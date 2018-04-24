Open season on Christianity and the Constitution

It’s morning in America, and a look back on the week’s news proves it is open season on Christians and the U.S. Constitution.
In the Big Apple, the New Yorker magazine carried this headline: “Chick-fil-A’s Creepy Infiltration of New York City” and then proceeded to opine that the fast-food chain’s arrival in NYC “feels like an infiltration, in no small part because of its pervasive Christian traditionalism.”
To drive home its point, the magazine cites the shocking fact that Chick-fil-A’s “headquarters, in Atlanta, is adorned with Bible verses.”
Even worse, “its stores close on Sundays.” And — scandal of all scandals — the restaurant’s founder, S. Truett Cathy, actually believed in what the New Yorker apparently finds incomprehensible: The 2,000-year-old teachings of Western civilization and of the Christian faith that the sacramental union of one man and one woman, hitherto known as marriage, should be defined by the church and not co-opted by the state.
In our nation’s capital, Sen. Cory Booker made it clear this past week in his position as Grand Inquisitor, that Mike Pompeo is not fit for the office of secretary of State (or any other office for that matter) because Mr. Pompeo actually believes in the appallingly unjust and bigoted moral views of Jesus Christ.
In California, we were all delighted to learned that the reports of George Orwell’s death were premature and, that at the age of 114, he has just authored another seminal work. California Assembly Bill 2756 is his new tome, and it is bound to be a definitive classic for it actually surpasses the prophetic insight of “1984” and moves from fiction to reality.
Assembly Bill 2756 actually requires California fire marshals to enter into the privately held houses and apartments of all homeschooling families at least once a year to perform “in-home inspections.”
The reason? Well, it’s obvious that homeschool parents, who happen to be disproportionally conservative and Christian, and who choose to sacrifice time, money and careers to stay at home and do the hard work of raising and educating their children, are much more prone to burning down their places of residence than the general population of Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno and Santa Barbara.
Also, from the Pacific bluffs of Oceana, we learned this week of two additional laws being promoted by the state’s Ministry of Truth: laws that purportedly protect intellectual freedom under the banner of ideological fascism; laws demanding “tolerance” of all ideas but those deemed intolerable.
First, Assembly Bill 2926 is one that empowers the government to form an “instruction committee” to immediately begin investigating all homeschool operations within California so that information can be passed along to the sages in Sacramento to decide how to best regulate all the foolish and backward homeschool types who are producing students with much higher test scores than nearly all their peers being indoctrinated in the “superior” schools run by the government.
And, not to be outdone in the Aldous Huxley and Ray Bradbury look-alike contest, the authors of Assembly Bill 2943 just declared this week it is “unlawful” for anyone residing within California’s borders (but wait, California doesn’t believe in borders) to participate in any “transaction that results in a sale or lease of goods or services” to any consumer that involves a discussion of “sexual orientation change efforts ”
And how does our Big Brother on the West Coast define “sexual orientation change?” The language of the bill is clear: “Any efforts to change behaviors [pertaining to] sexual or romantic attractions or feelings ” And thus, it will become illegal in the land that fancies itself as the “birthplace of the free speech movement” to engage in any speech, i.e. to sell a book, that advocates for moral responsibility and sexual restraint. Can you spell banning Bibles?
If this doesn’t bother you, I would suggest you’ve been spending too much time at Starbucks rather than reading Santayana.
Ignorance of history does guarantee that it will repeat itself, and there is a reason why.
A brief walk down memory lane never hurts. A paraphrase of Martin Niemoller might serve well here:
“First they came for Chick-fil-A and I did not speak out because I wasn’t Chick-fil-A. Then they came for Mike Pompeo and I did not speak out because I wasn’t Mike Pompeo. Then they came for homeschoolers and I did not speak out because I wasn’t a homeschooler Then they came from Californians and I did not speak out because I wasn’t a Californian Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak.”
Another quote seems eerily prescient here: “Not to speak is to speak and not to act is to act. Silence in the face of evil is evil itself. God will not hold us guiltless.” — Dietrich Bonhoeffer
The lesson of this week’s news? Perhaps it is time to speak and act. We are supposed to be a constitutional republic after all, not a dystopia run by arrogant oligarchs.
• Everett Piper, president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, is the author of “Not A Day Care: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth” (Regnery 2017).
Enter the new age of the rule and primacy of the American Secular fallible finite Man-God and their life failing followers, whose two dimensional existence of just body and mind make the finiteness of their social success as finite and failing as the sans spiritual existence and world they chose to live and rule in. When elected for power over other people’s lives they offer nothing of CREATION, forgetting or rebelling against the image of their CREATOR, but just feed upon the social strength of others to maintain the illusion of their finite deity, assumed superiority masked in the offer to others of a faked faux equality, choosing rather to rule in the finite failed hell of their own making, than serve in an existence of infinite power, infinite opportunities with an offer of infinite afterlife. Heavy is the crown worn by the self-crowned man-god who thinks the universe revolves around him/her. Tragic is the end of their existence upon realizing too late how finite and miniscule is the orbit of their infinitely short existence and meaningless when faced with the infinite eternity they chose not to be a part of.
Anything Christian or having to do with Our Lord and Savor Jesus Christ is either mocked or criticized. This plain we live on is becoming more evil everyday and anyone or thing to do with Christ is requested, but the Lord will over come all so stay faithful and never change your beliefs just to go with the masses, you will lose more in the end.
“ As a dog returns to his vomit, so the fool returns to his folly”,,,the fools these days are the secular Democrat party operatives whose foolishness is vomited out of their mouths daily, and their droning media keep returning to it, in spite of the fact is fake news, not like the Christian life saving good news.
A government that is powerful enough to give you everything you want is powerful enough to take away everything you you thought was yours. Fear a government that needs to control its people. The endgame is slavery.
And a government should FEAR its citizenry, not the citizenry fearing the govt..
Everett Piper, Great commentary. You hit the nail on the head!
Any and all who are uncomfortable &/or offended by the TRUTH of America’s deep Christian heritage are urged to book the next flight to North Korea (or any other evil, totalitarian nation) where they will live out their lives on earth without a hint of God or Jesus. However, in the next life (the eternal one), the TRUTH will be openly revealed to them…but it will be too late to turn back then.
And for all those who keep saying “but the US wasn’t made with a christian heritage’ i got news for ya.. IF WE WERE NOT, then why is “in god we trust” part of our motto, our money, and even in the declaration of independence?!!!
The birth of the USA was bathed in prayer. There was nothing secular about the Founding Fathers’ blueprint for America. There is no faith in “Infallible Man”. The basic assumption was that only God is perfect. Men fail and so we need a separation of powers to keep sinful man in check. The further we get away from personal accountability, the closer we get to tyranny and a cold uncaring govt.
The common phrase back then was, “We will have no king but Jesus!” That’s why we don’t have a king today. Back then it was unheard of.
“we didn’t want to kick him off the ballot. That’s just our policy. Our hands are tied. The law’s the law.”
Anytime the law is in the Dems’ favor it’s “Established Law” and can’t be changed. But if they don’t like it (gay marriage back in 2008) they just keep breaking the law until they get their way. Then it becomes a law in their favor and can never ever ever ever be revoked.
“In our nation’s capital, Sen. Cory Booker made it clear this past week in his position as Grand Inquisitor, that Mike Pompeo is not fit for the office of secretary of State (or any other office for that matter) because Mr. Pompeo actually believes in the appallingly unjust and bigoted moral views of Jesus Christ.”
Cory Booker is a Hypocrite. He ruined Newark and is now trying to ruin the US of A. Perhaps he doesn’t remember that in New Jersey, his home state, car dealerships must close on Sundays. Does that sound like pervasive Christian traditionalism? If so, it’s been going on for years here and I am pretty sure he knows it.
This is why i would love to see someone booker grills, call him out on it.. “Sorry Senator Booker, but the LAW AND the constitution clearly disallow any sort of religious test for office. So you grilling me about my religion, for this office i am seeking, IS putting a test on me. Ergo you are in clear violation of the law. A LAW You swore an oath to uphold!”
How about all Senators and members of the House of Representatives have to pass an annual written, and oral, test based on information in the Constitution? Maybe it’ll force some of them to actually read it !
Somehow the New Yorker doesn’t mind the “invasion” of halal food vendors, all of whom have a rather intolerant view of homosexuality. Nor the ever increasing examples of female suppression: women and girls in hijabs and full burka. Not a peep of protest about that. Funny.
That’s cause they are 10000% biased against anything christian, but see nothing wrong with letting mudslimes get what ever they wish..
I say wait for the courts to strike down these absurd laws. It’s one thing for the California legislature to pass such ridiculous rules, but quite another to enforce them. It’s only a matter of time before a legal challenge will happen. I hope I’m not being idealistic, but I still believe that there’s still some sanity in our court system which will see through the flaws and denials of freedoms suggested herein.
I’m sorry, joefine48, but your faith in the court system is largely unfounded, as evidenced by the maryid of anti-constuitional rulings of the last several years. I’ll not hold my breath waiting for any rulings which are based on The Constiution of The United States; or in the case of CA, based on The Constitution of California.
Your faith in the COmmucrats running the courts out in CA is unfounded. Especially when we see all the OTHER Idiotic decisions they’ve agreed with the politicians on.. AND the nutjobs running the 9th circus court of appeals..
What’s next Jewish delicatessens?!!
And yet the New Yorker apparently has no problem with muslims mowing people down in trucks. . .
Its cause they have blinders on towards anything islam does..
That’s because Muslims don’t use guns – planes, yes; cars or trucks, yes; shoe bombs, yes; swords for beheadings, yes; but no guns.
It’s fundamentally more than leftist anti-Christian bigotry. America was founded by Christians and built on Christian values, with Christianity its dominant religion, clearly making America a Christian nation.
An attack on American Christianity is therefore more than an attack on American Christianity. It is a veiled attack on America itself.
The use of anti-Christianity policy by the hate-America Left is basically a ploy to impose traitorous, anti-American policies on America without appearing to be traitorous and anti-American.
The Left acts behind a facade of loyalty, in whose enlightened service it fights for the supposedly democracy-supporting separation of church and state.
But it’s all a lie! The Left’s anti-Christianity is driven by its hatred of America.
IMO its a mix of their hatred for anything American, AND their pure abject hatred of anything to do with god..
I think there is a big difference between the New Yorker insulting Chick-fil-A and California’s law.
Chick-fil-A is caught in the middle of insults commonly hurled between certain Christians and no believers. The free market will prove The New Yorker doesn’t matter.
California’s law is an attack on the first amendment with Christianity being the “soft” target with the added benefit of gay activists exacting revenge for past insults and wrongs. With fewer believers there are fewer interested to appear to defend Christianity. The longer that this is perceived as a religious fight, the easier the fight for the leftists.
Conservative in Hawaii; So are you saying you want to get rid of all the government all at once? Good idea, we know their attention level is at zero as well as combined IQ of 50. MORON should be in front of their names instead of honorable.