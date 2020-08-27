Neo-Nazi white supremacist Richard Spencer wholeheartedly endorses Joe Biden for president. This should surprise no one familiar with Biden and his past, even though the Biden campaign disavows the endorsement.

“I plan to vote for Biden and a straight democratic ticket,” Spencer tweeted Sunday.

Spencer founded the “alt-right” movement and was a co-founder of the racist, neo-Nazi “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

Biden, other politicians and dishonest journalists repeatedly refer to the rally when they claim President Donald Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides.” Presented out of context, the quote suggests Trump viewed some of the crowd attracted by Spencer as fine, just like the people protesting them and their cause.

In full and honest context, Trump denounced Spencer and his ilk unconditionally. Trump explained at the time he was talking about very fine people protesting neo-Nazis and very fine people who showed up to oppose the planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.

“You had people — and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists,” Trump said as part of the “very fine people” comment.

Despite widespread misrepresentation, Trump threw Spencer and his racist followers under the bus and Spencer knows it. Neo-Nazis have complained about Trump elevating Jews to high positions in the White House more than any other president.

The first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday had to offend Spencer and other white nationalists because the night’s keynote speaker, Sen. Tim Scott, is Black and fights for civil rights.

The lineup of speakers included Maryland congressional candidate Kim Klacik, a Black woman running to improve Black lives in Baltimore. Herschel Walker, a retired NFL running back, told of a nearly 40-year close friendship with Trump. Walker is Black and told the country Trump has no racist inclinations.

Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, a Black Democrat, praised Trump for enacting record-setting funding for historically Black colleges and universities and police reforms that help Black people. The night featured former South Carolina Gov. Nimratta Nikki Haley, an Indian-American, and Latina attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle.

For our country’s crackpot white supremacists, the first night of Trump’s convention was a repulsive display of ethnic and racial diversity. For them, Trump’s presidency has been a nightmare. Before the pandemic, his free-market opportunity zones, tax-cutting, and deregulatory policies led to record-setting prosperity for minority demographics.

After nearly four years of Trump, Spencer and his followers have the choice of Biden. He should look pretty good to them:

— “My children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point,” Biden said while working against school desegregation 14 years after the Supreme Court’s desegregation ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.

— “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent,” Biden said in 2006

— “You got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy,” Biden said when describing Obama in 2007. In his mind, no Black person was articulate, bright, clean, or nice-looking until Obama emerged.

— “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” Biden said last year in Iowa.

— “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things,” Biden said this month. In other words, Blacks don’t think for themselves.

— If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black,” Biden said this year to a Black journalist.

— Biden bragged that Delaware, his home state, was on “the South’s side in the Civil War.”

— Rolling Stone reports Biden boasted of racist, segregationist former Georgia Gov. George Wallace calling him “one of the outstanding young politicians of America.”

— Biden has bragged, even this year, of his close personal friendships with notorious segregationists including former Sen. Robert Byrd, who founded and led a major chapter of the Ku Klux Klan and boldly used the N-word on TV in the 21st century.

— Biden opposes modern school choice policies intended to provide enhanced educational options for minority children trapped in bad schools.

That’s a partial list of Biden’s racist and revealing statements and relationships with racists. White nationalists relate to Biden because of what he says and does. That’s why Biden’s endorsement from Richard Spencer should surprise no one. Joe Biden earned it.

The Gazette Editorial board

