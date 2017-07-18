Oregon’s abortion business gets even weirder

Oregon’s state motto is “Alis volat propriis,” Latin for “She flies with her own wings.” It’s nice sentiment, full of boast and swagger, but the bird aspires to be a cuckoo, with two left wings making it difficult to fly straight.
This month Oregon became the first state, after the District of Columbia, which is definitely not a state, to make gender-neutral driver’s licenses available to the tiny number of sexually confused Oregonians who want them.
If that isn’t cuckoo enough, Oregon is poised to become the first state to require insurance companies to provide “free” abortions as a guaranteed benefit, without co-pays, co-insurance or deductibles. There’s more. The state would provide publicly funded abortions for income-eligible illegal immigrants and transgendered Oregonians, the latter presumably inspired by a Time magazine essay about “my brother’s pregnancy.” The jokes write themselves, but the jokes are not so funny to Oregonian taxpayers who will pick up the tab for House Bill 3391, which carries a $10.2 million cost.
HB 3391, the imaginatively named Reproductive Health Equity Act, ensures that all Oregonians receive “the full range of preventative reproductive health services at no out-of-pocket cost — regardless of their income, citizenship status, gender identity, or type of insurance.”
This legislation passed both houses of the Oregon legislature without a single Republican vote. One Democrat voted “no.”
The legislation now goes to Gov. Kate Brown, an openly bisexual Democrat, who is eager to sign it into law.
“Attempts to deny access to contraceptives and family planning are an attack on all Oregonians, particularly women of color, low-income and young women,” the governor says. HB 3391 also defies the consciences and deeply held religious beliefs of hundreds of thousands of Oregonians. The governor has not said anything about those.
The Reproductive Health Equity Act might more accurately be called the Planned Parenthood Financial Shot-in-the-Arm Act. Planned Parenthood’s Oregon affiliate helped draft the measure and pushed for its passage.
Oregon has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the United States, but Planned Parenthood’s Oregon affiliate is reeling. Four abortion clinics have been closed and the number of abortions in the state dropped 15 percent between 2011 and 2014, according to the Guttmacher Institute, the onetime research arm of Planned Parenthood. This inevitably damages Planned Parenthood’s thriving business in selling the body parts of aborted babies.
“We are both a sanctuary state for illegal aliens, and we are a sanctuary state for taxpayer-subsidized abortion,” says state Sen. Dennis Linthicum, a Republican. “We should not be showering politically well-connected abortion clinics with political gift cards under the guise of ‘equity.’ That is totally discreditable.”
Oregon voters may get the final word. The state with the very, very liberal abortion laws (and about to become even more so) also has one of the easiest methods of organizing a referendum on the work of a legislature. Opponents of HB 3391 need only collect the signatures of 58,789 registered voters to put it to a people’s veto vote. The legislature adjourned July 7, and opponents now have until Oct. 5 to collect the requisite signatures to make that happen.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I am visiting Oregon next month for a few days visiting state and national parks and camping. I am going to try to spend as little as possible and avoid the cities. I don’t want to support this crazy state. My vacation was planned months ago.
I would cancel it.. Even if that means i take a financial hit..
The rest of the country mocks California for being the insane socialist state that it is, but they need to take a look at Oregon. It is no better, by any stretch of the imagination. They have every bit as much insanity up there as CA does.
The ghouls at Planned Parenthood must love their insane policy.
Anyone know if Colorado has any fault lines running through it?? Maybe when the big one strikes and wipes CA out, it can spread a little inward and remove Colorado as well..
Actually, there is a major fault east of the Cascades, and I do mean literally major. It’s also “overdue” for a quake.
When I took biology we were taught it was impossible for a man to get pregnant. No such thing as ‘my brother’s pregnancy’. If you are pretending to be a man what are you doing have sex in such a way that you can even get pregnant?
Oregon has gone over the top in nuts, fruits, and crazies. I can’t imagine why anyone who doesn’t support the craziness doesn’t move. It must be hell to be a conservative in that state.
Which is why i can’t understand why ANY Conservative would still live there..
Because if you’re a leftist, the reality of your sexual designation is an illusion subject to the whim of your latest fancy.
But your sexual orientation in your mind is chiseled i stone and there’s nothing you or anyone else can do to change it, and trying to do so is a mortal sin.
Even though there’s no such thing as “sin”.
None of these contradictory positions present any problem to the liberals, since they surrendered their capacity for independent thought the moment they chose to become liberals – the last real choice they would ever make. After that it’s all automatic. Shout what everyone else is shouting, spew hatred without facts, and cave to the latest capricious winds of political correctness and (inflated, falsified) public opinion.
Originally Oregon did everything to discourage folks from Calif. relocating North. It is obvious that didn’t work, and I pity the poor working class in Western Oregon who have to put up with this nonsense.
My brother just drove out to the left coast from the east on a vacation trip. He loved Oregon, well, he loved the scenery, hated the people. He said that they never smiled and were very hateful. Interesting observation, given the current political climate out there. And he is from Massachusetts (a true Conservative, no less).
It’s a wonderful thing to live your life with no need for any sense of personal responsibility.
A natural extension of the “progressive” approach to life.
Maybe that’s the key.. ALL libtards must have abortions.. That way they breed themselves out in a few generations…
I moved to Oregon back in 1998, I am convince that all that drug use in the 60’s polluted the gene pool, especially on the west coast. Being from NJ, I thought I knew what a corrupt state looked like until I moved to Oregon. It has to be one of the most corrupt states in our country. Like the most of Democrats, the Oregon Democrats will sell their own mother to get a kick back from a special interest group. These democrats are totally in the pocket of the Unions and organizations like Planned Parenthood. Too bad that some of these left wing Oregon Politicians were not aborted when they were in their mother’s womb.
Every time one of these genetically defected politicians get voted into office, I say to myself “this would not happen in a drug free society”.
When did you move OUT of Oregon??
This State in my opinion, has a REAL problem. Not only are they a SANCTUARY city, which in itself is disgraceful, but they are a city where ANYBODY can easily get an abortion ! What is wrong with the MINDS of the leaders of Oregon ?
You think these libtards in charge HAVE minds??
God will NOT BE MOCKED!