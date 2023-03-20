. A.F. Branco | Mar 20, 2023 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 11 votes. Please wait... Share:
“As Long as it Takes”
Unless We the People destroy this traitorous, destructive, socialist Democrat Party.
The lies, cons, deceptions, immorality, hypocrisy and treachery of the treasonous, woke, socialist Democrat Party and their Democrat RINOs know no bounds.
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, woke Socialist Democrat Party’s objective is to deliberately lie, cheat and steal. To disregard the U.S. Constitution and our laws, in order to take total control of the American people by their restricting U.S. citizens their constitutional rights and freedoms. Stopping oil production, increase Spending, Taxes and the inflation cost of everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees by any way, support unlimited illegal immigrant, promotion and support Socialism, enforced by their political DOJ and their FBI and IRS police Gestapo.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
No matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, hateful, destructive, immoral, socialist Democrat Party, their RINOs and their corrupt, demented puppet president has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!