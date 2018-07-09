Taking guns from the mentally ill is not as easy as it seems

Americans are divided on many things, including gun control.
But there’s one gun-control issue that has broad support, according to a poll taken in March by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago:
“More than 8 in 10 Americans favor a federal law preventing mentally ill people from purchasing guns,” the AP reported March 23.
Earlier in March, just three weeks after the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Parkland high school, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed into law a series of gun-control proposals.
Among those measures is a 14-page law designed to temporarily prevent people “at high risk of harming themselves or others from accessing firearms.”
Among the tests used to determine whether guns can be seized is whether “the person poses a significant danger, including danger as a result of a dangerous mental health crisis or violent behavior.”
In other words, the vast majority of mentally ill people are free to continue to possess weapons in Florida.
That’s OK. Most mentally ill Floridians are not dangerous and should retain their constitutional right to bear arms. To do otherwise would stigmatize mental illness even more.
But not everyone will get to keep their guns. As of mid-May on the Treasure Coast, judges had ordered two residents in St. Lucie County and one in Indian River County to turn over their guns for up to a year.
At a hearing in St. Lucie County, Adam Fetterman, attorney for the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, got Circuit Judge Janet Croom, who handles mental health matters, to issue such an order on a man who brandished a gun while walking half-naked and acting unusually in a parking lot.
Neither the man nor an attorney for him was there to fight the order. Sheriff’s officials received cooperation from families in the other cases, so there have been no protracted legal battles.
Not all cases will be as simple.
On April 2, a circuit judge in Orlando lifted a temporary restriction on firearm possession against a student at the University of Central Florida.
Police investigated a 21-year-old student after he used social media to call alleged mass murderers in Parkland and Las Vegas heroes. The student allegedly told police he would probably shoot up the middle or high schools where he was bullied if provoked by a tragic life event, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
The student’s attorney said her client was punished for legally protected speech.
“She argued (the student) had not done anything to suggest he would act on the comments,” the Sentinel reported. “He had not purchased a weapon, and he does not have a criminal record … he would have voluntarily relinquished his gun rights had he been given the option.”
The student didn’t even have a gun.
Recently, I wrote about the case of Timothy Sartori, 29, an Iraq War veteran from Sebastian who shot to death a Fort Pierce man at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 while the two were stopped at a traffic signal on State Road 60 at 53rd Avenue.
Sartori feared for his life after the Fort Pierce man pulled up alongside him, threatened to shoot him and reached for something. Sartori, who legally carried a 15-round Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol on his lap, said he thought he saw a weapon and unloaded his gun.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Gosnell declined to press charges, citing Florida’s “stand your ground” law.
In his report, Gosnell mentioned comments from Sartori’s girlfriend that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. Among his symptoms, she said: trouble sleeping, over-anxiousness and hyper-vigilance.
Would Sartori be a candidate for a risk protection order?
Doubtful, said Jim Harpring, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office undersheriff and legal counsel.
“If he’s not recklessly displaying (the gun) when he drives, probably not,” said Harpring, noting that Gosnell opined Sartori legally discharged his weapon.
“People seek mental health help all the time, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re mentally ill,” said Harpring, whose boss, Sheriff Deryl Loar, pleaded earlier for Sartori to be charged.
The devil is in the details as far as risk protection orders go. State Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, an attorney, told me recently those details likely will be reviewed by the Legislature, which passed the law quickly. The court system is facing some of the vague aspects and unintended consequences of the law.
Some issues the Legislature might consider are: 1) definitions of mental illness; 2) whether folks accused of being dangerous should have the right to legal counsel or recover legal fees if they’ve been wrongly accused; and 3) safety issues regarding seizure of weapons.
Just because we all agree and a law was passed doesn’t mean deadly problems will be solved.
The bottom line: Senate Bill 328 is not a panacea. Potentially dangerous folks with mental illness will continue to access guns even if they’re ordered not to. But the law is a step in the right direction.
This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman.
Laurence Reisman
Community Editor
Treasure Coast Newspapers
USA TODAY NETWORK – FLA.
What if a family wrongly accuses a family member or a neighbor of being mentally ill and the accused person is not mentally ill and that person by court order is not allowed to to carry and / or own a gun? On the other hand, if a person is threatening people, like the perpetrator in the Broward County, Florida school shootings, then that person belongs in prison and he should have no access to guns for the rest of his life!
“The Devil is in the details” is a correct assessment.
Who makes the decision?
How long will the proceedings take?
How will due process be guaranteed?
If someone sought help in college, will they be able to get a gun when they’re 50?
How will false, malicious accusations be dealt with? Anti-gun activists only need to accuse everyone, and no one will have legal access to guns.
How easy would it be for criminals to disarm targets?
All the gun-control laws in the world are useless when the lawless want guns. And if the law-abiding are disarmed, the lawless have the power.
I am ambivalent on this. I adamantly support the Constitution INCLUDING the Second Amendment. The purpose of the Second Amendment was not sporting, hunting, or even self-defense but to give our citizens the ability to defend the nation and the constitution against all who would usurp our constitutional freedoms.
Young Americans in the 1700s, in some cases as young as 12 or 13 carried and used firearms routinely and many such young Americans fought in the Revolution. The problems we face today with institutions that allow and may even encourage bullying, psychotropic drugs, depression, bipolar disorder, etc. seem to be far more prevalent in today’s environment than in 1776. I am unaware of mass murders in the US at the time of our founding. Today’s environment is far different.
There are mentally-disturbed and violent people in today’s society prone to commit violence. We must give authorities the tools they need to easily and rapidly prevent ill or violent people from obtaining firearms and to take firearms away from such individuals.
The key is “Due Process.” No one should be denied their constitutional rights without due process and rapid appeal. Additionally, we should treat those being denied no differently from criminals who knowingly and intentionally commit crimes in one respect — we must provide legal representation.
@jstevensjr – Your final paragraph is the most important … DUE PROCESS! That said, can we really trust judges. In many districts across the US there are judges “making a name for themselves” to set themselves up for higher positions where they can have influence on the law itself. We see prosecutors “judge/court” shopping for one that will lean a particular direction. This is done particularly by liberal prosecutors feeding liberal judges to further their agenda.
I am first and foremost a patriot. I believe in and support our Constitution, therefore it follows that I support Law Enforcement … BUT (you knew that was coming) … Look closely at the major cities across the country. Liberal Mayors appoint Police Chiefs who will support their liberal intrepretations of the law, regardless of the intent of the law. Elected County Sherrifs have little to no jurisdiction inside city limits. WHO is going to protect the average Joe or Jane FROM the Judicial system?