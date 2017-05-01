Paul Ryan is proving to be all talk and no action

Now that President Trump has survived his first 100 days, a burning question in Washington is whether House Speaker Paul Ryan will survive the second 100 days. A miracle might be needed.
Ryan’s repeated inability to pass anything resembling a repeal of ObamaCare goes beyond simple failure. It’s shaping up as a potential disaster for the Trump presidency and the GOP congressional majority.
But Friday’s second collapse of the effort suggests Ryan can’t deliver the GOP’s majority caucus. And if he can’t deliver it to drive a stake in ObamaCare, why should anyone think he can deliver it for tax reform or immigration, both of which will be even more contentious among Republicans?
Paul Ryan is a disappointment. RINO. – another lying, no backbone politician. Not a leader. He should step aside. He is hurting, not helping, Trump and the conservative base.
He should have been canned IN the first 100 days, but if not, CAN HIM now. Ryan is a useless waste of oxygen..
Ryan needs to be long gone. He is bought and paid for by lobbyists and will sabotage Trump’s agenda every chance he gets.
He thought Clinton would win and it would be insider business as usual. His version of the health plan was not what the people who voted for Trump wanted. It was Obamacare version 1a with no support by a majority of the House. He came up with it in secret and did nothing to build a consensus for it. Wonks don’t always make good managers. He couldn’t get a measly $ 1.5B seed money for the wall. If the past is prologue he’ll fumble tax reform — no growth via tax decreases — just more taxes on a different group to keep revenue steady. He doesn’t really believe in cutting taxes.
First, he is no John Boehner. Thank God. Second the Republicans have had 7 years, some of it on Ryan’s watch to come up with a workable plan. Each and every one of them needs to justify just what in the name of all that’s Holy how and why they used that time to accomplish…nothing!
So now it’s up to the President to “grab ’em by the nether regions” and get the job done, and done right. Or watch a the Libtards dismatle al their efforts at the first chance.
Much like we are doing, and rightly so, to the ACA.
Paul Ryan showed much of his true colors during the campaign. He refused to support the party’s nominee…our President. As others have stated, I think he felt all along that Clinton would win and have a more compatible agenda to his RINO own. Though in Florida, I am from Ohio and initially was happy to have Boehner named until current Ohioans I know told me “He’s not what you think, so you may not be happy with him”. I wasn’t. And, at the time, I was broadcasting to 140 nations daily with my Political/Economic program (675 one-hour shows) soon to be available. When Trump first announced, I immediately openly supported. Friends contacted me asking WHY? I would support him. I responded that obviously they hadn’t listened to any of my programs. If they had, they would know that Trump could’ve taken his ENTIRE platform from my programs. Decades earlier, before I was on Christian Internet Radio, I was broadcasting a popular Financial Program on Christian AM Radio out of northern Ohio. I loved Pres. Reagan with whom I had actually spoken on a political matter clear back in 1966 when he was running 1st term for Gov in California and I was an elected County Chairman of the Yuba Co. Young Republicans and appointed State Publicity Chairman for the California Young Republicans. In that capacity, I wrote and submitted all Press Releases. I was quite successful in that vein, and with NO prior experience. The state organization had not been able to get a single article published in the preceding two years and I was later informed that every single PR of mine to the AP and UPI was picked up and published in multiple venues. Anyway, despite my love of Reagan, in May of 1985 I lamented repeatedly on AM Radio my disappointment in our government where EVEN UNDER his Presidency, The United States appeared to be totally incapable of negotiating a Trade Agreement favorable to The United States, our Treasury, our business, and our workers and that, instead, we were defying what the then recently-released (from captivity) political dissidents in Communist China were warning us: They pleaded with the U.S. NOT TO trade with Communist China IN THE HOPE that doing so would ENCOURAGE THEM to improve their sordid record on Human Rights. They warned that the Chinese government would not look at such trade as an incentive to change but, rather, as a REWARD for totally BAD BEHAVIOR. They were right, we were wrong. With ensuing trade imbalances of 100:1 WHAT WERE WE THINKING? I subsequently developed an entire TRADE STRATEGY for use with China and many other trading partners, but have never had a “hearing” on my ideas…none of which I have ever as yet heard espoused by any other person, especially those in government, of any party. Going back to the main theme here: the Republican Party BEGGED the voters to elect not only a Republican Pres but a Republican majority House and Senate so we could FINALLY address the grievous multitude of wrong-doings, many of which were UNCONSTITUTIONAL imposed, often bypassing Congress, by the Kenyan (YES, that’s what he was and still is). Anyone who can look at the wildly layered and doctored bogus Birth Certificate who hasn’t drunk the Kool-Aid would acknowledge that reality. So, the voters responded in an unprecedented way. They responded to after resonating with Trump, the outsider’s, message about draining the swamp. They made historic changes in several states, turning them from Dem to Republican and gave us all the GOP asked for: (though the GOP itself was very standoffish from Trump). We got Trump and majorities in both houses. And, I have to ask: WHAT, in large part, other than Trump, has it gotten us? Voters who put in or kept in the RINOS who refuse to go along with the WALL, dumping ObamaCare, et al, need to hear LOUDLY from their constituents. THE PEOPLE (not the illegals or the illegals now granted amnesty before them, are not “the people”. You border states elected officials need to put your country’s needs and concerns FIRST and not- your re-election. They fear the ever-increasing swarms of Hispanic voters flooding our nation, fearing they will vote them out. That is the problem when you allow the issue of illegal immigration to fester decades longer than it should, and that applies to you too George W. To quote him, while he was in office: “Of course, we’re not talking about sending 11 million Mexicans back home”. WHY NOT? They came illegally. It doesn’t matter the REASON. You act like such a deed is without precedent and inconceivable. I don’t recall all of the numbers but they were on several of my recorded broadcasts but here’s the rough history of Mexican Deportations from the U.S. : Early 1930s, I believe 1931. Following the stock market crash of 1929, as the Federal Reserve screwed everything up (as more recently admitted by former FED Chairman Bernanke) turning a Recession into the full blown Decade long DEPRESSION, then President Republican Herbert Hoover (who didn’t cause any of it) had several million Mexicans rounded up and deported IN ORDER TO MAKE DOMESTIC JOBS AVAILABLE TO THE MILLIONS OF UNEMPLOYED AMERICANS. Unemployment averaged about 25% for much of the Great Depression, and peaked at around 29% (roughly the CURRENT rate of unemployment among young black Americans….TODAY!!! so why THEY oppose mass deportation of illegals can only be blamed upon ignorance. In 1933, Democrat FDR (Roosevelt) took office and held it for most of his unprecedented 4 terms, finally dying 3 months into his 4th term in mid April 1945, less than a month before Germany’s surrender in WWII. During WWII, as tens of millions of American men were conscripted into the military, American women were recruited into our factories primarily for war production, to take the men’s place. Mexicans were, once again, invited back to help largely harvest our agriculture. FDR (Democrat) did NOT invite them back during the Depression as those jobs needed to be filled by Americans. (America FIRST) as Trump is asserting and I have asserted vocally since my program in 1985. Only with wartime shortage of labor were they. FDR died just before the war ended. After the war, then President Democrat Harry Truman gave two public edicts as our fighting men were returning home in 1946 and ’47: They were “Women, thank you for your vital role in working in our war industries. But the men are returning and need their jobs so please return to your homes, become home-makers, and marry and raise families.” to the Mexicans, he too thanked them for their labor during the war and then SENT THEM HOME to Mexico. MANY MILLIONS were sent home. Bare in mind, all of this was done without mass transportation, any Interstate Highway System, and no jumbo jets or jets of any kind except for a few single-seat fighters. Then, a short 6-7 years later, as the next war, The Korean War ended, our then President Dwight D Eisenhower (Republican) but very popular as the former Commander in Chief of Allied Forces in Europe and engineer of the D-Day invasion to free Europe from NAZI Germany, who was, because of his war record, elected by large numbers of Democrats as well, ORDERED THE DEPORTATION of roughly 11 million Mexicans to, once again, provide jobs to returning U.S. veterans of Korea. Although Eisenhower proposed and got passed the Interstate Highway law, it was several years later before it was completed, years AFTER the 11 million Mexicans were somehow managed to be deported. So, doing so TODAY would be enormously EASIER than at any of the three (3) prior times in history. I leave with this: If anyone BELIEVES the U.S. Dept of Labor numbers on Unemployment, you aren’t drinking, you are DROWNING in Kool-Aid. The method of reporting unemployment was dramatically changed nearly 2 decades ago and is a LIE and grossly understated for political reasons. The real numbers, by any expert, likely exceed currently 15% and, when factoring in UNDERemployment (those who had their hours slashed to less than full-time due to the punitive aspects of ObamaCare (except for those businesses EXEMPTED by Nancy Pelosi in her district to get her re-elected while screwing everyone else) the number for unemployed and underEmployed is likely still 25%. Wake up America. And, DUMP Paul Ryan. Get someone in there who really cares or the Republican majority will vanish and rightfully so, as any advantage it briefly enjoys has, to date, been squandered…with the first Mid-Term election in less than 2 years. We have a WINDOW. Make use of it. make it COUNT. America first.
John B started out imo somewhat ok, but just became too much of a slug in his last 5 years in office. Ryan imo has ALWAYS been a slug.
I agree, Ryan is not trying, and tell the rest of those Rinos to get behind POTUS. They were elected by one little congressional district, Trump won the country! We are sick and tired of back room deals. If they call themselves Republicans ACT like one. I like Tom Rooney from FLA
Traitor Ryan works for Hussein Bozo. His JOB is to preserve his legacy. His wife is also a far leftie. They go to and support MANY left wing organizations. He and the rest of the RINO’s need to go or there will be ZERO draining of the swamp or any successful Trump agenda–period.