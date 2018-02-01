Release the Memo and Expose the Corruption of the FBI and DOJ

Now that the State of the Union address is over, can we get back to the nation’s really pressing business — releasing the memo about corruption in the FBI and Justice Department?

I mean, the SOTU was fine, mostly for what it wasn’t — namely, an endless string of Obama vacuities: “Folks … fossil fuels … that’s not who we are … the planet … let me be clear … common sense gun control … workplace violence … we may never know the motives … .”

And what about those responses — JoJoJo Kennedy, Maxine Waters, Uncle Bernie as well as someone from the “Working Families Party,” 98 percent of whose members are nonworking, I guarantee.

But mostly, I missed the incarcerated Democratic congressman response on the JBN — the Jailbird Network. It must have been because DNC chairman Tom Perez just couldn’t decide among all the party’s statesman emerti currently in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons — Corrine Brown (67315-018), Chaka Fattah (72340-066), Anthony Weiner (79112-054) or William Jefferson (72121-083). Oh, that’s right, Jefferson was paroled Dec. 20.

You Might Like







But now, let’s release the FISA memo, Mr. President. The Deep State is in pure panic mode. This investigation of the brooming of the Clinton email espionage probe as well as the dodgy dossier already resembles what happens when you’re in a dark kitchen on a summer night and you suddenly turn on the lights — watch all those cockroaches scatter in every direction.

This four-page memo outlining the banana republic police state tactics of the Obama administration is the work of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) or, as Nancy Pelosi called him yesterday, “Dennis Nunes.”

The Botox queen was so hysterical on CNN that she even turned on her fellow traveler, Chris “Fredo” Cuomo, hissing at him, “With all due respect, you really don’t know what you’re talking about right now.”

The fact that all these Democrats and their crooked-cop friends in the FBI are about to be busted is driving them into ever higher fevers of distemper.

Trump Derangement Syndrome will do that to you.

On MSNBC yesterday, John Heilemann played Joe McCarthy to Nunes’ Alger Hiss:

“Is it possible,” Heilemann screeched, “that we actually have a Russian agent running the Intel committee on the Republican side?”

Meanwhile, the memo is still under wraps for a few more hours. And it was reported yesterday that the just-ousted FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is being investigated because he “appeared not to act for about three weeks” on the probe of the perv emails of one Carlos Danger.

According to The Washington Post, the inspector general of the Justice Department is wondering why McCabe, a Bureau desk jockey and Hillary fanboy, was slow-walking the probe. You may recall, McCabe’s wife received $700,000 in cash from Clinton entities when she was running for the state Senate in Virginia.

So now the IG is trying to figure out why McCabe did nothing about the perv emails that would have embarrassed the woman whose friends gave his wife $700,000. Memo to the IG: McCabe had 700,000 reasons.

One last point: McCabe is apparently lawyering up. I can’t wait until the DEA or the marshals start perp-walking these bent G-men out of the J. Edgar Hoover Building in handcuffs.

Order Howie’s new book, Kennedy Babylon, at howiecarrshow.com.

___

(c)2018 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)