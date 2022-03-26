Roughly 57% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax in 2021, and 19% of Americans paid neither payroll nor federal income taxes in 2021, according to the Tax Policy Center.
For 2022, the Tax Policy Center estimates that about 47% won’t pay federal income taxes.
The share of American households paying no federal income tax rose to more than 60% in 2020 due in part to massive COVID-19 pandemic job losses.
Before the pandemic, 44% paid no federal income tax.
Tax Policy Center senior fellow Howard Gleckman said in addition to pandemic job losses, a decline in incomes, stimulus checks and tax credits contributed to the large number of households paying no federal income tax.
“Combined, all this substantially reduced the income tax liability of more than a hundred million households and temporarily turned many from payers of small amounts of federal income tax to non-payers,” Gleckman said.
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., wants to require all American households to pay some federal income tax as part of his Rescue America plan.
“All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax,” Scott said.
Gleckman called Scott’s plan “silly.”
“The reason people don’t pay federal income tax is that they don’t make enough money,” he said.
TPC estimates that the lowest-income households — less than about $27,000 annually — would pay an average of nearly $1,000 more in taxes in 2022, reducing their after-tax incomes by nearly 6%.
TPC said low-income families with children would pay the most under Scott’s plan. His plan would slash their after-tax incomes by more than $5,000, or more than 20%.
Sen. Rick Scott is a RINO Democrat. Your money belongs to the Democrat Party’s government. The government just lets you keep some of the money you earn.
“All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax,” Scott said.”,,,,AMEN – no RINO here, but traditional American education and precepts on the ability and desire to individually serve self through SELF-governance which enables the nation to Collectively make the American concept of SELF_governmant actually work.
Making people who are successful pay a higher percent of their income is social discrimination. and social manipulation to punish the hard working and successful, by fallible men who have agendas to control via false concepts of Equity versus equality. EVERYONE should have skin in the game. You make 10,000 or 100,000 each year, everyone should pay the same percent so they can understand it is a privilege to be part of the American success of our Democracy and be proud to be a part of that success. Anything other than that is just social division by economic class with parties ruling over Constitution, and special privileges and tax p breaks passed out to establishment people in power that the small guys have to end up paying for.
DO NOT BE DECEIVED,,, you all paid, and paid big time, every time our so called Big Businesses get their taxes raised, they pass it right on to WE THE PEOPLE who pay through the nose through higher prices,,,,welcome to the world of Biden, Pelosi, AOC hidden taxation via hidden Price Inflation, where it’s like a “Hide the PEA” game shell shuffle and it is WE THE PEOPLE who are getting shell shocked.
Businesses pay no taxes, they either pass them on to the consumer, or if too oppressive, just go out of business,
The government doesn’t have a revenue problem, Mr Scott—it has a spending problem. Donald Trump frequently mentioned the vast sums that were coming in—much of it from foreign sources due to tariffs. These insane multi-trillion-dollar spending bills that originate in Congress—the excessive waste of unnecessary government programs—government handouts discouraging people not to work—printing money that we don’t have backing for—those are the problems that you should be addressing
Here with inflation the highest it has been in years—ridiculous gas prices—overall surge in prices of consumer goods across the board—and you come up with this genius idea.
Hey Rick, cut out people being on welfare their whole lives (healthy people) and get rid of all of the big government agencies that work against the American people.