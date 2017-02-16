U.N. Watch: Where the bucks stop

For the first time in recent memory, the United States is taking a hard look at what it pays the United Nations and eyeing a potential cut that surely will stir up Turtle Bay.

Executive orders under review would reduce funding under certain criteria and call for a review of all treaties involving the U.S. Conceivably that would include the wealth-redistributing Paris climate accord — a treaty that the Obama administration said wasn’t a treaty and which President Obama signed last year without Senate ratification.

With regard to U.S. funding, the criteria for U.N. cuts reportedly include any program that takes an end run around Iran or North Korea sanctions, along with funding for any group that’s connected to state-sponsored terrorism.

For too long the U.S. has picked up an inordinate share of the United Nations’ budget: approximately 22 percent of the regular budget and more than 28 percent of the peacekeeping tab, according to The Heritage Foundation. Based on the latest U.N. budget report, the U.S. paid more than $610 million for 2017; the next highest contributor, Japan, came in at $268 million.

Ultimately the Trump administration is examining “at least a 40 percent overall decrease” in U.N. contributions, The New York Time reports.

Clearly the days of going along to get along at the U.N. are coming to an apropos end. Here’s to fair funding and a better understanding of what the U.S. expects for what it pays.

