CNN has fallen to #13 in cable TV rankings, according to weekly numbers posted on Thursday by TV Newser.
The ratings slide comes as the network has come under heavy scrutiny for a variety of journalistic missteps, including the retraction of an article alleging that a Trump associate had illicit Russian business ties.
Fox News and MSNBC are listed as first and second, respectively, in the cable rankings, which measured average audience sizes for the period between June 26 and July 2. Fox News drew an audience of around 1.82 million while MSNBC drew an audience of 1.34 million. CNN had only 711,000 viewers on an average day during the measurement period.
Read more at The Daily Caller
VN:D [1.9.6_1107]New Ratings: CNN Can't Even Beat Nick-at-Nite,
Join the discussion
How appropriate that their little fake news channel is hemorrhaging viewers. CNN is on the ropes, but unfortunately other (fake) news outlets see it as their duty to come to CNN’s aid. We must work quickly to put the final nail in CNN’s coffin, and the way we do that is by contacting EVERY company that advertises on CNN to tell them that we will boycott their products unless they stop supporting CNN. Once the king of fake news is officially dead, the other news outlets will realize that not all viewers are brain-dead liberals, and that they could easily be next.
Problem with ‘contacting every advertiser on CNN’ is that you have to have the stomach to watch it long enough to find out who the advertisers are. Maybe somebody, knowledgeable, could post a list, and save some gastric distress for most folk?
Here’s a place to start:
http://truthfeed.com/breaking-trump-supporters-organize-grassroots-boycott-of-cnns-sponsors/88593/
How appropriate for the Clinton News Network aka FAKE NEWS. The sad thing is that MSNBC is another loon network and their ratings are pretty good, which shows you how many loon liberals are in our country. Fox News is now a shell of itself and it still beats the liberal fake news networks!
Report and cover all stories from both parties with the truth or be gone. Not reporting on stories, playing softball with one party and not the other, is not responsible and truthful journalism.
Ain’t karma some shyte??
The Rev’run Wright’s chickens were unavailable for comment….
I wouldn’t call it karma. It is simply natural consequence. (Though Buddhists would say that is the same.) Basically, the public isn’t as stupid as CNN thinks it is, not even their Lefty base.
I never turn to CNN, but I can’t avoid it in airports and in the gym I use. With all of CNN’s fake news (that really is the best way to describe it) I don’t understand how it has any audience except for MSNBC type loons.
Karma coming back?
How many leftist propaganda fake news channels do half of Americans, the lib half need? One down, several to go until they’re winnowed down to one.
Can’t wait for some non-leftist person of means to realize that there’s a fortune waiting for a network that reports instead of censors and massages the news. Fox is no longer that network if it ever was.
The ratings couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of “news casters.” It was ALL over the media when Maddow beat Fox. Of course, that was before it came out that the news room and KNOWINGLY promulgating FALSE stories, which were wholly ratings driven pandering to hate-Trump preconceptions. These guys are less reliable than Bagdad-Bob or Pravda…with the same political inclinations.
“711,000 viewers” That would be those ‘working for CNN’ and possibly The Clinton Crime Family? MSNBC is #2?? Those whacks over there are about as addlebrained as those spewing garbage/hate on that Communist Nut Netwonks!