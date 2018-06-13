Twitter CEO apologizes to leftists for eating at Chick-fil-A

Left-wing hysteria over a wildly popular fast food restaurant deserves to be mocked for the dated, over-the-top, knee-jerk reaction, says a conservative activist.
“I think this whole situation is bizarre, frankly,” Peter Sprigg, of the Family Research Council, says after the CEO of Twitter apologized about eating at Chick-fil-A.
Jack Dorsey tweeted about saving money with the Chick-fil-A app, which he likely considered an innocuous gesture on the social media website, but the left-wing social justice warriors came knocking on his Twitter door.
That’s because Chick-fil-A is considered “hate chicken” by the Left after its CEO opined in 2012 that he believed in biblical marriage. That suggestion enraged the Left, which has been enraged ever since and denounces Chick-fil-A, and its chicken sandwich apologists, when the opportunity arises.
A story by Eater.com. describing how Chick-fil-A poised to jump to third place among restaurant chains, had to point out the Atlanta-based chain has a “history of supporting homophobic organizations” in a story about its popularity and success.
Dorsey, in fact, literally apologized for eating there and stated that he “forgot about their background.”
The backlash against Dorsey, says Sprigg, shows the level of hostility that rises when there is even the hint that someone doesn’t approve of homosexual activism.
“The ironic thing is these critics of Chick-fil-A are living in the past,” he tells OneNewsNow. “They are about five or six years behind the times because after the peak of publicity in 2012, (Chick-fil-A) actually backed off on their financial support for pro-family organizations. And they reached out to the director of Campus Pride, the organization that first started the boycotts of Chick-fil-A, and he became friends with Dan Cathy, who is the CEO at Chick-fil-A.”
So the ongoing outrage against Chick-fil-A, even you even believe it’s deserved, is outdated, Sprigg says.
Sheese. Being forced to grovel to the SJW Mafia, for daring to eat somewhere they dislike. What next? Being dictated to about what clothes companies you can buy from, and if you get caught wearing something not from one of those select groups, you get publicly flogged!????
I know how it is.
After a couple bean burritos from Taco Bell, I apologizing in a couple hours.
I think that Dorsey should go out on the street by Chick-Fil-A and gag himself and puke everything up just to show the homo/lez, queer people that his stomach is in the right place. In order to show that his heart is in the right place with the homo/lez, queer people, he will have to suffer a heart attack. If he wanted to convince the homo/lez, queer people that he was one of them, well……………….., and that’s it…..
Only reasons it can be “sin” to eat at Chick-Fil-A:
* You own one or more Mickey-D, BK, Wendys, … franchises — example for your customers
* You’re on a really strict diet, which disallows fast-foods (of course, that also disallows Mickey-D, BK, Wendys, …)
* You’re eating fast-food a lot, and it’s murdering your budget (latter definitely, and former likely, inapplicable)
Yes! “Hate chicken”! All you lefties, stay away from Chick-Fil-A. With smaller crowds, maybe I can get in more easily!
1. I eat at Chic-fil-a every chance I get. (HEY DAN CATHY!!! TORTILLA SOUP IS YEAR ROUND FOOD!!! I DEMAND IT BE BROUGHT BACK FORTHWITH!!!)
2. No one will ever shame me into not eating there.
3. Marriage is the union between a single man and a single woman for the purposes of procreation. Any other iteration simply is NOT a marriage.
4. Off topic but related I will never use made up or false words to “identify” someone. The most I’ll grant is not call you idiot. At least to your face.
So someone outed Dorsey for eating at Chick-fil-A, but he still wants to pretend he is in the closet
Now all we need is a Chick-fil-A Pride Parade and a few states to recognize our Chick-fil-A civil rights to stop the chicken haters who are just cluckophobic