Rosie has her ‘kill Trump’ game — Trump has the White House

Rosie O’Donnell, once-upon-a-time comedian, is pushing a new game for the I-hate-Trump crowd — a video chance to push him off a cartoon-like cliff.
Well, let the haters hate, as they say. The left has its nanny-nanny, boo-boo; the right, the White House.
The game’s called “Push Trump Off a Cliff Again,” a somewhat uninspiring take on Trump’s famous “Make America Great Again” mantra, minus the zing.
And the big excitement is that players have the option of pushing Trump off a cliff, tossing him into a volcano, throwing him down a manhole, or leading him into the gaping jaws of a Tyrannosaurus Rex. Kill the president — what fun.
Conservatives are upset at the disrespect-slash-call-to-violence, particularly since the hypocritical left just went nuts on a satirical video showing Trump taking down CNN.
An example, from one Twitter user: “Violence against the president? Not so good.”
Fox News host Sean Hannity called the game “heinous.” The Young Conservatives on their blog opined, “Sadly, violence has become an acceptable form of dissent for liberals these days.”
They have a point.
Liberals do have their share of calls-for-violence, pleas-for-overthrow, petitions-for-resistance of all-things-Republican, by any and all means possible.
At the same time, those of liberal bent could just as easily flip it and call the right hypocritical for laughing at the left’s outrage over the Trump-CNN tackle but raising angry brows at the video game.
Potatoes, potahtoes.
Fact is: Let Rosie and her kind cry. They’re mice. Republicans, under Trump, are lions. And lions don’t fight mice. They’re not worth the time or bother.
What if someone changed the game and put Rosie and the rest of her cohorts (like Pelosi and Waters, Warren, Schumer, etc.) in place of Trump?
They would scream bloody murder that we were trying to “incite violence against them”..
The real violence in the attempted assassination of GOP baseball players which nearly killed Steve Scalise, has been ignored by the media. The real violence against people attending the inaugural balls, Trump rallies, white men assumed to be Trump voters has been overlooked by the media.
Yet the media got all hot under the collar, and called out Trump as trying to incite violence against the Media.. EVEN THOUGH THEY ARE the ones inciting violence against Trump and anyone even remotely connected with supporting him..
I’m sorry. When was Rosie ever a comedian?
Someone could do a Rosie game with her touching an electrified fence – in front of the White House.
Better yet, a group of Gators tring to eat her.. BUT then PETA might see that as animal abuse, TO THE GATORS!
This sounds like a direct death threat to the POTUS. I hope the Secret Service is investigating this and charges being brought forth!
Well I have a new game to win the war against ISIS in A-stan. The Army loads Rosie up on a C-130 and drops her on A-stan without a parachute. She will be A-stan’s fat boy that was dropped on the Japanese, WWII. And we see the damage done to Japan from the far boy. Rosie will be no different and she will be a hero for offically ending the War;)
I believe each one of us have a right to our own opinions. I do not try to push my belief on others and I certainly do not like the likes of Rosie O. trying to make a name for herself or get her 15 min. of fame by bullying her way into the spotlight to try to make my belief seem wrong. And she is a bully!!