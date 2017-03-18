‘Progressives’ evidently OK with death threats

Threats of violence against President Donald Trump and conservatives in general are on the rise – and not a word is being heard from “progressive” leaders to try to calm the waters.

Death threats against conservatives from the president on down are becoming a cottage industry:

An angry man afraid of losing his food stamps: “But I really want to go to war with Donald Trump cause Donald Trump trying to take food stamps from my momma and that’s all she got. Look, long as the government let us keep food stamps in Sherwood, we gonna be good. But the first time this [deleted] pass a law talkin’ about he takin’ Louisiana purchase, it’s gonna go down. And I’m talkin’ ’bout all the way down.”

The rapper looking to sell records: “He become president – bang, bang, bang – everybody shoot him down.”

And even this threat: “I’ll be at the review stand at the inauguration and I’m going to kill President Trump. What are you going to do about it, Secret Service? My name is [deleted]. My other name is Lord Jesus Christ.”

Gary Bauer of American Values says make no mistake – the Secret Service is paying close attention. But he points out there’s not one word from leaders of the anti-Trump left.

“I am not aware of one liberal politician in the federal government – including the former president – who has said anything condemning this kind of rhetoric and, in some cases, actual violence,” he shares with OneNewsNow.

And the anger shows no sign of letting up. Bauer is fearful of what the elections of 2018 and 2020 are going to look like.

“This kind of activity, if it continues, could lead to things down the road that I don’t think anybody wants – a sort of unraveling of the bonds that bind us together as a nation,” he warns.

According to Bauer, one of the first responsibilities of a movement is to root out and expel those who would hijack the cause for violent or dangerous ends. He argues that the silence from Democratic lawmakers is sure to be seen by the thugs as tacit endorsement of the violence.

