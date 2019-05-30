Pissants May Sting When You’re Draining Their Swamp

In this latest episode of “Prosecutors Gone Wild,” special counsel Robert Mueller performed what can only be described in legal terms as “pulling a Jim Comey.”

Like the disgraced FBI ex-director and admitted leaker and liar Mr. Comey, Mr. Mueller has never been elected to so much as dog catcher. He has ZERO political authority whatsoever.

Still, like Mr. Comey before him, Mr. Mueller thirsts for the limelight. As President Trump once said of Mr. Comey, Mr. Mueller is a “showboat.”

Both men covet the political stage, where Mr. Trump holds more authority than any other single politician in the country.

If this is confusing, read the Constitution. Mr. Trump is the one and only elected official in the entire executive branch. And he is the only politician — save for his runnng-mate vice president — who is picked by a national electorate.

Legal bureaucrats like James B. Comey and Robert Mueller — while revered and worshipped as saviors inside the Beltway — don’t have the authority book a conference room in a public building without ultimate approval of Mr. Trump. And, at any moment, Mr. Trump has the authority to fire any one of them. (Again: See Constitution.)

Piddling little worker bee drones like disgraced FBI ex-agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are bureaucratic pissants who have even less authority.

In fact, the whole reason Donald Trump got elected in the first place was to fire people like James Comey and Robert Mueller and all their attendants. Flush the whole fetid nest of liars, kleptocrats and power-drunks down the stinking sewer.

Starved for attention, Mr. Mueller made an entirely unnecessary — yet politically provocative — foray into the political spotlight Wednesday.

He himself admitted that his appearance before the cameras — or if hauled before Congress — would provide not one shred of new information.

“Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. It contains our findings and analysis and the reasons for the decisions we made,” he said. “We chose those words very carefully and the work speaks for itself and the report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public.”

So then, why speak now? Why speak at all?

Related Story: Dershowitz: Shame on Robert Mueller for exceeding his role by Alan Dershowitz

The answer, it appears, is the same as Mr. Comey’s decision to stick his twisted oar repeatedly into the political waters during the 2016 election when he laid out a damning case for why Democrat Hillary Clinton should be prosecuted for her illegal server — yet would not be.

Maybe he wanted to cover himself with all the delusional swamp rats for why he did not charge the president with anything. Maybe he just wanted to display once again his barely concealed contempt for Mr. Trump.

Maybe he just wanted to see new footage of himself on television.

Whatever the reason, Mr. Mueller’s statement did not change a single fact. He still spent two years and was given unfettered access to the entire administration and produced not a whiff of evidence that President Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia to rig the 2016 election.

On the issue of obstruction, he found plenty of examples of a highly exasperated Mr. Trump being very exasperated over wasting two years and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars chasing down a bunch of ridiculous nonsense.

But that is not “obstruction of justice.” That is called “being president” and Donald Trump is the only person who got elected 2016 to carry out those duties.

⦁ Contact Charles Hurt at churt@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @charleshurt.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 5.5/10 (2 votes cast)

, 5.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings