A common phrase recited by American voters is “I’m fiscally conservative but socially liberal.” But after a decade of radical socialist policies from the left, this adage may not properly describe the current majority of voters.

According to a recent poll from Gallup, the percentage of Americans that identify as socially and economically conservative is higher now than at any point since 2012. In the last two years alone, there has been a steady increase in the percentage of Americans who identify as socially conservative. At the same time, there has been a steady decrease in the percentage that identify as socially liberal.

“More Americans this year (38%) say they are very conservative or conservative on social issues than said so in 2022 (33%) and 2021 (30%). At the same time, the percentage saying their social views are very liberal or liberal has dipped to 29% from 34% in each of the past two years, while the portion identifying as moderate (31%) remains near a third.” Gallop said.

Between 2021 and 2023, there has been a notable increase of conservative-identifying Americans in nearly all age groups. The age group with the biggest increase during this time was 30-49 year olds. Surprisingly, 30% of Americans between the ages of 18-29 currently identify as either “very conservative” or “conservative” on social issues.

Americans are still far more likely to describe themselves as conservatives when referring to economic issues over social issues. But this newfound shift in social values is indicative of a growing resentment towards the radical, left-wing social views that have become mainstream.

Over the last few years, the left has continually challenged all traditional social norms in America. Their mainstream talking points now include policies that were unheard of just ten years ago, such as transgender surgeries for minors, late-term abortions, and drag shows for children. American voters have noticed this cultural shift and are acting accordingly; in the last two years a number of conservative states have enacted legislation aimed at protecting children from transgender ideology and protecting the unborn from abortions.

