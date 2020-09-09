Mayor de Blasio played down the latest bursts of violence to plague the city, characterizing the weekend as “overwhelmingly peaceful” in spite of a horrifying shooting in which a 6-year-old, his mother and three others were injured.

“Except for that incident, overwhelmingly, we had a peaceful weekend in central Brooklyn and it really is because of the hard work of everyone,” Hizzoner said at a Tuesday press conference.

From Friday through Monday, the city suffered 23 total shootings, according to the NYPD. That compares to an average of 19 shootings on Labor Day weekend, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday on 1010 Wins. From Jan. 1 to Aug. 30, shootings went up 87% compared to the same time frame last year, according to NYPD stats.

Pressed on his characterization of the violence, de Blasio said, “Compared to the concern folks had, we saw, minimal — thank God — minimal violence.”

He insisted the NYPD is taking a proactive stance on the mayhem, though he did not go into detail.

“Everything that I’m seeing suggests more and more targeted activity by police, more and more police being moved where the need is greatest,” Hizzoner said.

