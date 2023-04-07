. A.F. Branco | Apr 7, 2023 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 3.3/5. From 3 votes. Please wait... Share:
What is the country’s embarrassment is this corrupt, wimpy, puppet president No Joe Biden and his masters, the treasonous, destructive, dishonest, unethical, immoral, woke, socialist Democrat Party.
The puppet president’s Democrat and foreign masters are our country’s Enemies from within and are doing everything possible to destroy our country. Have you ever wondered WHY puppet Biden sold 200 million barrels of our country’s emergency oil reserve to China last year or allowed China’s spy balloon to cross our entire country before he had it shot down or why China gave Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden Millions of dollar ???