Sessions is Latest Target in Dems’ Witch Hunt

Every time Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer or his House equivalent Nancy Pelosi scream outrage, rest assured that their end game is to delegitimize President Trump’s administration and to delay his legislative progress on tax cuts, health legislation and immigration reform.
Today’s target for the perpetually frenzied Democrats is Attorney General Jeff Sessions who they accuse of lying under oath during his Senate confirmation hearings when he was asked about his contacts with the Russian government. The Democrats, along with their reliable allies The Washington Post and The New York Times, want America to believe, as Minnesota Senator Al Franken suggested during the hearing, that Sessions colluded with Russia during the 2016 campaign and lied about it. The Times editorial page proclaimed the story “a bombshell,” but Texas Senator Ted Cruz more accurately labeled the storm surrounding Sessions a “nothing burger,” and “political theater.”
Here’s how Cruz arrived at his conclusion. Franken’s question about Sessions’ possible machinations with Russians included these words: “claimed to have,” “allegedly,” “alleging,” “if it’s true.” In other words, Franken’s question was hypothetical. Absent specific evidence that Sessions is guilty of wrong-doing, Schumer, Pelosi, Franken, et al, have no case. Moreover, Franken’s inquiry was posed in the context of ongoing, core-election communications with Russians. But Sessions met with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak while he was a U.S. Senator, a routine interaction between foreign dignitaries and congressional representatives. As an example of how common such meetings are, at least 30 Senate Democrats met with Russian officials in 2015 to promote President Obama’s Iran deal.
Pelosi called Sessions a perjurer, and along with Schumer and dozens of other Democrats, demanded he resign. For his part, Sessions said that the fake news charges against him are “hyped beyond reason” and “unfair.” President Trump said his Senate enemies are engaged in a “total witch hunt.” In a move that doesn’t appease his opposition, Sessions agreed to recuse himself from future Russia-related probes, but not quit his attorney general position. The Democrats’ goal is an FBI investigation to determine if grounds for an indictment against Sessions exists, and to appoint an independent prosecutor to comprehensively examine his conduct, and to review the Trump administration’s possible ties to Russia.
After a lengthy delay when Democrats spent weeks of exercising every procedural maneuver in the books to slow his confirmation, the Senate finally approved Sessions on February 9. The reason behind the snail’s pace: Sessions represents the biggest threat to the Schumer-Pelosi-led open borders congressional faction.
The diametric opposite on immigration to Obama’s attorney generals Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, Sessions will advise Trump to penalize sanctuary cities that harbor criminal aliens, secure the border, enforce immigration laws in the interior, eliminate visa fraud, and develop a more efficient plan to properly vet a slower influx of incoming refugees.
Voters are weary of manufactured non-scandals, personal attacks and leaks from Obama’s White House holdovers. Sessions’ recusal is the smart thing, but he won’t resign. For Trump’s critics, be they in Congress, the White House or the general public, there’s no successful outcome. Trump has more than 98 percent of his presidency left to serve, and the smart money expects him to fulfill every day of it. The time has come for all who are “lighting their hair on fire,” as House Speaker Paul Ryan accurately described the frenzied anti-Trump histrionics, to take a deep breath.
Joe Guzzardi is a Senior Writing Fellow with Californians for Population Stabilization. Contact him at joeguzzardi@capsweb.org or on Twitter @joeguzzardi19.
This is EXACTLY the reason behind this “Russian connection” BS! OBAMA, himself arranged one of the meetings between Sessions and the Russian ambassador on some pretext or another–PRECISELY to set up this scenario!
The Dems in Congress, and likely in OTHER areas, too, are TERRIFIED of Sessions as A/G, because having dwelt AMONG them for so MANY years, he KNOWS where the bodies of scandal and malfeasance are buried, and likely knows WAY MORE about the machinations of the military-industrial complex, as a member of the Senate Armed Forces Committee than the power brokers who PROFIT from that unholy alliance are comfortable with him knowing! Why, he could bring their entire, ROTTEN house of cards tumbling down around their ears, if he chose to go there!
So Pelosi, Schumer, Obama and company–CROOKED, DISHONEST SHYSTERS ALL–said, “I know–let’s NAIL him with the Russian connection!”
Moreover, I would hasten to suggest that Sessions’ “insider” knowledge of who did what in Congress is one of the reasons President Trump CHOSE him to be Attorney General! So that if the leftist crowd tried to obstruct/make trouble for him–which they certainly ARE, he could distract them with INVESTIGATIONS into their MANY corrupt acts of MALFEASANCE against the American people.
ALL of them have highly QUESTIONABLE campaign donations–some from foreign countries, which is PATENTLY ILLEGAL. I’m sure there is PLENTY of material for A/G Sessions to work with, in bringing these America-hating leftist VERMIN to heel.
Times like this i would just LOVE to have all the dirt on EVERYONE of these politicians released into the public domain.. THAT WAY they can’t hide from all of their illegal acts!
When I think of real hardcore no-BS dependable conservatives in the Senate, three names always popped into mind.
Rand Paul
Ted Cruz
Jeff Sessions
Most of the rest are undependable at best or closet liberals at worst. John McCain.
When everything goes to hell and you need a real conservative to stand tough, you get Jeff Sessions. They’re going after him almost like he’s Donald Trump. And that’s why.
Trump isn’t going to let Sessions go. This is a hill worth fighting over. Plant the flag and bring it on.
Since Cruz was one of the gang of 8 amnesty peeps, i would NOT count him in that list of dependables..
Chuck (or is that chuckitup, as in vomit) schumer is a perfect example of someone of someone that has outlived a useful life and is now ripe with dementia, eh ?
Roger, since Little Chuckie Schumer has been a leftist “useful idiot” his ENTIRE life, I doubt if he ever HAD a time when he actually lived a “useful life.”
He is also a poster child for WHY we need TERM LIMITS!!
Sessions needs to do what Trump does: laugh at the accusers, turn their accusations against them, and keep going.
people wake up!!!!!!! the left will not quit,until they think they can get there way. so sad these individuals,you see they have an agenda.
Obamacare passed and Pelosi and everyone else knows what’s in it. Now everyone knows it will be repealed and replaced, we will already know what is in the replacement before it passes. That’s how it’s supposed to work!
Schumer and Pelosi are has beens that are grasping for any attention they can get, but are fading away quickly. They lost and are losing more everyday, somewhat like evil Hillary the Witched Witch of the West melted away when water and reality was thrown on her self-made ego and self-serving and corrupt Clinton Foundation.