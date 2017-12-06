Separate but Equal: Segregation alive and well at CU Boulder

In the Old South of the 1800s, we segregated humans by immutable characteristics.
Black people used separate water fountains and entrances. Local and state governments segregated schools and public transportation. Private covenants segregated housing.
After Louisiana segregated blacks from whites on trains in 1890, Homer Plessy challenged the law. Plessy had skin so light most considered him white. He self-identified as black because of his one-eighth “negro” lineage.
Plessy, offended by segregation, bought a first-class ticket and sat in a “whites-only” train car. He told the conductor his ancestors were black. Plessy was told to use the “coloreds-only” car. Police arrested him for refusal.
Plessy fought the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled against him in the 1896 decision in Plessy v. Ferguson. The court’s ruling established the “separate but equal” doctrine, which allowed segregation to continue with Jim Crow laws.
Most Americans think “separate but equal” was long ago overturned. It was not. Brown v. Board of Education, and subsequent rulings, merely weakened the practice.
Look no further than the University of Colorado-Boulder, to see a bold, unapologetic practice of separate but equal in 2017.
“CU is following the doctrine of ‘separate but equal,’ which flows from the infamous Supreme Court Case Plessy v. Ferguson,” wrote Peter Appenzeller in The Complete Colorado. “Supposedly, segregation is the best way to achieve its goal of ‘[striving] to build supportive, educational spaces that provide students with an enriched living and learning experience.’ ”
The Gazette’s editorial board addressed this unseemly dilemma in May, with an editorial titled “CU-Boulder flirts with return to segregation.”
We wrote about CU’s plan for a housing unit for black and “black-identifying” students. We argued the plan contradicted progress established by Brown v. Board of Education, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Fair Housing Act, and an assortment of local integration, desegregation and civil rights laws throughout the country.
CU’s bad idea became a practice this fall with transformation of Hallett Hall from a dormitory to a “Social Justice Living Environment.” The “environment” has special quarters for students who identify as black. Another section houses “LGBTQIA” — Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/transsexual, questioning, intersex, and allies.
Appenzeller asserts the segregation represents a “flagrant violation” of the Colorado Constitution’s article IX section 8, which governs educational institutions. The law forbids “any distinction or classification of pupils be made on account of race or color.”
“Student housing that is available only to students of a certain race is plainly illegal in Colorado,” Appenzeller claims.
That’s what we thought, but somehow CU officials felt free to move forward with an obnoxious form of segregation Americans spent the past century trying to leave behind.
We cannot predict whether CU’s segregated dorm will withstand a legal challenge. We only know universities should help young adults embrace diversity, which has nothing in common with segregated housing.
The Gazette editorial board
My daughter’s race / ethnic background is “over represented” at top US universities (Princeton University study 2009), so Chinese applicants need to get an average of 450 points MORE than (other) “persons of color”, for admissions (SAT entry exams). Hey, European University (London, Scotland, Netherlands, admissions pending) medical school programs, here she comes!
And good for her.
Great commentary. The liberals all scream for “inclusiveness” when it suits their own need and the liberals want segregation when it suits their own needs.
The State Sanctioned so-called unbiased school textbooks fail to mention Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a Baptist Minister and a son of a Baptist Minister. The Organization he founded was THE SOUTHERN CHRISTIAN LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE. Our school teachers started every school morning leading students in The Lord’s Prayer, and THE TEN COMMANDMENTS was not only the box office champion of 1957, but the majorities values. Today school teachers indoctrinate students in Democrat Party Legislation, with the help of Rinos.
CU Boulder CO is just another example of Regressive/Liberal attitudes in this state and others. Inclusiveness is only necessary when it suits their agenda and the same applies to Tolerance (Evidence Oral Arguments in the USSC in the Phillips Case). To quote Vladimir Lenin on Socialism: “The goal of Socialism is Communism,” think,” on that when you hear the use of words like “Social Justice,” “Social Diversity,” etc, these are key word used by the Regressive/Liberal Democrat Socialist wing of the Democrat Party.
Sarge, you are absolutely “spot on” in every respect but one. Can you give me an example of some elected Democrat who is NOT liberal, regressive and does NOT espouse socialist views of government. They move in lock step to oppose every Republican/conservative initiative; so, I contend that, today, there is really no other “wing” of the Democrat’s party.)
Radman, how about members of the Blue Dog Democrat Coalition such as Bishop-GA, Cooper-TN, Correa-CA, Gonzalez-TX, Gottheimer-NJ, Lipinski-IL, Murphy-FL, Halleran-AZ, Petterson-MN, Schneider-IL, Schrader-OR, Scott-GA, Sinema-AZ, Thompson-CA, Vela-TX, Crist-FL, Cuellar-TX, and Costa-CA. They don’t even contribute to the Democrat coalition.
While most are not as conservative as I’d like (nor most Republicans), I doubt any of them are socialist. Of course they’re a distinct minority in the Old Style Mayor Daley Chicago Mob Socialist Democrat Party Political Machine Plantation.
It is about time that people accepted the fact that “freedom of choice” involves, usually, two alternatives. Nature discriminates on the basis of difference, intrinsically. If equality and security and safety are assured by being separate, the courts determine that, in the case of an unsatisfactory marriage, separation, to the extreme of divorce, is a logical measure. If this is true of two people of the same race who, for whatever reason, disagree, is it not by the same logic that “separate, but equal” with respect to other people with other “difference factors” would find the same equality, security and safety?
We have noted from recent history that explosions occur from the volatility of commixing people groups whose fundamental belief systems are opposed.
jdbixii, Dead on. If you look at history you will find that “Diversity” is the primary cause of war, civil war, internal strife, bar fights, dog fights, political punch-ups and every other inter group smack down. Diversity is the reason that the USA is in the turmoil it is in now. Blame Ted Kennedy and his buddies for the immigration travesty they foisted on us in the ’60’s. Cultures do not mix well unless one is the conqueror.
But tell me, what do you think the Gospel of Jesus Christ says about the subject? What did the Founders of this country, even if they had some doubts, hope for? Or are the Bible and the Constitution irrelevant?
Since you believe that the only solution is being a conqueror, are you a Dominionist? Do you believe “inferior” races should be kept in bondage and subservience?
This is crazy and begs the question ….. “could white students have a “Whites Only” dorm?” if that’s the case then I see nothing wrong with this but if an “Asian Only” or a “Whites Only” dorm would not be permitted than this is very wrong!
If they want to segregate themselves out let’s do it all the way. Go back to black only drinking fountains, restrooms, train cars, no blacks at lunch counters and everything else. Maybe the airlines can even have black only planes. No whites allowed, not even the pilot.
Why challenge it? If that is what minorities want, segregation, let them have it. I am not sure why they think it was evil 75 yrs ago but now will be great. Check back with the dorm residents in 4 years after they have graduated and see how they feel.
I wonder if the graduation/fail record will be anywhere similar between the two groups.
Good for me….its ok if they want to stay away from me. Makes me feel safer in every way…lol.
Wait, I’ve got a great idea. Why doesn’t CU have segregated classes, as well…so that it’s less likely that their liberal indoctrination ideas will not be challenged by other students. Seriously, an institution of higher learning is supposed to provide a questioning environment where ideas can be debated on their merits, not one big “safe space” where students lie down with their security “bankee,” eat cookies, drink milk and nap.
It’s really sad that such a beautiful state has been so polluted by leftist ideology. I predict that CU will have a very difficult time defending this blatant example of discrimination based on race and sexual orientation when it’s almost certain to be challenged, probably upheld by the 9th “Circus,” and then overturned by the SCOTUS.
That was one of the first thoughts I had. The leftists and others in that building should have their own set of similar background professors, and the other students should not be allowed to attend any classes with the students from that building. All social activities should be restricted to those in that building, and exclude all other students and vice versa. We know who they are now, so lets keep them in their own little bubble.
Radman, fortunately Colorado is under the 10th District so a legal challenge will at least have a fighting chance. So glad my kids went to school elsewhere, “and that’s all I have to say about that.”
You can thank the influx of CA immigrants for the state of affairs in CO today. A couple decades ago CO was a red state until all the new folks decided “that’s not the way we did it in CA”, totally forgetting why they left CA to begin with.
College academia is the stronghold of leftists. They think they know better than everyone else and laws are not there for them. Even when this arrangement is voided by SCOTUS, they will try to skirt it another way, perhaps segregating accommodations in the same building.
Let’s carry this forward a little more. When those segregated students graduate and go into the real world, they will find again they are a minority living in a community and working with a majority of white, Asians and Hispanic workers. At that point, I assume the natural progression is to ask for the community to be segregated and the workforce to be segregated. And might as well segregate the public schools while we’re at it. That worked out well in the past. Correct? History is supposed to teach us not to repeat the well documented mistakes of the past. Do they still teach history at CU?
As long as “educators” just pass students along there already is segregation in schools. Because of the mess socialist progressives have made of public schools many families are opting out of government education. Read any current history textbooks? Socialist culture warrior fiction! It is criminal that we assume that people can’t get along, but socialist educators and an educated people cannot co-exist.
The problem is the same one it always has been
The state thinking it knows best how everyone should live
First, the state with Jim Crowe laws told everyone segregation was good
Then the state with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 said discrimination was bad
Now a college is saying if birds of a feather want to flock together it is a good thing
And I agree, freedom of association is what built this country
Then we got the feminazis saying that men associating with men was not good for women, so they made every educational institution which was all male include females
The Citadel was the last to fall, while at that time over 70 all female schools still existed
What we really need is limited government to prevent it from always bullying us to the dictates of a radical minority
Freedom of association is GOOD
The mental poison of liberalism has corrupted our entire country. The left have become nonsensical immature, frail minded, self inflicted retards. Nothing they “stand” for makes any sense. Freedom of choice (so long as THEY make the choice). Freedom of speech so long as it is what THEY say. Freedom and liberty protected by our constitution mean abjectly NOTHING to the (regressive) liberal left. Only a mentally warped liberal lives in the backwards wrong is right fantasy world.
I have no problem with this. I thought this is how we should have settled it from the beginning, (the only problem is how many different dorms/schools do you have to have)? I always thought, ok fine, we will have an all white school, an all black school, a hispanic school, an Asian school, and a diverse school. Pick which one you want your kid to go to. If one of the schools filled up, build a second all white or diverse or whatever. But I guess now you’d have to have a queer school, a muslim school, an aetheist school, a terrorist school, a christian school, and on and on and on….
WOW! How much are people spending to get little Susie Q and Johhn into this school? Well..that’s too much!
Seriously folks, ahh, but do they accept green money subsidies and loans so they don’t have to actually pay out on the loans, then default later.
With these screwed up fact sets, I would expect no less!
The Rino censores are at it again preventing me from quoting a sentence from The Declaration Of Independence regarding who we are, and our creed. A sad face pops up and my short comment erased which proves the rot of Democrat Party and Rino Legislation on our school children.