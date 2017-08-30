Texas, Trump and the Caterwauling of the Media

Well, that didn’t take long — President Trump flew to Texas yesterday to view the hurricane devastation, and immediately the usual alt-left media suspects were all over him like white on rice.
It was “too soon,” they kept harrumphing. It was “diverting” resources from the rescue efforts.
Of course, if Trump visited the Lone Star State, say, today, they would be tut-tutting that it was “too late,” that he was callous, like George W. Bush allegedly was after Katrina, blah-blah-blah.
How predictable was this? It happens every time. Whatever Trump does, the Democrats and fake news media (but I repeat myself) attack him for it. If he’s for something, it must be bad, even if it was good when someone else — say, Obama — was for the exact same thing.
Let’s go down a (very partial) list:
During the campaign, Hillary Clinton claimed Trump really wasn’t a billionaire. Then, after he was elected, Hillary’s media rumpswabs all agreed Trump shouldn’t be president — as a billionaire, he was too rich.
Obama commutes more than 1,000 sentences of gangbangin’, gun-totin’ fentanyl dealers — how wonderfully compassionate of him! Trump commutes a single sentence of an 85-year-old sheriff convicted of a misdemeanor — it’s the end of the Republic!
After her collapse on 9/11, Trump speculates that Hillary is ill — how dare he! He’s not a physician. Now, the talking heads prattle on endlessly how Trump is “unhinged,” is “psychotically demented” and may be suffering from Alzheimer’s or early-onset dementia or something. Paging Dr. Maddow! Dr. Navarro! Dr. Tapper! Dr. Comrade Chris! Stat! Stat!
Donald Trump wants to deport illegal immigrants. Never-Trumpers only want to deport one immigrant, a legal, naturalized citizen — Melania Trump.
It was fat-shaming for Trump to make sport of Rosie O’Donnell’s weight. But now it’s OK for everyone on MSNBC and CNN to rip Trump for his spare tire.
If Trump repeals Obamacare, he’s stealing health care from millions. If he doesn’t do anything, he’s stealing health care from millions by not fixing the Democrats’ disaster.
Pre-election meme: Trump’s election will crash the stock market, which would be catastrophic. Post-election: stock market rises to new heights.
Trump gives big jobs in his administration to generals like Kelly, McMaster and Mattis — fake news is shocked at this ominous militarization of the executive branch. Two months later — hey, when are these patriotic generals going to step up and stage a coup to stop this madman?
One final point. When Trump was a Democrat, the media were unanimous in their appraisal of his character: he was the greatest guy in the world. Now he’s a Republican and … well, if it weren’t for double standards, these people wouldn’t have any standards at all, would they?
Buy Howie’s latest book, “Kennedy Babylon,” at howiecarrshow.com.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
President Trump could pull everyone out of the devastation in Texas, cure cancer, etc and the Demented DemocRATS, the loony left and the Media would attack him and condemn him for doing something.. They REFUSE to tell the truth and REFUSE to let people know the good this president has done… IT IS SHAMEFUL THE WAY THEY ARE TREATING THIS PRESIDENT… Their agenda is to destroy this president and his administration along with this country and the citizens… They need to stop spreading their lies and their hate…
“TRUMP DISCOVERS CURE FOR CANCER; THOUSANDS OF HEALTH-CARE WORKERS LOSE JOBS!”
“TRUMP ELIMINATES NATIONAL DEBT; BANKERS COMMIT SUICIDE!”
“TRUMP WALKS ON WATER; PRESIDENT CAN’T SWIM!”
“MELANIA WEARS BRA IN PUBLIC UNDER BLOUSE!”
“BARRON TRUMP STILL HAS TESTES!”
You get the idea.
You cannot as much as I would like to gag the press there is a first amendment. Leaves me only one alternative do not listen or read any of their lies, fake news, and anti America rhetoric.
I’m glad that we have a very strong and mentally and emotionally tough president because we know that whatever President Trump does…no matter what…the liberal media will find any reason to criticize him and his actions. However, I believe for most normal-thinking people, the media’s criticism is transparent and that those people realize that this is all a media charade…which will backfire on the media and liberals at voting time.
Even a concrete wall can be eroded by a single steady drip. You are correct that normal thinking people understand that the media is nothing but lying libtards however, normal thinking people are a small minority (mostly the people reading this). Look at how many idiots/morons voted for the _itch in the election. Pray and voice your support for our president every day, he’s going to need it over the next three and half years.
Everyone including the COMPLETELY BRAINDEAD saw this coming. If anyone is doing harm by being in Texas it is the MORON MEDIA. Obozo left Louisiana alone when it was flooding so he could play golf and that was a good thing but Trump goes to the Governor to see what aid they need and he is a Monster. The IDIOTS who are LIARS(politely called Journalists) will NEVER HONESTLY report anything about anyone not a COMMUE IGNORANCE SPEWING SOCIALIST WANNABE FOOL like they are. Had the media been around when Chist walked the Earth they would have reported he was STEALING the income of the blind or crippled people he healed. The media will praise the Mayor who told people to stay in town as a life saver even though he should be charged with murder for everyone who dies because of his telling them to stay. No Conservative can do that the MORON MEDIA will ever like unless it is dying.
I temporarily lifted my Fox News ban to watch storm coverage on Fox News. They’ve just had a heartbreaking video of people being rescued in Port Arthur, TX. There is boatload after boatload being brought to a highway in pajamas, often shoeless, some can’t walk, with nothing more than a garbage bag with a few items in it, etc. It’s raining and they wait to be loaded into trucks to be driven away.
Then Fox follows that with Leland Vitter criticizing Trump for giving a speech on taxes today. Trump was in Texas yesterday. Tax cuts are going to be very important to Texas and the entire US. What does Vitter think Trump would be doing today if he wasn’t speaking on tax cuts? Does he expect the president to man a boat and pull people off roofs? Someone should slap Vitter’s expensively clothed *** in a wet boat and let him do some good. God knows, he’s not doing anything to help America on the increasingly useless Fox News Network.
Vitter is a complete airhead. If he was a woman, he would be called a bimbo. I have no idea why he is being groomed for an anchor job, but it clearly shows the decline of the FOX network.
Credit where credit is due: I just read that the Kardashian family has given $500K to hurricane victims.
Kim Kardashian West and her famous siblings are donating $500,000 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
A spokeswoman for the reality star says she and her mother and sisters have given $250,000 to the Red Cross and $250,000 to the Salvation Army on Tuesday.
Good job!
Though if the truth were told they could afford to give a lot more than that, at least they deserve some credit for doing that. Where are all the other big mouthed celebrities like Rosie O’Donnell, Beyonce, and others of their ilk who could help out in a big way? Where’s Colin Kaepernick’s share? Hypocrites.
That ‘spare tire’ is because he’s wearing a bullet proof vest under his clothing, if you look close you can make out the shape of it. How can some people be so dense?
Honestly instead of getting “triggered” and putting your fist through your computer screen or throwing a brick at your television set everytime one of these talking MSM heads goes on a tirade over Donald Trump this and Donald Trump that, over the pettiest crap, step back, take a couple deep breaths, smile and laugh your balls off!! One man-Donald Trump-has done what no one else before him ever did or even dared to do!! That was take on all sides and expose them for the lying, false *** hypocrites that they all are!! He has them all in complete meltdown mode with his ever loving heel on their throats and he ain’t letting up for even one second!! So while they strategize to think of the next big thing that will knock President Trump out, he’s already 25 to 30 steps passed them. And these protest videos that they play ad nauseum would have you think that the country is on fire-GUESS WHAT? IT AIN’T!! That’s a small group of paid malcontents trying to incite everyone. Even some of my “libtard” friends are so disgusted by the MSMs antics that one of them said it best!! “All they’re really succeeding in doing is handing Donald Trump 4 more years in the Oval Office.” I couldn’t agree more. GO DONALD!! TRUMP 2020