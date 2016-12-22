Home Fresh Ink Screaming lawyer chases down Ivanka Trump and yells at her as she sits with her kids on flight to Florida

December 22, 2016 at 11:50 am 16 Fresh Ink, Lead Stories
Ivanka Trump made it very clear on Thursday that she has no problem staying cool and calm under pressure.

The 35-year-old mother-of-three was travelling with her children to Palm Beach, Florida from New York City on a JetBlue flight when a man began to accost her.

‘Your father is ruining the country,’ said Dan Goldstein, a lawyer from Brooklyn, who had a  child in his arms according to TMZ.

Goldstein then began screaming out: ‘Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private.’

matt_lasner_tweet

Read more at the Daily Mail

16 Comments

  1. disqus_IlKGjhDhlx December 22, 2016 at 1:09 pm

    Guess because he and his husband are gay he thought he could get away with such obnoxious behavior. Whose child was he holding?

    The flight attendant did the right thing. He’s lucky he wasn’t arrested.

    • bobg December 22, 2016 at 3:19 pm

      He got his wish!! He wsan’t fying with Trump! So what’s the problem? Oh that’s right…he’s an ***hole.

  2. CABoyFromTX December 22, 2016 at 1:22 pm

    Of course you know, if they were flying private, there’d be a whole different story from the prof. What a bunch of hypocrites. I bet his tweet saying his husband was changing Jared and Ivanka down to harass them got a bunch of backlash–not to mention how stupid it was. Kudos to the flight attendant. A little jail time might have helped him realize his bad behavior. Or probably not…

    • sclayton6165 December 22, 2016 at 1:57 pm

      If they did fly private then all the liberals would be screaming about that, too. You just can’t win with these people. No matter what you do or don’t do, they will find fault and complain. Talk about pompous. And the idiot that accosted her needs to be careful. Sometimes there is a conservative around who is just cranky enough to not put up with this nonsense and they might get hammered in the face with a fist.

    • werewolf1967 December 22, 2016 at 2:35 pm

      All that “Person” did was put himself and his “Partner” on the active radar of every security agency of the US Government. That is a good thing.

  3. Izquierdo-Right December 22, 2016 at 1:23 pm

    What a coward. He should be happy that they are flying commercial.
    What an ***. He’s lucky was not punched on his ugly face.
    I’m glad he was kicked out.

  4. Srini Varadarajan December 22, 2016 at 1:28 pm

    Misappopriating an old anecdote on Muhamad Ali, Goldstein should be flying without the plane!

    • Jota_ December 22, 2016 at 1:44 pm

      “should be flying without the plane!”

      Especially since they are pretending to be little angels and were the victim by being kicked off the plane, but they could have waited until the plane was at 10,000 feet

    • MyronJPoltroonian December 22, 2016 at 1:59 pm

      Srini Varadarajan, LOL! Where I come from, we call them, “Horizontal Flying Lessons”.

  5. Lewis Williams December 22, 2016 at 1:35 pm

    Maybe he was joking like the MTV thugs

  6. Barbara Grant-Yopko December 22, 2016 at 1:52 pm

    I agree she should fly on a private jet, President-Elect Trump and his family should be protected from these idiots. The liberals have proven themselves to be insane and violent, our first family must be protected.

    • 1way December 22, 2016 at 2:46 pm

      I agree. Quit trying to be normal Trump family – you’re not and we all know it! There have been enough liberal nut-jobs threatening violence that I think it’s only prudent for them (and especially her with children) to fly private. Jet Blue yet, give me a break. Obama used separate jets to fly his dog (so he wouldn’t offend Muslims). Trump can and should use a private jet to fly his children!

    • DrGadget December 22, 2016 at 3:31 pm

      Definitely. They aren’t called unhinged moonbats for nothing. Liberals have gone dangerous since Trump showed up to rain on their parade.

  7. DonS December 22, 2016 at 2:07 pm

    It is NOT ENOUGH to “inconvenience” these twinkies. Such behavior is NOT FREE SPEECH! Your free speech ends when it becomes physical and verbal harrassment in a confined space.

    Who in the hell is Dan Goldstein, a lawyer from Brooklyn???

    Enough of this THUGGERY!

  8. FrankC December 22, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    Someone should have kicked his teeth down his throat. This guy within 10 feet of a child should be called what it is, child abuse. This guy and his FauxWife are just liberal garbage.

  9. cheech6870 December 22, 2016 at 2:24 pm

    So good to see that SHE was the person showing class and sense. This all makes me hope more and more that this woman becomes our first FEMALE POTUS. “….flying private?” What the…! She was doing the RIGHT thing (according to all of our libs and greenies), not adding to the carbon footprint”, unlike the likes of Gore and Dicaprio. But, to borrow from a popular commercial line, I don’t always hate liberals…. oh wait, yes I do! (or “getting there”)

