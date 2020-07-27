There were 62 people shot, three of them fatally, from Friday afternoon to Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The weekend wasn’t as deadly as last weekend, when 71 were shot, 12 fatally, according to data kept by the Tribune, or see as many shootings as any of the weekends in the last month. Still, another shooting occurred in the downtown area during overnight hours following a fatal shooting in the Near North neighborhood last week.

A 26-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot three times in the back at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue in the Loop, police said. A man on the street pulled out a gun and fired at the vehicle after those inside were arguing with the man. A friend drove the 26-year-old man to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in serious condition. No arrests were made.

At 2:30 a.m. July 16, a 35-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old woman was injured when they were shot at while in a car in the 300 block of North Wabash Avenue, police said.

The youngest person shot over this weekend was a 13-year-old girl who was shot in the leg while she was in an alley around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of West Harrison Street in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The first homicide of the weekend was 19-year-old woman who was shot in the South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. The woman was standing with a 39-year-old woman in the parking area of an apartment complex about 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East 78th Street when shots were fired.

The younger woman was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died, police said. The older woman was shot in the right shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The 19-year-old woman was identified as Annette R. McKay, of South Shore, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to the office.

About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Carroll Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side when he heard shots, police said. He was struck in the chest and neck, and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No arrests have been made.

About 1:30 a.m. Monday, a man was driving in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side when someone in a black sedan fired shots toward him, police said. The man was hit in the head, abdomen and leg.

The man’s car drove into a residential building in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove after he was shot, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Information on his identity had not yet been released.

No one else was injured when he crashed into the building, police said. No arrests have been made in the case.

Several other people were seriously or critically wounded in shootings over the weekend.

A was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 2 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially in serious condition.

One man at the scene said he was driving south on Michigan when he heard one gunshot behind him. He circled around the block to see if anyone was hit and saw a man lying on the sidewalk.

At least one shell casing was found at the scene, which was taped off on the east sidewalk. There was a large pool of blood several feet away from a Divvy bike lying on the ground. A crumpled $20 bill and $5 bill were also in the scene.

No arrests were made.

Two women were discovered Monday morning with gunshot wounds in two unrelated shootings within 10 minutes of each other.

The first discovery occurred at 4:25 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Summit in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, police said. Someone found a woman, who was unidentified Monday, unresponsive on the street with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. There were no witnesses to the shooting so further details were unknown.

Minutes later, at 4:33 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2000 block of East 66th Street in the Woodlawn neighborhood, police said. A 25-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to the face, arm and body was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

She was unable to talk to police because of her injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

At least one shooting from over the weekend resulted in someone being placed into custody.

About 10 p.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was walking in the 6500 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he heard shots, then realized he was struck in the leg, police said. An officer who responded applied a tourniquet to him, according to officers at the scene. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Officers found a man running from the scene and placed him into custody, police said. Three weapons were also found and taken into evidence.

A neighbor, who asked not to be named, said he heard 15 shots, a 20-second pause and then another five to six shots. He believed it sounded like at least two guns firing.

He walked outside after the shots stopped and police were already outside, he said. He saw an officer with a flashlight in hand chasing someone across an empty lot near the scene.

The man was anticipating a shooting happening on the block after he walked by a group of young men standing there three days prior while he was going to the store, he said. The men didn’t see him at first and were startled when he walked by.

The neighbor changed his route to go around the back alley so he didn’t have to walk in front of the men because he didn’t want to accidentally be hit if a shooting broke out, he said.

Rhodes is a quiet block compared to nearby Vernon Avenue, which is notorious for its gun violence, the neighbor said.

The area is known for gang conflict between Gangster Disciple gang factions and nearby Black Disciple factions.

___

(c)2020 the Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.