Trump plans to attend the annual March for Life, first president to do so

He’s delivering his pro-life message of support in person this time. President Trump will attend the upcoming March for Life on the National Mall on Friday, a massive annual event which has drawn as many as 500,000 participants in past years.

“We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Life. He will be the first president in history to attend and we are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn,” said March for Life president Jeanne Mancini in a statement released late Wednesday.

I previous years, Mr. Trump has offered a cordial video message for the march, which annually marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

“From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers, to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad, to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering. We are grateful for all these pro-life accomplishments and look forward to gaining more victories for life in the future,” Ms. Mancini said.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Rep. Chris Smith, New Jersey Republican, are also among the many speakers for the event.

