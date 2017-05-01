Paul Ryan is proving to be all talk and no action

Now that President Trump has survived his first 100 days, a burning question in Washington is whether House Speaker Paul Ryan will survive the second 100 days. A miracle might be needed.

Ryan’s repeated inability to pass anything resembling a repeal of ObamaCare goes beyond simple failure. It’s shaping up as a potential disaster for the Trump presidency and the GOP congressional majority.

But Friday’s second collapse of the effort suggests Ryan can’t deliver the GOP’s majority caucus. And if he can’t deliver it to drive a stake in ObamaCare, why should anyone think he can deliver it for tax reform or immigration, both of which will be even more contentious among Republicans?

