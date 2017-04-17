NBC Sports writer laments American flags used at baseball games: ‘Keep politics out’

NBC Sports writer Craig Calcaterra complained on Monday that “the entire right wing media” came after him after he complained about the use of American flags at Major League Baseball games.

“Will you keep politics out of sports, please. We like sports to be politics-free,” Mr. Calcaterra wrote Sunday.

Multiple readers asked how the American flag is political, to which the writer responded: “People often wrap themselves in the flag in order to achieve political ends. […] Maybe a flag, in and of itself isn’t always political. A two-acre flag with a military flyover is saying something very specific, however.”

The writer also posted a response on the NBC Sports page on Monday for critics and “some conservative people” who aren’t familiar with his work.

"Will you keep politics out of sports, please. We like sports to be politics-free" pic.twitter.com/Mx3omxcNhu — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) April 16, 2017

