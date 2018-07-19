Obama Urges Women to Grow More Involved in Politics: ‘Men Have Been Getting on My Nerves Lately’

Former President Barack Obama said Wednesday he wanted women to get more involved in politics and social movements because men “have been getting on my nerves lately.”

Speaking with young African leaders at a town hall event in Johannesburg, South Africa, Obama said men were “violent” and “bullying.”

“Women in particular, by the way, I want you to get more involved,” he said. “Because men have been getting on my nerves lately. Every day I read the newspaper, and I just think—brothers, what’s wrong with you guys? What’s wrong with us? I mean, we’re violent, we’re bullying. You know, just not handling our business.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Free Beacon

