic Party who’s had their knee on the necks of ALL blacks who, for some unexplained reason, continue to believe the lies they tell year after year after year, and yet remain down on the plantation naively believing things will get better.