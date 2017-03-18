‘Progressives’ evidently OK with death threats

Threats of violence against President Donald Trump and conservatives in general are on the rise – and not a word is being heard from “progressive” leaders to try to calm the waters.
Death threats against conservatives from the president on down are becoming a cottage industry:
- An angry man afraid of losing his food stamps: “But I really want to go to war with Donald Trump cause Donald Trump trying to take food stamps from my momma and that’s all she got. Look, long as the government let us keep food stamps in Sherwood, we gonna be good. But the first time this [deleted] pass a law talkin’ about he takin’ Louisiana purchase, it’s gonna go down. And I’m talkin’ ’bout all the way down.”
- The rapper looking to sell records: “He become president – bang, bang, bang – everybody shoot him down.”
- And even this threat: “I’ll be at the review stand at the inauguration and I’m going to kill President Trump. What are you going to do about it, Secret Service? My name is [deleted]. My other name is Lord Jesus Christ.”
Gary Bauer of American Values says make no mistake – the Secret Service is paying close attention. But he points out there’s not one word from leaders of the anti-Trump left.
“I am not aware of one liberal politician in the federal government – including the former president – who has said anything condemning this kind of rhetoric and, in some cases, actual violence,” he shares with OneNewsNow.
And the anger shows no sign of letting up. Bauer is fearful of what the elections of 2018 and 2020 are going to look like.
“This kind of activity, if it continues, could lead to things down the road that I don’t think anybody wants – a sort of unraveling of the bonds that bind us together as a nation,” he warns.
According to Bauer, one of the first responsibilities of a movement is to root out and expel those who would hijack the cause for violent or dangerous ends. He argues that the silence from Democratic lawmakers is sure to be seen by the thugs as tacit endorsement of the violence.
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
I’m hoping the next two elections look like the last one. I am not holding my breath that sanity will infuse itself into a group of people that aren’t really all there to begin with.
So I am just going to hope the next two elections look like the last one.
The “bonds that bind us together” have already unraveled. The planning and execution of the downfall of Western civilization is on schedule. Meanwhile, dumbed down America remains blissfully ignorant and apathetic, wallowing in it’s affluence, ignorance, and sense of entitlement. There is not much farther to fall. The bottom is now in sight, but at least half the “citizens” of the United States have their eyes firmly clamped shut.
Hope isn’t going to feed these “bull” dogs. They are so consumed with hate and lies that only prayer for them and that God open their eyes and ears to truth and the peace of God could change their hearts. When people get this wrapped up in hate, they rebuke why God sent Christ. Pray for the people of hate whether they hate those who are against the sinful, immoral, and corrupt culture that surrounds us or they hate white people or black people or whomever they feel don’t belong. This will end badly if our preachers, pastors, rabbis, priests, and bishops don’t speak loudly and often against hate and speak the truth of the gospel. It will eat the freedoms that we have had and will send many to hell forever. Help stop this. Pray!
Who do you think is behind all of this hate and death threats ??? Look no further than turncoats in CONGRESS, THE MEDIA, SOROS AND HIS GANG, LEFTIST RADICALS, HOLLYWOOD ELITES AND CLINTON BOOT LICKERS, The deck is stacked against President Trump I almost forgot also some members of the SECRET SERVICE
I agree, Mary. My greatest fear is that the Secret Service is JUST as infested with Obama loyalists as every OTHER agency in the government, and if one of their leftist LOON counterparts tries to assassinate President Trump, would simply look the other way and LET IT HAPPEN. After Obama had Justice Scalia MURDERED–which I FIRMLY believe he DID to prevent his lousy immigration, gun control, and EPA executive orders from being overturned–I doubt he would even blink at engineering the murder of President Trump, whom he LOATHES for trying to undo Obama’s destructive “legacy.”
You’ve got to wonder after the Secret Service apparently allowed that nut case to scale the fence, wander about the grounds for several minutes and make it as far as one of the White House porticos where he was reportedly TRYING DOORS attempting to get INSIDE, WHILE President Trump was in residence nearby.
Of course the progressives aren’t saying anything. They are the ones encouraging it. All you have to do is listen to Hillary and Soros.
Why would Obama the Communist say anything about the violence, when he encourages the violence? Like the former Attorney General, Loretta RAT Lynch stated, in the last couple of weeks, she encouraged bloodshed in the streets. The police in the streets were under siege during the Obama Administration and Obama did nothing. Obama and RAT Lynch are TRAITORS!!!!!!
Of course, Bill Clinton calling for “dignity” is the best example of cognitive dissonance or an oxymoron or hypocritical remark I can image. If he is the best the Progs can put forward as an example of restraint, we are definitely gone.
The left are the real Fascists!! As the end draws nearer, the God hating left will only become more vile!
Where was the outcry when Trump talked about his worshippers using their 2nd amendment rights if he lost the election? Where were you when he said Hillary should get rid of her bodyguards? Don’t feed us this garbage unless you are fair
Because that never happened!
Remember Fair franklyn, you are still using your definition of fair…. So, using your version of “FAIR” you get one star, so you will have tovote for yourself to get it to 3 stars.
franklyn is one of the gullible useful idiots. Probably actually believes what he hears on CNN and public broadcasting.
“Where was the outcry when Trump talked about his worshippers using their 2nd amendment rights if he lost the election? Where were you when he said Hillary should get rid of her bodyguards? Don’t feed us this garbage unless you are fair”
Of course, none of that is true, if you fight you will be dying for a lie.
Went to a liberal gathering to see what were the marching orders from the ACLU and after was talking to one of the liberal attendees
Happened to say the word “truth” which is usually a mistake because it is a trigger for the next thing which comes out of their mouth, “what is truth” which is code for seeing it their way
Could have spent time explaining how that is wrong but thought why give them an advantage
Truth is nothing more than a straight line, it comes from the word “tree” a great big conifer with a perfectly straight truck and its boughs dipping down looking like this ^ pointing the way
And as we know from geometry the shortest distance between two points is a “straight line”
So getting to the truth of a matter allows you to move quickly from point to point and out flank your opponent who is lost in his delusions
So if liberals want to take his to the physical level, they will learn what they should have never forgotten, he who loses his head is already dead
You are talking out of the WRONG orifice, Franklyn Lee, as NONE of that ever happened. And applying the word “fair” to ANYTHING you leftist loons do or say is an oxymoron, if I EVER saw one!
Fair? Franklin, you need to stop pulling statements out of context, but first you need to un-clench. You sound like you could open long neck beers in your butt crack! We cried out against hate speech when people spoke out against the Reverend King. We spoke out against hate speech against Obama. We cried out against those who murder babies in the womb. We all need to un-clench our fists and open our hearts to each other. Surely you know that President Trump wouldn’t take your mother’s food stamps away. Surely you know that there isn’t a special group of cops who just go out to kill blacks. Surely you know that most people don’t have the time for this stuff because they are too busy trying to keep their kids and grandkids off of drugs and a house over their heads when someone increased the number of black kids without jobs to 58% or more and all people to a true unemployment of over 10%. Help end this. Pray and open your heart.
I absolutely doubt that anything other than violence is going to be the mantra from the left over the next two elections. It astounds me that these folks who tout peace at any cost have become the violent promoting majority as of late. But I am actually estatic that they have shown their true colors for all the independents to observe. I believe that there is going to be a massive migration to the right then there will arise another party other than the ALT leftists.
But make no mistake they have now ventured down a path that will leave them reeling and nashing their teeth once they realize that they have lost not only the independents, but their base voters. I certainly hope that all the younger generation take notice as to just how “Facist” and anti American these idiots are.
Bring it on! I’ve been wishing for an excuse to improve certain people’s dental work for some years now.
The progressive, radical left (Democrats and the Democratic Party) are definitely behind supporting rioting and looting in the streets of America. They also support allowing radical Islamic Terrorists without proper vetting to enter the United States. If they keep this up the conservative community will get real tired of their attitude and will start targeting them. Then watch them start screaming bloody murder.
More proof that liberals are National Socialist. By their blantant use of Nazi brown shirt tactics.
Democrat obstructionism is Sedition</strong
Definition:
Sedition is overt conduct, such as speech and organization, that tends toward insurrection against the established order. Sedition often includes subversion of a constitution and incitement of discontent (or resistance) to lawful authority. Sedition may include any commotion, though not aimed at direct and open violence against the laws. Seditious words in writing are seditious libel. A seditionist is one who engages in or promotes the interests of sedition.
These acts breech the criminal code… it is not just the Progressives failing to act… it is our Government Law Enforcement and the GOP which has the power to enforce the law that is failing to act.
Making threats against the President and his family is illegal… a criminal offense… time for the Secret Service and FBI to enforce the law. Arrest and convict such assaults and incitement to commit crime. There doesn’t have to be a physical altercation to arrest one who threatens the life of the President or openly threatens the life of others in a public forum.
Failure to enforce the law is partly to blame for the frequency and volume of such threats… drag off a few doing so and the rest may tone down their rhetoric. Fail to enforce the law and one encourages such unlawfull conduct.
Yes, drag them off in body bags.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence were elected because Dems, and The Lib Republicans were nominating rotten Supreme Court Justices, which in turn backed up Lib Legislation.
Thus, So-called unbiased Politically Correct State Sanctioned Legislators,Judges and Educators, are able to normalize criminal behaviors to all impressionable school children from Kindergarten to University, using adult school teachers, and base special interest group activists, by Lib Legislation, and Supreme Court Decree.
Therefore our people have been socially engineered from Kindergarten, by the Liberal State Representatives, Judges, Educators, Popular Media Moguls, their well paid teleprompter readers, The Motion Picture Industry to “hate” the Legislators which pass righteous Legislation. Wrongs have been legislated as Rights thus the Libs have fooled almost all the people all the time, until the people have had enough ,and elected President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to drain the Lib cesspool. I pray they drain it, and don’t compromise with Libs regardless of how they rage.
Of COURSE these virulent HYPOCITES are “OK” with violence! They’d be EQUALLY “OK” if all their carrying on incites one of the LOONIER members of their LOONY LEFT persuasion to actually ASSASSINATE President Trump! These VERMIN will do ANYTHING to get and keep political power, and now that they have LOST power at all levels, they are outright DANGEROUS, because their “end justifies the means” mentality is just FINE with violence up to and including MURDER if they think it’ll regain them some of the political power they have lost.
You notice that Obama never said a WORD condemning all the violence and rioting incited by his pals at BLM, OR the violent THUGS the Commucrats PAID to disrupt Trump rallies and start trouble. Why would he CONDEMN THEM, when they were PAYING THEM to do just that? The manic tantrums and carrying on of the LOONY left and their EQUALLY loony followers is just MORE proof that ALL liberals are INSANE.
that is because they are OK with it! Now, however had this been obummer they would have flipped their lid by now! they have a double standard- on everything! If someone actually did try to assasinate the President they would probably celebrate in the streets! Sad day in this country, very sad, when the morals are that low! No matter how much I dislike a President, I would never threaten his life, that is just wrong! But, Libs like to talk big, and, one day one of the crazies might actually try it, because some of these jerks have gone off the deep end!
Here’s a solution. Everyone that makes such a threat should be arrested, put on the list for denial of purchase rights for firearms, put on the do not fly list, and deny them the right to vote because they are obviously dangerously unhinged. This is what they advocated for everyone who questioned Obama’s birth. These restrictions seem fair to me for everyone who threatens to kill our President. I hope Comey and company get to it.