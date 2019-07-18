Home » Fresh Ink

The Squad is a real threat — to Democrats

GOPUSA StaffMatt Mackowiak, Washington Times Posted On 11:50 am July 18, 2019
A new week, a new manufactured controversy.

This week the story is a presidential tweet and hyperbolic charges of racism.

Instead of passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, or lifting the debt ceiling, or passing appropriations bills, or ending the human-made crisis at the southern border, House Democrats stopped everything to respond to a tweet.

The U.S. House of Representatives decided to dedicate two days of floor time to debating a tweet by President Trump. A sitting member of Congress, Rep. Al Green, Texas Democrat, even forced a vote on impeachment, as if a tweet could meet the Constitution’s impeachment threshold of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

This week’s manufactured crisis will evaporate quickly and be forgotten.

What will last is the rising profile of the so-called “The Squad,” a rabid pack of hyperliberal freshmen who are pushing the Democratic conference toward socialism.

Led by viral sensation Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, the group includes fellow Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

The Squad thinks they are changing politics, and there is reason to believe they are making a difference — just not the one they may have planned.

Just last week Ms. Ocasio-Cortez claimed that Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacking their group, dismissing them as “only four votes” because they were women of color.

This is the risk of using the racism charge as a cudgel against every opponent — eventually the term loses its meaning.

The Squad has had zero legislative successes in the first six months of the new Congress, but they are forcing their party to move to the left.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez was the brains behind the Green New Deal, a flimsy proposal which seeks to eliminate cows, the internal combustion engine, commercial air travel and most existing buildings. But her star power demanded that leading Democratic presidential candidates immediately endorse the proposal, and many of them did.

These four members do not represent the mainstream of the Democratic Party — at least not until recently.

Ms. Pressley sees a person’s entire existence through the lens of race, choosing to bash any non-white person who does not use their race to advance issues the way she wishes.

Reps. Tlaib and Omar are outright anti-Semites and the counterargument cannot even be made with a straight face. Ms. Tlaib has ties to terrorist groups and wrote for vicious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan’s blog. Ms. Omar has been roundly criticized for repeatedly making anti-Semitic statements, has downplayed the significance of 9/11, refuses to criticize al Qaeda or antifa, and is now offering a resolution of support for the Boycott Divest Sanctions movement, which seeks to end all investment in Israel.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez herself is a radical member of the Sen. Bernard Sanders school and she has been a world-class irritant for Mrs. Pelosi and the Democrats since she arrived. Her chief of staff has become a cancer on Capitol Hill, accusing moderate Democrats of supporting segregation. Along with a preferred outside group, Justice Democrats, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is planning to openly support primary challengers to sitting Democratic members of Congress.

Most Democratic members have grown tired of The Squad and their antics. But this week’s developments ensure the quartet are here to stay and will have a large microphone to push their views.

This is not simply inside baseball. It is changing how voters see the Democratic Party.

According to Axios, a recent poll of swing voters found that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez was recognized by 74% of voters in the poll and she had only a 22% favorable rating. Ms. Omar was recognized by 53% and had only a 9% favorable rating. Most importantly, socialism was viewed unfavorably by 69% of respondents.

Swing voters in key states will decide the presidency and the majority in Congress in 2020.

If Democrats continue to be defined by these four members of Congress, it will significantly benefit President Trump’s reelection and Republican candidates up and down the ballot.

• Matt Mackowiak is president of Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C.-based Potomac Strategy Group. He’s a Republican consultant, a Bush administration and Bush-Cheney reelection campaign veteran and former press secretary to two U.S. senators.

3 Comments

jpb64usanet
jpb64usanet
1:04 pm July 18, 2019 at 1:04 pm

The “squad” is a big Trump 2020 booster. My beloved President is brilliant.

UMCane9536
UMCane9536
1:09 pm July 18, 2019 at 1:09 pm

It is obvious the 4 Horse Women squad is much too ignorant to understand the damage they are doing to the Democratic Party. Take Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib she calls Pelosi a racist for attacking her, yet she has no second thoughts about disrespecting the President of the US, calling him a “mother f*cker”. Next Ilhan Omar, the anti Semitic Somalian refugee, has no qualms about attacking Israel and the Jews, and defending Al Qaida. Omar obviously does not have a clue the Jewish vote has always been solidly Democratic, probably until now!! And AOC? she single handily is getting Trump more crossover votes than the RNC!!
And of course, the Democratic Leadership is either unable or unwilling to take on this crazy bunch!! It bodes well for Trump in 2020!! Life is good!!

Dexter Wilson
Dexter Wilson
1:53 pm July 18, 2019 at 1:53 pm

Had you noticed 2 things from these 4 four ladies, ( I use that term loosely). The first is how they imply the president is racist when his comments are directed to their behavior. Secondly, how they implied the president was being a bully. The real bullies are the 4 and ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, Yahoo and others who have repeated this word Racist thousands of times when the truth be known they are the catalist for wanting a globalist society under one government as President Obama was doing his best to weaken the US. What these media source should be doing is going after the governments that are not like the US and calling on them to TRANSFORM and EXPERIMENT as our founders did. The Key Element that made America what is today is that our founders after not being able to come into agreement about anything, were adjured by Ben Franklin to ask the God of Heaven to assist them. These men 52 of the 55 being strong Christians prayed and fasted every day they worked on the Constitution. Wake up media, the Creator made this country exceptional. It is 243 years old and the richest most powerful nation on Earth. How about taking a lesson from YHWH and His Son Jesus and realize the scripture, “If you acknowledge Me in all your ways, I WILL DIRECT YOUR PATH!”That is the reason we are who we are. Promote Jesus and YHWH and see what effect He can have on the world.

Leave a Reply