Al Gore gives ‘unhinged’ rant about ‘rain bombs’ and ‘boiling oceans’ during speech at World Economic Forum

Former Vice President Al Gore gave an ‘impassioned’ and ‘unhinged’ speech about climate change while on stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The eco-warrior warned the crowd of ‘rain bombs’ and boiling oceans while discussing the concerns facing Earth if drastic changes aren’t made to address the environmental concerns.

Gore, who also voiced support for climate activist Greta Thunberg after her recent arrest for protesting a coal mine in Germany, said the world would soon fall into peril if citizens continue to treat the atmosphere as an ‘open-air sewer.’

The video of his speech has ignited criticism online from those claiming the former politician has been ‘wrong about everything’ and calling him a ‘shill.’

Be patient. He gets really wound up about half way through the video.