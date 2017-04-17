NBC Sports writer Craig Calcaterra complained on Monday that “the entire right wing media” came after him after he complained about the use of American flags at Major League Baseball games.
“Will you keep politics out of sports, please. We like sports to be politics-free,” Mr. Calcaterra wrote Sunday.
Multiple readers asked how the American flag is political, to which the writer responded: “People often wrap themselves in the flag in order to achieve political ends. […] Maybe a flag, in and of itself isn’t always political. A two-acre flag with a military flyover is saying something very specific, however.”
The writer also posted a response on the NBC Sports page on Monday for critics and “some conservative people” who aren’t familiar with his work.
"Will you keep politics out of sports, please. We like sports to be politics-free" pic.twitter.com/Mx3omxcNhu
— Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) April 16, 2017
Read more at the Washington Times
NBC Sports writer laments American flags used at baseball games: ‘Keep politics out’,
Not politics — American PRIDE
deport him.
Calcaterra you Idiot! It’s patriotism not politics. You are obviously not a patriotic American, but the great majority of us are!!
We like sports to be politics-free,” Mr. Calcaterra
Who is WE, moron? You and hillary and obama? Professional sports needs to be free from morons like you and Kapernak ! Of course NBC is the leader in un-American activities, Boycott them !
One of the things the cultural Marxists are good at is turning an issue on its head!!!
Displaying the American flag is political. American Pride is political. If your politics is Leftist, then you oppose both.
plus if the US flag is political, then i guess he dislikes the requirement of the national anthem being required to get played at all sporting events as well..
American Exceptionalism!
Craig Calcaterra should get a one-way ticket to Guantánamo Bay prison along with the evil Clinton/Obama clansmen if they hate America so much. I am sick and tired of these pathetic left winger cry babies.
His opinion is in keeping with the indoctrination he received in college.
Does Craig Calcaterra understand that his complaint about using the American flag at sports events is, in itself, a political statement?
Oh, the irony!
Bingo!
no cause the left doesn’t understand irony. Just like they can’t stand common sense!
Will you keep MORONS out of sports please, we’d like sports to be free of Anti-American MORONS.
Yes, a two acre flag and a military fly-over does say something very specific. We are playing this game in America. We are proud to be American. The players, the audience and the people watching don’t seem to have a problem with being patriotic, NOT political. There is a difference. When attending an international event, like a Formula One race, there are LOTS of flags from every country. Is that a political statement? NO, its representative of all the countries participating. As a commentator, the irony is that HE is making the flag political, while everyone else is just respecting it. Go somewhere else, if you are not pleased. Quit your job, if it insults your conscience. Spare us your limpid opinions.
What an absolute idiot!!!!!! This moron wants to take America out of the American game of baseball.(You know, apple pie, motherhood, the FLAG…) Will these people ever quit? If he and his ilk had it their way, there would be no Flag, no Patriotism and, yes, NO AMERICA. He needs to go away.
Next he’ll take the “sport” out of it too. It will be called “participation” and we’ll all get to go to Participation Events. That should be a lot of fun.
Give this guy the hook and give him a one way ticket to N Korea. That flag represents the blood of Americans spilled to keep the likes of that jerk and many not like him free. It is the symbol of the best country on the planet.
Oh, and one more thing.. Please take Colin Kaepernick with you.
“Will you keep politics out of sports, please. We like sports to be politics-free”
Well then I guess this idiot does’t like espn either! Takes a liberal to be so dense that he doesn’t see the hypocrisy he spews.
All nbc professional talkers, no matter what the content are full-on libtards. calcaterra is a perfect example of that. Beyond pathetic.
My son is in flight school for the Navy. I hope someday he gets to do a Flyover during a baseball game that calcaterra is covering. Sweet!
Not sure how long this whack has been doing some type of “sports reportage;” however, if coming anywhere near some NASCAR event, my son would already have done a “fly over” over his ’empty’ pot! Highly appreciate your son’s intent to serve, unlike this vainglorious dweeb!
It totally amazes me how all sorts of negative views surround our American flag. A flag that represents freedom to the World, not only to Americans. Are these people cursed with a recessive negative gene that turns Goodness into Garbage? Our flag is not Democrat or Republican. All Military coffins holding our loved ones, are covered with the same flag. There are no separate flags for race, creed, or political affiliation. Perhaps you are the PHILIP NOLAN of the 21st century.
Since ESPN’s politics are leftist (like his) he imo fully supports them..
So, Calcaterra thinks displaying the American flag at a baseball game is “political”. Only to an America-hating liberal. Nonetheless, he’s right in that politics should be kept out of professional sports.
And that’s precisely why he should be fired.
Notice that lately these liberal hypocrites have no problem at all injecting their own politics into sports by pressuring the leagues and franchises into boycotting conservative causes and businesses.
The Redneck Revenge hasn’t gone after him yet. But we will tomorrow.
UPDATE: Mr Jockstrap is in the Redneck Revenge. I took care of it.
Baseball is ALL AMERICAN! He’s another idiot that doesn’t share the heart of America the freedoms and protection our military families have worked so hard to protect. I love the UNITED STATES and all that it stands for.
did he mention anything about the national anthem? how about ‘god bless america’ during the 7th inning stretch? that’s really a more ‘political’ occurrence (if you find it necessary to attach politics to every act) than unfurling american flags in american stadia with american teams playing american sports. he works for nbc–is that his stand for the olympics, too?
this is really a hilarious stance–a purveyor of leftism complaining about the injection of politics into all common daily activity. . . they are the ones who politicized everything–now they don’t like it? how precious. how hypocritical. how typical.
now if he’d only thought to google ‘nationalism’, he wouldn’t be sporting an egg facial. . .
To be honest i am surprised he DIDN’t say anything about the anthem being played
After promising to ‘leave,’ these dweebs are still here? Deport this wag to some a-patriotic country of his choice, preferably one where ‘he’ would be required to look over his shoulder, constantly, waiting for something to BLOW up!
Don’t mind this idiot. His (liberal) mind is OBTUSE !!
Another spoiled brat Millennial imbecile full of self-entitlement and no concept of the sacrifice many made to obtain the freedom he takes for granted.
What an anti-patriotic citizen. WE all love our flag. There are idiots and there are amazing idiots.
Just who are the “we” he is referring to? Maybe a mouse in his pocket, or voices in his head? “We the people” love our flag and should take every opportunity to display it. It symbolizes our love of our country and respect for every American who gave his or her life to keep us free to enjoy those ball games and so many other privileges.
More than likely he meant his fellow American hating libtards..
Craig Calcaterra you’re no less than a Bubbleheaded Nit Wit! Where in the world were you educated?
Wait a minute! This hack complained about American flags at sporting events and then complained about other people bringing politics into sports. It seems to me that it was this Left wing hypocrite who was bringing politics into sports with his rant against the American flag. If does want to attack someone for bringing politics into sports, I would suggest he go after the NCAA which wanted to deprive North Carolina of certain sporting events because they disagreed with one of that states democratically passed laws.
He seems oblivious to the fact that PROTESTING the presence of the flag is what’s political.
“Will you keep politics out of sports, please?” Says the left wing nut in the midst of a anti-patriotic, political jab at a sport which has been herded, bleating and grunting onto the stage of liberal production. The mystery is why the NFL continues to kowtow to it’s biggest enemy (the left). Before you know it, we’ll be watching the NFFL (National Flag Football League), the Super Bowl will become the Equality Bowl. We won’t keep score. Everyone will win!
Craig Calcaterra you’re no less than a Bubbleheaded Nit Wit! Where in the world were you educated? This site keeps telling me I’ve already posted something, when this is the only thing I posted!
When someone wants to do something bad they first accuse others of doing the bad thing. He is following the Democrat battle plane and that plan has put then in the dumper. The Deep State is going to trigger a financial collapse and blame President Trump. This is the same plan and we have to make sure it does not work. We need to rebuild this great country from the ashes without the socialist. President Trump can make this happen with our help but he will need all of us behind him.
I find it strange that Craig did not find his voice when the NFL allowed Bob Costas to speak about gun control and the name of the Redskins on Sunday night football; or the NBA using Mr. Barkley who accused the people of Alabama being rednecks which is very offensive. Why was Mike Ditka removed from television. Politics is only wrong when certain groups do it.
Or when Krapperdink was taking a knee during the anthem. BUT i guess to him, those were “expressions of free speech”