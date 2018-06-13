Twitter CEO apologizes to leftists for eating at Chick-fil-A

Left-wing hysteria over a wildly popular fast food restaurant deserves to be mocked for the dated, over-the-top, knee-jerk reaction, says a conservative activist.

“I think this whole situation is bizarre, frankly,” Peter Sprigg, of the Family Research Council, says after the CEO of Twitter apologized about eating at Chick-fil-A.

Jack Dorsey tweeted about saving money with the Chick-fil-A app, which he likely considered an innocuous gesture on the social media website, but the left-wing social justice warriors came knocking on his Twitter door.

That’s because Chick-fil-A is considered “hate chicken” by the Left after its CEO opined in 2012 that he believed in biblical marriage. That suggestion enraged the Left, which has been enraged ever since and denounces Chick-fil-A, and its chicken sandwich apologists, when the opportunity arises.

A story by Eater.com. describing how Chick-fil-A poised to jump to third place among restaurant chains, had to point out the Atlanta-based chain has a “history of supporting homophobic organizations” in a story about its popularity and success.

Dorsey, in fact, literally apologized for eating there and stated that he “forgot about their background.”

The backlash against Dorsey, says Sprigg, shows the level of hostility that rises when there is even the hint that someone doesn’t approve of homosexual activism.

“The ironic thing is these critics of Chick-fil-A are living in the past,” he tells OneNewsNow. “They are about five or six years behind the times because after the peak of publicity in 2012, (Chick-fil-A) actually backed off on their financial support for pro-family organizations. And they reached out to the director of Campus Pride, the organization that first started the boycotts of Chick-fil-A, and he became friends with Dan Cathy, who is the CEO at Chick-fil-A.”

So the ongoing outrage against Chick-fil-A, even you even believe it’s deserved, is outdated, Sprigg says.

