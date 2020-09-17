An estimated 60% of U.S. businesses that have closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic have folded permanently, according to a report published by Yelp on Wednesday.

Yelp said in the analysis, which was based on self-recorded closures in the app’s database, that 163,735 American establishments shuttered between the beginning of March and the end of August, and 97,966 won’t reopen.

The app said about three-in-five closures in the hard-hit restaurant industry have been permanent, too.

Breakfast and brunch joints have had particularly high rates of closure, while pizzerias, delis and coffee shops have done better, Yelp said.

More businesses have gone out of business permanently in Los Angeles than any urban area, according to the reviews app. About 7,500 businesses have closed permanently in California’s largest population center, according to the data.

New York City had the second most closures, around 7,100, according to Yelp’s tally.

Yelp cautioned that the estimates are incomplete.

“Closure counts are likely an estimate of the businesses most impacted, with many others not counted because they remain open with curtailed hours and staffing, or because they have not yet updated their Yelp business pages to reflect closures,” the report said.

