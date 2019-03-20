Home » Cartoons

What happened to fair and balanced?

GOPUSA StaffA. F. Branco Posted On 6:30 am March 20, 2019
2

2 Comments

Sandmine1
6:37 am March 20, 2019 at 6:37 am

FOX news has been moving in this direction since the shift of power at the top went to the new guards. It’s gotten to the point I seldom watch it any more. Judge Jeanine was one of the few folks you could count on to tell it like it was. Very sorry to see this.

DrGadget
6:50 am March 20, 2019 at 6:50 am

Free Speech some of the time is not Free Speech.

I guess that’s what they mean by Fair and Balanced. They had to balance the Fair with an equal amount of Unfair.

Depending on what the definition of is is, of course.

