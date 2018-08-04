Shut ‘er down, Trump, shut ‘er down!

For the Swamp, avoiding a government shutdown is far more important than funding a border wall. For Trump – and his base – a wall is way more important than a shutdown. The only question is who will blink first.
If Donald Trump wants to fulfill his promise to voters to build a border wall, he’s only got one way to do it: shut down the government until he gets funding for it.
The current fiscal year expires at the end of September, and voters go the polls a mere six weeks later. If there was ever a time when Nervous Nellie Republicans – which means just about all of them – would cough up $25 billion for border security, this would be the time.
Sen. Bob Thune, a part of the oligarchy that rules the Swamp, said this week that he supports the president’s wall, but that now is not the time to pursue funding. He conspicuously fails to mention when the right time might be. The truth is, those words are just a paper-thin excuse to once again do nothing.
Said Thune: “I’m with the president on supporting the wall …. The need for the wall is critical, and we want to help the president achieve that objective. But I don’t think the best way to do that is by shutting the government down. It just seems to me at least, that that could be very counterproductive, particularly when you’re only a month away from an election.” (Emphasis mine throughout)
Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama openly admitted that a shutdown is the Achilles heel of the establishment, the one thing they absurdly fear above all else. “Well, pressure works,” Shelby said. “I guess fear works at times with all of us. But we all fear a government shutdown and we should try to avoid it and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
So what we have here is a classic high noon showdown. For the Swamp, avoiding a shutdown is far more important than funding a wall. For Trump – and his base – a wall is way more important than a shutdown. The only question is who will blink first.
Trump has already folded once on his threat to shut down the government over wall funding, and he’s making noises like he’s prepared to do it again, and put off the shutdown until after the election. Bad idea.
Eighty-eight percent of Republicans support the president right now. These are the people who elected him because of his promise to build the wall. If he presses down on his shutdown threat, his base will stand with him and behind him. If he caves again, even his base will begin to entertain doubts about his resolve.
Now, right now, is the time when he has maximum leverage. Sen. Shelby is already on record saying they want to avoid a shutdown at any cost. Well, Mr. President, if you hold your ground, they have only one way to avoid their dreaded shutdown: give you what you want. Their weakness is your greatest strength. Use it.
The reality is that a government shutdown is absolutely nothing to fear. In a so-called “shutdown,” 83% of the government keeps right on cooking. The military keeps protecting us, the mail is still delivered, Social Security checks keep going out, and for the few government workers who do actually get sent home, it’s a paid vacation. They all get made whole for their time off, and the planet continues to spin on its axis.
And in reality, it’s simple to get Mexico – or at least Mexicans – to pay for the wall. Simply slap a four-percent tax on all remittances. The money that Mexicans send back to Mexico from their American earnings – more than $25 billion a year – is the second largest component of the Mexican economy. Four-percent of $25 billion is one billion dollars, a sum that will roll in year after year until the end of time. Plenty of money there to build a great, big, beautiful wall without the U.S. government sticking their fingers into our wallets for even one penny.
Bottom line: Shut ‘er down, Mr. President. Shut ‘er down.
Bryan Fischer hosts “Focal Point with Bryan Fischer” every weekday on AFR Talk (American Family Radio) from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Central).
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
When Cruz shut it down the crybabies whined it cost the government $50 billion
That same year the government saw record receipts of revenue
Amazing how much money people can make when government gets out of their way.
Which is proof it is the government which is shutting the people down
So I support any and all reasons for shutting government down
I say if the “Government ” is shut down then why do they get PAID?? for all the time there is no government it is shut-down they should be not paid? that would sure put an end to these school girl ways of acting like politicians? pull couple hundred grand from their payroll and put it BACK INTO the BUDGET, they cannot seem to make RIGHT boy would that get things looking better RIGHT NOW!!
Jota (and all) … Please let’s ALL remember … it is NOT President Trump that will be shutting the government down (if that happens) it will be ONLY the democrats! The totally useless, constitution-hating, American citizen-hating, lying, perverted democrats … AND the auxiliary democrats who are still calling themselves republicans. You know the ones. The ones who TALK like the democrats, ACT like the democrats (I think they SMELL like the democrats), and, most importantly, they VOTE with the democrats! Even Laura Ingals is expressing the same thinking as the auxiliary democrats (I don’t have spell check on this window, so if I am not spelling auxiliary correctly and it bothers you … UP YOURS!). They all seem to be scared shirtless about letting the dem-wits shut down the government before the mid-terms, but as was previously said, they NEVER have as much as a suggestion as to just WHEN would be a good time to let the dem-wits (and their az-kissers across the isle) shut it down! This old constitutional conservative republican says, LET THEM SHUT IT DOWN! And while the President is at it, go ahead and FIRE ROD ROSENSTEIN … AND … THE ENTIRE BOB MUELLER TEAM OF LYING, EVIDENCE CREATING, SLIMY S.O.B.s! NOBODY will be “offended” except the dem-wits and their az-kissing cousins across the isle. PLEASE … DO IT!
Trump needs to send a life size picture of himself holding his veto pen poised to veto any legislation that does not include cancelling the visa lottery, ending chain migration, and full funding for the wall. He should also throw in ending the anchor baby hoax. Step up deportations, and execute a few of the MS13 animals. Make being an illegal invader so uncomfortable that they will deport themselves.
baitfish, unless a convention of states is convened and the 14th Amendment–which has been PERVERTED and used by Commucrats to “justify” this “anchor baby BS”–is REPEALED, the only way to “fix” the “anchor baby” BS is for the Supreme Court to evaluate the “anchor baby” scam in light of the writings of the man who WROTE the 14th Amendment and PLAINLY STATED in those writings that “of course it was NOT intended to confer citizenship on the children of FOREIGN NATIONALS who happened to be born on American soil.”
The 14th Amendment was passed to make American citizens of the children of newly-freed African slaves, PERIOD. If the Supreme Court were to rule that ANY OTHER “use” of the 14th Amendment is illegal, that would put a STOP to “anchor babies.” But the 14th Amendment REALLY needs to be repealed, because the REASON for it no longer EXISTS, and as long as that exists, the damned Commucrats will be scheming to use it to get still MORE “unregistered Democrats” into the country.
NO SIR! I do NOT think the 14th amendment should be repealed … only ammended! The parts dealing with former slaves and their children is, of course, no longer applicable, but ALL of the language pertaining to the fact that no person shall be deprived of life, liberty, and the persuit of happiness (and the bill of rights) should CONTINUE to apply to ALL OF THE STATES … and NOT just to Congress and the Federal Government. We simply CANNOT allow the state governments to be exempt from any part of the United States Constitution. By all means, let’s ammend it … NOT repeal it. The ammendment should also make null and void ANY citizenship of ANY anchor baby … clear back to when the very first anchor babies were born! How does that sound?
The only ones that fear a shut down are politicians. Shut the SOB down Mr. President!
Trump gave them a chance last year. “Not now but later,” they promised. Now it’s later.
It’s sad that you need to hold the figurative gun to their heads to get them to do their job.
Ok. First, I am ABSOLUTELY against a wall. It is built on sovereign land of the USA and how much of it is private and it goes thru very fragile ecosystems.
Second, the remittance tax should be 5% (it’s a rounder number). That money should be used to defray the costs of these intruders (school, health care). Except cali, let them pay for their stupidity.
To continue, third. Charge mexico, and all countries south of our border the costs of processing, detention, and incarceration of their citizens that enter illegally. Charge mexico a special tax on all peoples from central and south America who traverse their country for the sole purpose of entering our country illegally.
Finally, how to get them to pay? Detuct it from the money American citizens send them each year. With 10% handling charge and 10% aggravation charge.
wildfire, we NEED the wall to make enforcement of border security more doable and sustainable, to STOP the tsunami of drug smugglers and human traffickers, and to make it MUCH more difficult for parasitic INVADERS to get into our country where they cause ALL kinds of problems and cost us all KINDS of money demanding “asylum” to which they are NOT legally entitled. They’ve been taught by the damned lib-tard lawyers trolling our southern border to cry “asylum” when they are caught sneaking in, just to gum up the legal works. Those “asylum” laws need to be changed, because they are just a MAGNET for parasitic invaders from south of the border, and are being used to wage economic and legal WAR on our sovereign nation by predatory lawyers and people who are NOT legally eligible for “asylum.”
Oh I agree. Instead of a wall, put up a single strand barbed wire fence. With a sign every 50 feet, in both English and Spanish: Military explosive ordinance impact area, somewhere within the next 5 miles. Enter at your own risk. And use it!
Or Build the freaking wall!
The “sovereign land” argument doesn’t work – imminent domain
And the ecosystem “damage” is mitigated all over the country on a regular basis. So other than being in support of an invasion, what arguments can you put forth Wildfire?
No! Sorry wildfire, but your idea is just as stupid as California’s stupidity. Who in their right mind wants to pay for ANY costs of these intruders? ANYONE who says a wall will not work, or that a wall will be not be effective really needs to take a look at history. First, PRISONS. Prisons have always had walls … big ones. And while it is true that sometimes prisoners DO escape, it is almost NEVE by going OVER the wall, or tunneling UNDER the wall. Then we have all these WALLS surrounding the lavish estates of the very, very wealthy (like the new estate of the Obama family for example). And then we have The Great Wall of China! That great and mighty wall went up a couple thousand years ago … at least. And to this very day, there has not been even ONE illegal Mexican intruder on China’s soil. But seriously, if you take a look toward the end of the Book of the Revelation, the Apostle John saw the Holy City, The New Jerusalem, descending down from God! He said that Holy City had A WALL! It was great and high! So now, we can all see, that even God Himself … has a wall around the Heavenly Jerusalem. This alone must surely show us that having a wall on our southern border is perfectly OK with God.
Build the wall and make anyone we let in learn ENGLISH! A country with 2 major language’s cannot not long survive!
But Ebonics was doing so well…..LOL
Mountian DRIFTER … You are absolutely correct. Anyone who doesn’t believe it … look at Canada! Look how F’d up they are with their two major languages. Stupid right? ALL governments in the USA (local, county, state and federal) should immediately STOP all legal documents in Spanish, or any other foreign language. Can’t do English? Gee, that’s tough. So, learn English, or else any kind of business you do, private or with government … YOU pay for your interpreters. YOU pay for the cost of translating (and printing) of anything you might need while in this country. Deaf sign language interpreters are different. Those people are not deaf because they are too damn lazy to hear! They can’t help being deaf, but ALL you intruders (and even those who our liberal, lay-massed government allowed to become citizens without learning English) you can sure as hell DO something about your “language problem!” Let’s stop this stupid, bi-lingual bull-shirt before this country DOES turn into a 3rd world shirt-hole!
When the democrats are in power and the government is ‘shut down’ WE, THE PEOPLE are DIRECTLY PUNISHED by closing parks, denying access to TAX FUNDED places, etc.
The media glorifies the shut downs and blames the republicans.
IF the liberals stay true to course, they will find that ONLY liberals will be harmed and the Conservatives will glisten like fresh Dew in the early morning sun
….another little “secret” is that Americans of Mexican descent are for the most part, “pro wall” as most other immigrants that attained their citizenship the legal and proper way seem to share the same sentiment.
Bryan Fischer, Great article. You hit the nail on the head, with regard to RINOS like Thune, Shelby, McConnell, McCain, Flake Graham and Ryan. These clowns do not want a wall. Secondly, like Lou Dobbs stated, these clowns have been “bought” by the Business Round Table, the Chamber of Commerce, the Koch Brothers, the Globalists and Bush Ones New World Order, where our Country means nothing to these TRAITORS!
When congress goes to recess in august, President Trump can shut the government down with an executive order.
Here is another way we the American people can help President Trump get the WALL Funded!! Everyone of us has some extra cash because of the booming economy and jobs, let’s start sending some of it wihtout being asked by President Trump to him and just add a note , “use to fund the WALL”!! He can use those as leverage to get the Congress to FUND THE WALL and if the money starts pouring in they cannot ignore us on the WALL!!! If they still will not FUND THE WALL, we will continue to fund it every month!! If we are forced to do that, for every mile we pay we can have a plaque made that says FUNDED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP & THE AMERICAN PEOPLE & AMERICAN BUSINESSES & NOT BY THE CHEAP CONGRESS”!! That would be an extra personal touch!!!!…
Before we send ANY “donations” to the government, there would need to be a LAW or executive order or SOMETHING to prevent the damned THIEVES in Congress from STEALING that money and using it for something OTHER than building the wall!
Be the man that you are and shut that Govvy down!
Brian Fischer – Your recommendation on a tax on all remittances is great, except it needs to be large enough to compensate us Citizens for the costs of these illegal aliens who in many cases work for cash so they can send it home. These outbound cash payments need to be taxed at 25% to account for all the federal and state payroll taxes which aren’t being collected from these “employees”. If the taxation rate is high enough, we’ll not only let these foreign nations pay for the wall, but after the wall is completed, we’ll be able to begin funding of the Border Patrol and ICE. Win – Win for the taxpaying Citizens.
I have been saying it for years! Tax the money going to Mexico! Build the wall and stop the insanity of all the Illegal invaders. Certainly the Democrats will fight this as they care more about Illegals than they do Americans. The Dems want the Illegals to Vote. Period
If shutting down the government is what it takes to get Congress to get off their collective fannies and fund the wall and start doing something about the MESS our immigration laws have become, then DO IT! Because we HAVE to do something to stop the MASS INVASION of parasitic illegals across our southern border, not to mention the vast quantity of drug smuggling, human trafficking, etc that is going on down there. This is a national security issue, and for Congress to REFUSE to do anything about it is flat-out TRAITOROUS. It’s time for the lousy career politician globalist-owned PUKES in Congress to STOP putting the interests of illegal aliens and globalist cartel who OWNS them ahead of American citizens and LEGAL immigrants and DO THEIR JOBS.
The wall will PAY FOR ITSELF and even add money to the bottom line, just from the money we will save not having to support these PARASITES, educate their HORDES of offspring, etc. These people are costing us HUNDREDS of BILLIONS of dollars per year. Reducing the number of the POURING IN to immediately sign up for welfare and other services will save BILLIONS of DOLLARS a year–thus Mexico WILL PAY for the wall–if only by default by us not having to support half the damned population of Mexico on welfare!
Can we suggest that America is ONLY 3-4 decades LATE in securing our borders? What part of “GIT-ER-DUN” do these dweebs NOT understand? The only hope for the ‘whacky democrat/progressive/communist’ party is to legalize ALL these illegal immigrants to fill their voting block and secure their POWER! I’ve maintained for decades that we have a two party system of government alright, Democrat and Democrat Lite – and WE are out-of-control….
I’m with you President Trump. Only you can decide but I sure do want that wall