Al Gore gives ‘unhinged’ rant about ‘rain bombs’ and ‘boiling oceans’ during speech at World Economic Forum

| Jan 19, 2023 | | 5

Al Gore - 2023

Former Vice President Al Gore gave an ‘impassioned’ and ‘unhinged’ speech about climate change while on stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The eco-warrior warned the crowd of ‘rain bombs’ and boiling oceans while discussing the concerns facing Earth if drastic changes aren’t made to address the environmental concerns.

Gore, who also voiced support for climate activist Greta Thunberg after her recent arrest for protesting a coal mine in Germany, said the world would soon fall into peril if citizens continue to treat the atmosphere as an ‘open-air sewer.’

The video of his speech has ignited criticism online from those claiming the former politician has been ‘wrong about everything’ and calling him a ‘shill.’

Be patient. He gets really wound up about half way through the video.

5 Comments

  1. Son Of Thunder
    Son Of Thunder on 8:04 am January 19, 2023 at 8:04 am

    I thought the polar bears were standing tip-toe on a tiny square of ice—now, the boiling water is going to melt it?? Horrors !!!!!

    I wish this guy would get rain-bombed out of existence.

    • ganahee
      ganahee on 10:30 am January 19, 2023 at 10:30 am

      Oh what cosmic justice it’d be if Al Bore drowned in his own bathtub?

  2. joe23006 on 8:14 am January 19, 2023 at 8:14 am

    I heard a few excepts, one would have been enough, and he really said nothing new that he didn’t say nearly thirty years ago. Those predictions and deadlines never came close to happening but he’s doubling down just the same. If all these high-minded zealots were actually serious they would take their crusade to China and India where the real polution is coming from not to the countries who have already lowered their ‘footprint’ and are suffering economically and socially from it!

  3. Dale Post on 9:19 am January 19, 2023 at 9:19 am

    Apparently, he got tired of being ignored because we figured out decades ago that climate change is only happening because of all his hot air. He just took a page out of the Greta Thunberg book in order to be heard again. If you repeat a lie often enough, even you begin to believe it.

  4. Wesley Waldrep on 9:53 am January 19, 2023 at 9:53 am

    An unhinged moonbat that still thinks he is significant.

