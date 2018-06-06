Under Grandma Grundy there could be burkas and bag ladies at the pageant

“A pretty girl is like a melody/ that haunts you night and day/You can’t escape, she’s in your memory/by morning, night and noon/She will leave you and then come back again/a pretty girl is just like a pretty tune.”
But what did Irving Berlin, privileged old white man that he was, know? He composed a good part of the Great American Song Book, plumbing the hearts of the people, male and female, whose spirits quickened at the sight of a twinkle in the eye of Miss America (and were willing not to take offense at the sight of a shapely drumstick and a well-turned ankle).
But Professor Berlin didn’t know much, according to Grandma Grundy, the spoilsport now in charge of the Miss America Pageant. Ms. Grundy, whose stage name is Gretchen Carlson, the chairman of the newly reconstituted trustees of the Miss America Pageant, and to her shame was a Miss America of yesteryear. To her further shame, she too had a pretty face and a nicely turned ankle, and no man averted his eye when she walked past.
But from now on, says Ms. Grundy, there will be no more bathing suits, bikini or otherwise, and even the modest evening gown is not modest enough. This will make even Muslim ladies eligible. If they want to wear a burqa, that’s OK. The judges, if they’re crass and curious, will have to guess what’s inside.
“We’re not going to judge you on your appearance,” Ms. Grundy reassures the prospective Miss Americas, “because we’re interested in what makes you you.” Ms. Grundy says many contestants have told her that they “don’t want to be out there in high heels and swimsuits.” This certainly explains why so many young women insist on wearing overalls on the beach.
Instead, says Ms. Grundy, who as Gretchen Carlsen chased Roger Ailes out of his job at Fox News after he did something oppressive to her, perhaps speculating on what was under her burqa.
Instead, girls who want to be Miss America without revealing all, or at least 90 percent of all, will participate in “an interactive session” with the judges (with chaperones, we hope) where “she will highlight her achievements and goals in life and how she will use her talents, passion and ambition to perform the job of Miss America.”
Changes in the evening gown competition will enable contestants to dress as they please, and no one will be judged on looks or dress, says an executive of the pageant. “It’s what comes out of their mouths that we care about.” But a bag lady, it seems to us, even if she recites “Plato’s Republic,” will have a difficult evening to keep a television audience.
Grandma Grundy says she’s not worried about losing the audience. Girls in bathing suits are boring, she says, and viewers will be more interested in recitations from great works of literature, politically correct politics and declamations on current events. Ratings won’t count.
Well, good luck to all, but we think Irving Berlin had a point. Little girls grow up in the most delightful way, and a pretty girl will survive as a melody, whether the Grandma Grundies of the world like it or not.
Join the discussion
Time for this pageant to go. It has outlived it’s relevance.
Agreed! Although I question whether the pageant was ever relevant!
I guess there will not be an age limit either, but I’d prefer they keep it under 70? Soon the contest will just be an essay…..
Hey, Archie, I agree. Why not get Ruth Bader Ginsberg to strut her stuff in her working uniform. Lawdy! Just think of the PC wisdom that would spout out of the old hag’s yap.
Gretchen is clearing the way for Samantha Bee, Kathy Griffith, and Sarah Jessica Parker to compete. Maybe even that fat cow from California who insulted Barbara Bush after her passing. Look for Miss America to be cancelled for low ratings and no sponsors, maybe that is Gretchen’s plan all along.
No cows please! But we must give transgender men a shot . . . that’s only fair. I’m kidding in case you are wondering.
Why not go look at women in the local Walmart? Same difference and a lot closer to home.
The last thing I want to hear from contestants is their liberal, politically correct opinions.
So now beauty will be rated by a woman’s ideology? Looks don’t matter? Who are the judges? So now even ugly women can apply for the job of Miss America as long as the “accepted ideology” comes out of their mouth? Are they serious? This is the dumbest, most ignorant form of female stupidity I’ve seen! Women were designed to attract with their whole being, not just their brain. Ignoring natural law makes this so called competition boring. You can’t change the nature of male or female. Some contestants are going to WANT to show off what they’ve got and will find a way. That is the only thing that will make this interesting. Watch for the cat fight and complaining. I don’t want to hear their politically correct nonsense either, doesn’t matter how well poised they spew out their stupidity, that’s what’s truly ugly! There will be no differences to vote on because they must all conform to “correct” viewpoints to win.
The title is Miss America, the idiotic idea that Muslim women could compete is stupid on the face of it and ignorant overall. Muslims cannot adhere to the constitution so that lets them out of being an American and without a pretty face what or who would be willing to have M. A. Attend any function except Mensa. I agree too much importance is placed on looks that the contestants have little or no control over is a flawed contest as far as a true person of character is concerned.
I bet the Swimsuit edition will still be the best selling edition of the year for Sports Illustrated. No judging on interviews or burqas there!
Yep, I fear it will go away. All these liberal idiots are doing nothing but destroying our culture.
Not going to judge on appearance? In what universe are you living? Everyone on planet earth gets judged by their appearance. So tats, nose/tongue/navel rings/piercings, fluorescent-colored hair & plus-size are all OK now? Well, the TV ratings should soar when the Miss America pageant transforms into the Jerry Springer show.