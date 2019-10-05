Rashida Tlaib: Democrats Looking Into How to Arrest Trump Officials

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) said Democratic lawmakers are exploring how to arrest White House officials who do not comply with congressional subpoenas.

Tlaib told Detroit constituents at her “Congress, Coffee, and Conversation” event on Tuesday that lawmakers are focused on how best to take cabinet members into custody. “This is the first time we’ve ever had a situation like this,” she said. “So they’re trying to figure out, no joke, is it the D.C. police that goes and gets them? We don’t know. Where do we hold them?”

“I’m not in those kinds of conversations but I’m asking, what happens? And they’re like ‘Rashida, we’re trying to figure it out ourselves because this is uncharted territory.’ They’re trying to be like: where are we gonna put them? Where we gonna hold them?” she added.

The above is an excerpt from the Washington Free Beacon.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had a situation like this,” she said after noting Democrats had met recently. “So they’re trying to figure out, no joke, they’re trying to figure out: is it the D.C. police that goes and gets them? We don’t know. Where do we hold them?”

She mentioned two officials specifically: Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

“I’m like you all, I ask the same questions: ‘what happens when they don’t comply?’” Tlaib said at the town hall. “We held Barr and Secretary Ross … in contempt. Well, what happens if they don’t continue to not comply [sic]?”

The above is an excerpt from the Epoch Times

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









