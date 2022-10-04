After the Bronx tent camp intended for migrants flooded over the weekend, the city is setting up a new site on Randall’s Island in Manhattan, Mayor Adams announced late Monday.

“This new location is less prone to flooding, is closer to public transportation and will provide temporary respite to 500 asylum seekers,” the mayor said in a statement.

The camp at Orchard Beach in the Bronx flooded over the weekend following just .55 inches of rain, according to South Bronx Mutual Aid.

That site was intended to serve over 1,000 migrants, after governors in border states began bussing migrants north in protest of the Biden administration’s immigrations policies.

“This has the ability to scale if needed, but we’re going to start out with 500,” mayoral spokesman Fabien Levy told the Daily News about the Randall’s Island site.

Last week, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson voiced concerns over the Orchard Beach location, which she pointed out was prone to flooding.

She also noted it has limited access to public transportation, with no nearby subway connections and spotty bus service.

Adams’ office could not immediately provide cost estimates for setting up and running the Randall’s Island site.

“Moving to Randall’s Island will be more cost efficient than staying at Orchard Beach and installing the needed flood-mitigation measures to make the site fully viable,” Levy said.

