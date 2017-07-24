Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick railed against sanctuary cities on Sunday after at authorities in his state discovered eight people dead inside a sweltering tractor-trailer in a San Antonio Walmart parking lot and about 17 others in critical condition. Two additional victims later died at the hospital, bringing the death toll to 10.
Patrick, a Republican, posted on Facebook that the ‘tragedy’ is why he pushed a bill to ban sanctuary cities.
Authorities were called to the parking lot late Saturday or early Sunday and found eight people dead inside the truck. Two additional victims died at the hospital, officials said.
Read more at the Fox News
VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Texas' lieutenant governor blames truck deaths on sanctuary cities that 'enable human smugglers',
Join the discussion
I could not agree more. The Dems have blood on their hands and no amount of rhetoric will change that fact.
And imo a suitable punishment FOR THESE people that get caught trafficing, would be to STAPLE them into the ground in the middle of Death Valley.. AND JUST LEAVE THEM THERE!
You forgot the fire ants.
Next time use a trailer that the refrigerator unit works + maybe some WATER. Screw Sanctuary Cities every Mayor of every City that OK’s Sanctuary Cities should be JAILED
I agree northwestmike…any mayor or govenor should also be held accountable for any mishaps which occur as well! This is a terrible way to die and I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. Time to stop all immigration and tall hefty fines to any and all who support sanctuary cities. This article is right…human smuggling will continue until WE THE PEOPLE stop this and it starts with each of our states. Sanctuary cities are not up to the mayors or governors it is up to WE THE PEOPLE and WE DON’T WANT THEM! Time to listen to your constituents or time for you to be voted the heck out.
Hence why i keep saying Trump needs to send in the US Marshalls in and arrest EACH AND EVERY one in these sanctuary cities/towns and states, who MADE IT THAT WAY.. From the police chief, to the politicians, governors, mayors etc.. AND CHARGE THEM with 1 count of aiding and abetting criminal activity, for EACH AND EVERY illegal invader caught in their city. One count of accessory to murder for each US CITIZEN killed by these invaders. One count of slavery for every victim of human trafficing grabbed by police..
AND ALSO the same charges to the pimps, and people who SOLICIT the sex dens these victims of trafficing are kept in..
When there are so many entrance gates to the USA from Mexico and all these people have to do is walk through and spend the right amount of time before going home, it is impossible to understand WHY they have to use cartels to ship them to the USA.
The deliberate intent to violate US law places them in jeopardy.
The deaths are tragic, but very preventable. The trucker who helped them break the law has no excuses and is guilty of many violations.
The sooner the Wall is built, tunnels are exploded and caved in and immigration laws are designed to be more user acceptable the sooner these kinds of tragedies will end.
I live in California, enough said. Our governor wants to make our state a SANCTUARY STATE. What an idiot. The inmates are running the asylum. God help us.
Cause of thus tunnels, i feel just a wall won’t work.. MAKE a 200 meter DEEP 200meter wide ditch, then use that earth to rampart up on our side, then build the wall on top of that rampart.. THe depth of 200 meters will ensure most if not all of those drug tunnels will be found/opened to the air, and stop new ones being dug..
AND THEN TRACE THE tunnel back to where it comes out onto US soil, and if in a residents or business, CHARGE ALL THOSE Who own or otherwise have had anything to do with that property as ACCESSORIES…
Did Obama, and Killary get a chunk of the money these poor people paid?
I would bet my bottom dollar that some of this money funnels into the Clinton Foundation somehow.
The Clinton Foundation makes what Al Capone did in Chicago pale in comparison, but it’s all the same at heart. Obama and Hillary are definitely perpetuating the “Chicago Way”. Everything they touch becomes a criminal activity.
I live in a smaller town between San Antonio and Austin, Texas, on IH 35. Austin is known around here as “Moscow on the Colorado”; sanctuary city par excellence. San Antonio is not far behind as most public servants are Hispanics and lean far left. The local media name the ILLEGAL ALIENS that cross the border by car, truck, semi, boat, shanks mare or catapult as “poor, hard working individuals seeking a better life in our welcoming country.” BULLSHANKS! Everyone of them is a criminal when they cross the line. I sincerely suggest that the Department of Agriculture set up stations at all land border crossings and start a program to stop possible infestation by unwanted alien pests by injecting a shot of cyanide gas in all semi trailers and closed vans crossing into the USA. Wonder how long will it take for that mode of transportation to fall out of favor with the Coyotes and their clients?
Or hit it with HIGH rad Xray machines! Fry the flyppers inside.