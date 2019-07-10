Most Americans want illegals deported en masse

In the face of Democrats’ open-borders stance welcoming immigrants to illegally break into the United States and freely siphon taxpayer funds for many benefits unavailable to citizens, a recent poll shows 51 percent of Americans call for a mass deportation of illegal aliens – as prescribed by President Donald Trump.

The latest Harvard/Harris nationwide poll conducted online from June 26–29 on nearly 2,200 respondents – weighted 37 percent Democrats, 32 percent Republicans and 29 percent independents – reveals that a majority of registered voters believe the Trump administration should launch a mass deportation of the 11–22 million illegals currently residing in the nation if U.S. Congress fails this week to close the loopholes in the asylum system that allows illegal immigrants to sneak through the cracks.

Take care of our own first

Apparently fed up with illegals freely draining the tax system of funds that many believe should go to needy Americans, destitute veterans and citizens living in poverty and homeless conditions – not to mention going toward repairing the U.S.’s crumbling infrastructure – an overwhelming majority of conservatives and most voters on the fence are for mass deportations.

“More than 8-in-10 Republican voters – as well as more than 5-in-10 swing voters – said President Trump should carry out mass deportations of illegal aliens following Congressional inaction,” Breitbart News reported from the poll. “Nearly 9-in-10 Trump supporters said the same.”

Most major demographic groups think it’s a good idea to enforce U.S. law and deport those who illegally entered the country.

“Working and middle-class Americans – those earning $75,000 a year or less – support mass deportations of illegal aliens if Congress fails to act by a majority of 53 percent,” Breitbart’s John Binder informed. “A majority of Americans 35 to 49-years-old also support mass deportations following inaction from Congress.”

But the voters who opposed Trump in the 2016 election are the biggest supporters of welcoming immigrants to enter the country illegally and reap benefits at the expense of taxpaying citizens – often displacing citizens for services such as welfare and medical care.

“Democrats and voters who supported failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton are the least likely of any demographic group to support mass deportations of illegal aliens,” Binder noted.

Americans were surveyed just days after Trump’s plans late last month – to conduct massive raids in major U.S. cities to arrest and deport illegals – were delayed, due to an allegedly internal leak that was publicized by the leftist media … initially by the Washington Post.

“Former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan accused acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kevin McAleenan of leaking the plans to mass deport illegal aliens in order to halt the operation,” Binder recounted. “Trump – at the time – said he would give Congress two weeks to strike a deal to close loopholes in the asylum system. The two-week mark comes this week and Congress has yet to announce a plan that would pass both the Democrat-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate.”

Dems maneuvering for victory in 2020?

With most of America’s 11–22 million immigrants living in the most populous states – holding the most electoral votes – the Democratic Party greatly benefits from illegal immigration, come election time … especially as Democrats maneuver to find ways to allow illegals to vote with identification cards and drivers licenses that are wrongly issued.

In a number of other states – including some red states that continue to turn bluer – illegal immigrants are turning the voting tide in Democrats’ direction.

“[I]n Louisiana, North Dakota and South Dakota – three states that went overwhelmingly for Trump over failed Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election – the illegal alien population has increased over the last 10 years,” the Pew Research Center divulged last month. “Between 2007 and 2017, Louisiana – which went nearly 60 percent for Trump in the 2016 election – has an illegal alien population that has grown by 15,000.”

And the demographics of less-populous states that were dark red are becoming so inundated with illegals that a purple hue is expected to evolve if current immigration trends don’t stop.

“In North Dakota – where Trump won with 63 percent of the vote – the illegal alien population has grown by 5,000 over the last decade … This is a sizeable increase for the state that has one of the smallest resident populations in the country with just 760,000 residents,” Pew’s Jeffrey S. Passel and D’Vera Cohn noted. “For South Dakota – a state that voted 61.5 percent for Trump – the illegal alien population has also grown by 5,000 over the past 10 years … This, too, is a significant increase, as the state only has a resident population of about 883,000 residents.”

And already deep-blue states – including the home of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), where same-sex marriage first became legal in 2004 – are quickly turning an even darker shade of blue.

“The illegal alien population … has grown in the Democrat-controlled states of Massachusetts and Maryland,” Passel and D’Vera added. “In Massachusetts, there are 60,000 more illegal aliens than there were 10 years ago. In Maryland, the illegal alien population has grown by 45,000 since 2007.”

Other matters …

The latest Harvard/Harris poll found more uplifting news for the president heading into the 2020 election year.

According to Pew, 69 percent of all respondents believe the U.S. currently has a strong economy, while 56 percent approve of the job Trump is doing regarding stimulating jobs, and 55 percent approve of his job on the economy.

Overall, 44 percent approve of Trump’s job as president and 55 disapprove – which shows that his popularity is continuing to grow.

More than half (51 percent) approve of Trump’s job in fighting terrorism, while 46 percent approve of his dealing with immigration and 42 percent give him a thumbs-up on handling foreign affairs.

