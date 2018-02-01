Release the Memo and Expose the Corruption of the FBI and DOJ

Now that the State of the Union address is over, can we get back to the nation’s really pressing business — releasing the memo about corruption in the FBI and Justice Department?
I mean, the SOTU was fine, mostly for what it wasn’t — namely, an endless string of Obama vacuities: “Folks … fossil fuels … that’s not who we are … the planet … let me be clear … common sense gun control … workplace violence … we may never know the motives … .”
And what about those responses — JoJoJo Kennedy, Maxine Waters, Uncle Bernie as well as someone from the “Working Families Party,” 98 percent of whose members are nonworking, I guarantee.
But mostly, I missed the incarcerated Democratic congressman response on the JBN — the Jailbird Network. It must have been because DNC chairman Tom Perez just couldn’t decide among all the party’s statesman emerti currently in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons — Corrine Brown (67315-018), Chaka Fattah (72340-066), Anthony Weiner (79112-054) or William Jefferson (72121-083). Oh, that’s right, Jefferson was paroled Dec. 20.
But now, let’s release the FISA memo, Mr. President. The Deep State is in pure panic mode. This investigation of the brooming of the Clinton email espionage probe as well as the dodgy dossier already resembles what happens when you’re in a dark kitchen on a summer night and you suddenly turn on the lights — watch all those cockroaches scatter in every direction.
This four-page memo outlining the banana republic police state tactics of the Obama administration is the work of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) or, as Nancy Pelosi called him yesterday, “Dennis Nunes.”
The Botox queen was so hysterical on CNN that she even turned on her fellow traveler, Chris “Fredo” Cuomo, hissing at him, “With all due respect, you really don’t know what you’re talking about right now.”
The fact that all these Democrats and their crooked-cop friends in the FBI are about to be busted is driving them into ever higher fevers of distemper.
Trump Derangement Syndrome will do that to you.
On MSNBC yesterday, John Heilemann played Joe McCarthy to Nunes’ Alger Hiss:
“Is it possible,” Heilemann screeched, “that we actually have a Russian agent running the Intel committee on the Republican side?”
Meanwhile, the memo is still under wraps for a few more hours. And it was reported yesterday that the just-ousted FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is being investigated because he “appeared not to act for about three weeks” on the probe of the perv emails of one Carlos Danger.
According to The Washington Post, the inspector general of the Justice Department is wondering why McCabe, a Bureau desk jockey and Hillary fanboy, was slow-walking the probe. You may recall, McCabe’s wife received $700,000 in cash from Clinton entities when she was running for the state Senate in Virginia.
So now the IG is trying to figure out why McCabe did nothing about the perv emails that would have embarrassed the woman whose friends gave his wife $700,000. Memo to the IG: McCabe had 700,000 reasons.
One last point: McCabe is apparently lawyering up. I can’t wait until the DEA or the marshals start perp-walking these bent G-men out of the J. Edgar Hoover Building in handcuffs.
Order Howie’s new book, Kennedy Babylon, at howiecarrshow.com.
___
(c)2018 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
From the article above: “One last point: McCabe is apparently lawyering up. I can’t wait until the DEA or the marshals start perp-walking these bent G-men out of the J. Edgar Hoover Building in handcuffs.” Howie, Great column as always , however, I do not believe that the Justice Department has the guts to prosecute any of the Obama / Clinton / Comey, like you stated in your article “cockroaches”.
Unfortunately, I think you’re right. But the Obamabots and corruptocrats are clearly scared to death of their KGB style, unprecedented, actions being exposed.
They are running really scare: watch all those cockroaches scatter in every direction.
We the PEOPLE need to clean house. From top to bottom. If the top is corrupted. What do you expect middle and bottom. They are corrupted as well! They need to prove that they LOVE AMERICA! before their own crazy political party.
DRAIN the FBI SWAMP!
IF CRIMES WERE COMMITTED that attempted to overthrow the VOTERS CHOICE for President, THAT is TREASON, and it SHOULD NEVER GO UNPUNISHED!!!.
IF votes were illegally cast in a presidential election, THAT TOO is an ACT OF TREASON and should carry the death penalty to ensure it seldom happens.
IF it happens at a State Level, the State should set the minimum penalty for LOSS OF CITIZENSHIP and 25 years minimum in prison!
I challenge anyone to open a can of darkness to see if it overcomes the light? Just the perfect example of why light needs to be shed on this corruption, which always overcomes the darkness, and overcomes the LAWLESSNESS of the people who want to keep YOU the law abiding inside THEIR Darkness of those who FEAR the overcoming TRUTH that sets men free,,,,,of THEM..
In Lumine tuo, Videbemus Lumen.,,,,,Tuo being the CREATOR and those who reflect his image, not the FBI Leadership American CONSUMERS who by their actions consume us and our freedoms.
Your challenge was meet by democrats. Looking for the light and only HELL is on their rear and front view. KARMA has discovered the real russian collusion!
THat memo needs to be released NOW!!! The fact that the FBI had the GALL to send five thugs to the White House yesterday demanding it NIT be released and throwing threats around is PURE Hussein Bozo tactics because he owns that stinking rogue department. And how stupid was chief of staff Kelly to let them past the front door. Come ON you idiots—can somebody please stand and protect our president instead of still working for the LAST one??!! It’s ALL about protecting HIM and he needs to go down at long last.
When I heard that Christopher Wray was universally praised and Democrats voted for him overwhelmingly as FBI Director, I smelled a rat. I was right. Trump, you got hosed.
I’m waiting for the resignations to swiftly be accepted and AG Gowdy and FBI Director Nunes to be sworn in. Drain the DoJ and FBI swamps.
I do second that. DRAIN the DoJ & FBI SWAMPS>>
What happens when…..
Shootings by police and possible excessive force used and is quite possibly racially motivated.
Republicans – Let it be investigated and if there is any wrong doing, punish it and let’s try to make sure it never happens again
Democrats – Outrage before facts are known and stage protests and marches against the police while encouraging not standing for the national anthem and the wearing of “pig” socks.
FBI possibly favoring and not going after a politically powerful politician and instead illegally tapping phones and trying to neutralize the presidency of a legally elected president.
Republicans – Let it be investigated and if there is any wrong doing, punish it and let’s try to make sure it never happens again.
Democrats – Outrage that the republicans would dare slander a law enforcement agency and insist that all evidence be hidden from the public. It is impossible for law enforcement to anything wrong.
Unbelievable!
The FBI & DOJ are nothing compared to the highly-respected law enforcement and justice organizations that they used to be. The swamp needs draining, executive jobs need clearing, and newly installed honest people need to be appointed in order to renew faith in Justice & FBI and it needs to be done ASAP. Release the memo..!!