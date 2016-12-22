Screaming lawyer chases down Ivanka Trump and yells at her as she sits with her kids on flight to Florida

Ivanka Trump made it very clear on Thursday that she has no problem staying cool and calm under pressure.

The 35-year-old mother-of-three was travelling with her children to Palm Beach, Florida from New York City on a JetBlue flight when a man began to accost her.

‘Your father is ruining the country,’ said Dan Goldstein, a lawyer from Brooklyn, who had a child in his arms according to TMZ.

Goldstein then began screaming out: ‘Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private.’

Coward @Hunter_College professor Matt Lasner (@mattlasner) whose husband harrassed @IvankaTrump's kids has deleted his Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/awZFpUcZCG — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 22, 2016

Wow, @mattlasner deleted his account! ?Coward! You verbally attack #IvankaTrump in front of her kids but run & hide on twitter #JetBlue — Red Carpet Politics (@rollingitout) December 22, 2016

