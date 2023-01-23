The FBI seized at least six more classified documents from President Biden’s Delaware home on Saturday, the president’s personal lawyer said.
FBI agents searched the home for almost 13 hours and walked out with “six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials,” attorney Bob Bauer told reporters.
The documents dated to Biden’s time as a senator, between 1973 and 2009, and vice president, from 2009 to 2016, according to Bauer. Biden was not home during the search.
Investigators also took some of Biden’s personal notes from his time as vice president.
On Nov. 2, several documents were found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., though the discovery wasn’t reported until earlier this month. A second batch of documents were found in Biden’s home on Dec. 20.
On Jan. 14, it was announced that more documents were reported found at Biden’s personal library in his Wilmington home around Jan. 12.
On Thursday, Biden insisted “there’s no there there” when it comes to the secret documents. The Biden documents have drawn comparisons to former President Donald Trump’s stockpile of documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Biden has tried to focus on the differences.
“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” he said Thursday. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”
Trump resisted government requests for the documents until the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.
After the library discovery was disclosed Jan. 14, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the various Biden documents. Garland had already appointed one-time Brooklyn prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel in the Trump case.
“Since the beginning, the President has been committed to handling this responsibly because he takes this seriously,” White House lawyer Richard Sauber said Saturday. “The President’s lawyers and White House Counsel’s Office will continue to cooperate with DOJ and the Special Counsel to help ensure this process is conducted swiftly and efficiently.”
With News Wire Services
©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Just how stupid can one person be. Normal People when caught the first time fess up and reveal all,,,,this is the 4th batch this corrupt fool was caught with. Just who votes for Stupid, especially when accompanied with corrupt? We now have a corrupt fool running this country. Say what you want about an imperfect Trump, at least he wasn’t this stupid. Electing an imperfect but smart man, is way better than the double whammy of Stupid and corrupt, a national deadly combination for sure.
Not only is Joe Biden an incompetent corrupt fool, Joe Biden is just a puppet to the treasonous PinocchiObama or anyone else who will pay him or his drug addict son.
They are claiming he may be a serial horder, to give him an insanity defense..
After two unjustified impeachments of Trump—look at this guy. What are the Republicans waiting on??
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her
orchestrate and fabricated President Trump’s impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
Collectively a new SPINE… OR a set of new balls… One of the two.
I think, at this point, unless a sufficient number of Dems in the Senate see this as a major problem, impeachment is a moot point.
It does look like some Dems are starting to question the whole thing, so Biden could face the same set of 2 choices Nixon faced – be convicted or resign.
I don’t much relish the thought of Harris becoming president, but I think she’d be more of an abject failure, than she already is and, assuming the Republicans get their poop in a group, this could be the perfect opportunity for them to retake the White House, keep the House, and maybe, just maybe, regain the Senate. There are far more Democrats up for reelection in 2024 than Republicans, in the Senate, so who knows?
How long will the Liberal Media continue to cover up for this criminal.
Did they do a thorough search as the did at Trump’s house. Like going into Jill’s underwear drawer. I doubt they did a bias search
Not likely, especially since its NOT THE FBI doing the search.
Will we ever know what these documents are? I doubt it.
So, I will continue to think what I think now. They are probably all related to sales of information to China by the Biden Criminal Cartel.
The Biden Crime Family is one of the most corrupt treasonous families in American History. They have no loyalty to this nation or it’s citizens. Pedo Joe should be sharing a cell block in the D.C. Gulag with the Jan. 6 Political Prisoners. The entire family should have their passports revoked and be under home arrest pending investigation for high treason.
This president clearly thinks he is untouchable. Remember his famous quote caught on a hot mic. “Nobody f—-s with a Biden.” Just waiting for fellow dems to take him down. Karma.
Unfortunately, like the Clintons, he’s probably RIGHT in being untouchable..
Any bets that someone else used them to make mpney and give the big guy his cut.
Well take heart criminals, Joe Biden is proof so long as you are cooperating and working with investigators everything is fine. Unlike the mean old orange man who choose to bicker with the almighty justice department ultimately forcing them to raid his home. If you simply play ball with the feds, and give them the power, praise, and funds they so desperately desire then all will be forgiven.