“I don’t need to make jokes any longer. I just tell people what Congress did that day.” – Will Rodgers

When our Constitution was written, choosing U.S. senators was the duty of state legislators. The power to elect House Representatives was delegated directly to the people, since they represented them. But following the Civil War, disputes among state legislators resulted in numerous deadlocks. This left some Senate seats vacant for years. By 1900, a growing populist movement for the voters to directly elect the senators by popular vote resulted in the passage of the 1913 17th Amendment.

Although both the House and the Senate are elected by the people, to represent the needs and the people in their government, since the rise and power of political parties and their influence over the will of the people in Congress, too many congressmen now represent their parties, not those who elected them. This last election proved that Congress cares more about politics than the people.

Since Democrats seized control of the Senate, every major piece of legislation passed in the upper chamber has been biased to the left and has not benefited anyone who does not subscribe to the “big government policies” of the Democrats. Many question how long will voters put us with this?

With the wealth of extremist votes taken by Democrats this term, GOP candidates will surley use this in ads to “nationalize” each Senate race. At one time, the idea of the GOP taking back the Senate was a real deal. Senate Democrats have embraced the most partisan agenda since FDR.

Senate Democrats passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the pseudo “American Rescue Plan,” and the $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill, which contained little in the way of real infrastructure like roads and bridges without one Republican vote. Their Inflation Reduction Act also passed without one GOP vote, has nothing to do with inflation and everything to do with gifts to green energy car companies.

When Democrats continued their reckless spending spree, Democratic economist Larry Summers warned it would set off “inflationary pressures we have not seen in a generation.” After a year and a half of Democratic spending, inflation has spiraled out of control and a recession is a real fear.

Every single Democrat senator voted in favor of the American Rescue Plan, the $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill, and their Inflation Reduction Act. This means that every single Democrat in the Senate is responsible for the 9.4% inflation those bills caused. Will voters make them regret this?

Democrats passed drastic tax increases to finance policies like Biden’s Build Back Better Act, aka the Inflation Reduction Act. Last fall, Republicans proposed a bill that would prevent “reconciliation legislation from including trillions of dollars in job-killing tax hikes.” And every Democrat voted no.

After winning the slimmest possible majority in 2020, Democrats embarked on a campaign to either federalize or destroy most key institutions within American democracy, including the sacred secret ballot, the Electoral College, the Supreme Court, the U.S. Senate, and citizenship itself.

“Senators are a never-ending source of amusement, amazement, and discouragement.” – Will Rogers

To pass their so-called “For the People Act,” Senate Democrats voted for a scheme to federalize elections and outlaw election integrity measures like voter ID and bans on ballot harvesting. The For the People Act would have allowed bureaucrats at the Department of Justice to run elections by unilaterally striking down state election laws without any oversight from Congress or the courts.

Each time the Democrats shoot themselves in both feet, the big progressive god blesses them with a get out of jail free card. This enables them to make “mountains out of molehills” when they need it, to criticize Republicans rather than make the election a referendum on their lack of leadership and partisanship. Although this is as certain as snow in December, Republicans aren’t prepared.

“Republicans are often too conservative to fight back and liberal Democrats know it.” – Will Rogers

With Joe Biden’s approval ratings so low, a snake can crawl over them. For over a year the GOP has been predicting a takeover in both houses after the midterms. But in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision and controversy over the Jan. 6 election protest, and the FBI’s seizure of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Democrats are profiting from this around the U.S.

Top Republicans have already started tempering expectations of taking back the evenly divided Senate as GOP nominees who were boosted by Trump are now starting to show signs struggling.

If they do not right the ship within a couple months, they will more than likely lose more Senate seats.

The biggest polling shock this past week came from Georgia. A Quinnipiac University poll found Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock with a 10-point lead over Republican Herschel Walker, 54% to 44%. The result was far better for Warnock than the long-term average for the race of two points.

The problem that the GOP is facing is, for two years they have been running on a platform of “no on everything” that the Democrats do, without an alternative for the American voters. And they were not prepared for the massive liberal media and Democrat instigated attack on Donald Trump.

Republicans have traditionally run on the platform they are the party that wants government to do less. They don’t dream up clever new programs but only stand in the way of bad ideas from the left. They argue a Republican Congress should oppose Democratic attempts to expand government.

These general rules of thumb are useful guides for policy-making, but far from a sufficient agenda.

Considering the electorate has rapidly changed, and the rural middle class and blue color workers, especially in the heartland, Rust Belt and Sun Belt have been moving to the right, Republicans need to become more familiar with the problems confronting these Americans now, and propose policies addressing them with creative free market ideas that distinguish them from the liberal Democrats.

W. C. Fields said, “Hell, I never vote for, only against.” If Republicans want to win the brass ring, it is time they realize that sometimes “silence is not golden.” Campaigning just to vote against the left does not cut it any longer. Those who do not ascribe to the left’s coalition of the liberal rich and famous, identity groups, socialists and progressive factions have been moving right since Donald Trump was elected. These voters want elected officials who legislate for them, not a political party.

Democrats can’t escape culpability for the problems they created or hide from their voting record. If Republicans want to win this next election they need to campaign on “solutions” not just saying no. It is the GOP’s election to lose.

“We all joke about Congress but we can’t improve on them. Have you noticed that no matter who we elect, he is just as bad as the one he replaces?” – Will Rodgers