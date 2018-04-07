Michelle Obama: Hillary was the best qualified candidate in history

At the Simmons College leadership conference in Boston on Thursday, former first lady Michelle Obama praised her husband’s presidency while taking a veiled swipe at the current occupant of the White House. She said that her husband’s administration was “like having the good parent at home.” In Michelle Obama’s warped view, her husband filled the national role of a “responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time.”
This analogy is ridiculous as a “good parent” would not practically double the national debt, socialize healthcare, unconstitutionally grant amnesty to illegal aliens and disregard the readiness level of our military forces. This “good parent” pulled troops from Iraq too soon, which led to the formation of ISIS, and totally bungled a military intrusion into Libya, which led to the terrorist attack at our compound in Benghazi and the death of four brave Americans.
After the disastrous reign of the “good parent,” Americans were obviously ready for another type of “parent” and had the good sense to elect Donald Trump as President. In her remarks at the conference, Obama laughably implied that Trump was the “other” type of parent that allowed Americans to “eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.” Her clear implication was that while it may feel good to choose this type of a leader, the country will pay a terrible price for splurging on these unhealthy Trump induced habits.
Of course, Obama’s biased analysis was the result of wishful thinking and pure fantasy. In reality, President Trump is the “responsible parent” leading the country toward sane fiscal, trade, immigration and military policies. This President is the one who is finally dealing with the longstanding problems plaguing America such as open borders, horrible trade deals, high corporate taxes and a declining military.
During the Obama years, these crises were ignored, so no action was taken, and the problems worsened. For example, President Trump inherited from Obama a nuclear armed North Korea, an ISIS terror threat and military readiness crisis. A truly “responsible” parent would not have left such a miserable set of problems for his successor.
In her comments, Michelle Obama did share some truly wonderful news. Thankfully, she expressed no appetite to follow in her husband’s footsteps and run for President. She said, “I don’t want to be president; I don’t think I should be president; I think I can do a lot of things, but that’s not one of them.” For millions of Americans, this reassurance was quite a relief, as one Obama presidency is one too many.
Not surprisingly, she also extolled the virtues of 2016 Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who was the only candidate pledging to continue Barack Obama’s policies. She labeled Clinton the “best qualified candidate” for President who “wasn’t perfect, but she was way more perfect than many of the alternatives.”
Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at jeff@jeffcrouere.com
I guess Michelle would have been proud of America, once again, if Hillary had won the election!
From the article above: “She said that her husband’s administration was “like having the good parent at home.” Yeah, Micehlle, your husband is responsible for going to bed, when our heroes were fighting for their lives in Benghazi. We had assets to save them and your husband did nothing. Then there is the IRS scandal, the VA scandal, Fast and Furious. Obamacare with its rationing and high deductibles. Spying on and going into the computers and e-mails of the press (James Rosen, Rosen’ parents, Sharyl Atkisson and others in the press), spying on people in the House and Senate, spitting on the police and our military and open borders with Mexico. You and Barack sending your daughter to work one summer for Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood. If the above makes Barack a good parent, you and Barack will have your kids taken away from you by Social Services. How is that for a dose of reality, Michelle?
America is set for destruction as no one is listening to what has been done to our safeguards.
In all probability you shortchanged POTUS44 obama
It was Obama through a WH aide call to Patrick Kennedy or Obama a call directly to Hillary who probably demanded the American military elite team of Green Beret-trained LtCol Andrew Wood who at that stage was in the later years of his career and part of the Utah National Guard be forced to leave Libya to show that we were unarmed save for the ones the Dept of State hired, probably with the White House approval.
In English, their name was the 17th of February Martyr’s Brigade, which is an Islamic Jihadist murderous bunch of Tripoli type heathens of the sort the Marines dealt with on the “Shores of Tripoli” in the early nineteenth century.
We Americans are mute as Trey Gowdy was, dumb, dumber and dumbest, as to the homicidal responsibility of all who engaged in the swap of free to State Department Green Beret-led elite American military defenders pushed out of Libya as there had been attacks in Benghazi on western resources including a hole blown in the wall of this phony and faux consulate before ejection for
Islamic Jihadist who were bound to be part of the deaths who-knew-how-many at the illegal consulate.
I was going to answer, only to find this and decided you hit the vast majority of “LOW lites” i could think of.
Great post.
You have to remember the mentality of liberals and even worse Progressives is abnormal to regular folks.
She just might be the darling of the next election cycle. This scares the hell out of me.
Recently-arrested Turpins of CA must be the toppers in parent-quality on her scale for that spue.
At least we wouldn’t have to be embarrassed by the disaster in the White House now.
obama filled the bowl. Hillary would have pulled the handle!
Obama may have been a good parent to Socialists and anti-Christians, but he was NOT a good parent to the majority of American citizens who value a democracy and Christian values.
Our school teachers led students in The Lord’s Prayer every school morning, and The Ten Commandments was not only the box office champ of 1957, but also the majorities values.
The Democrats – Rino’s and their appointed Supreme Court legislated a new religion-worldview of so-called unbiased secular humanism in the 1960’s. Since that time corrupt values have been legislated, and adult school teachers and professional associations also proselytise and normalize legislated rotten values. Today adult school teachers, promiscuous sex education, homosexual, transgender,and abortion mill activists normalize society corrupting values to malleable school children.
Only good Trump-Pence Legislation can fix the damage being done to our civilization by rotten Democrat Political Policies, and imposed corruption. No wonder legislators of rot love Black and White Democrat-Rino Representatives.
If I were Michelle, I would be proud of America, once again, as Obama and dozens if not hundreds of his Dimm minions, lied to the citizens of their country and their government and have no one who dares respect law and order and the rule of law (promised by Chump Trump who has failed in this aspect grossly) and apply the simple rules on criminal fraud found at:
U.S. Attorneys » Resources » U.S. Attorneys’ Manual » Criminal Resource Manual » CRM 500-999 » Criminal Resource Manual 901-999
923. 18 U.S.C. § 371—Conspiracy to Defraud the United States
The general conspiracy statute, 18 U.S.C. § 371, creates an offense “[i]f two or more persons conspire either to commit any offense against the United States, or to defraud the United States, or any agency thereof in any manner or for any purpose. (emphasis added). See Project, Tenth Annual Survey of White Collar Crime, 32 Am. Crim. L. Rev. 137, 379-406 (1995)(generally discussing § 371).
Why are you silent when all of America is aphasic, you do not need to be?
I guess Michelle means that her hubbie was not qualified to be President since she called Hillary the best qualified in history. Shows Michelle is not a good judge of character.
Not even qualified to be a dog catcher…
LOL…. YOU BEAT ME TO IT ! What a hilarious statement MICHAEL/mochellea made there!
Michael (Mike) Obambaba go away…we had enough of you and your Muslim husband
Of course she must be the most qualified candidate in history. She has been a candidate three times. Of course she wouldn’t have had this last campaign if she hadn’t cheated and connived to buy the DNC and push Bernie under the bus for the primary. Of course, now we know that Michelle didn’t consider her husband as qualified. What did she know that the voters didn’t? In the end we all knew! So far he can’t even qualify as the best EX president. It’s amazing that neither Obama or Hillary get the gist of being a has-been.
Too bad Hillary was so dishonest.
She really had no qualification other than she boasted of being a woman. What did she accomplish as SOS? Nothing but she did write a book. But ask anyone what she did and you will get a blank stare.
Setting aside the flaws of H. Clinton’s character, one of the most disqualifying “qualifications” that she exhibited was her naivete.
And that naivete, most likely, was the reason why those who wanted to launch a hostile takeover of America were promoting her; she would not put up a fight against their attacks because in her naivete she would not see threats early enough to react (like in the case of Benghazi). She would not resist Liberal idiocies that are decimating our country because she would naively assume that they are good for America.
If M. Obama perceives H. Clinton as so highly qualified then she probably is using herself as a point of reference while judging H. Clinton. Is it surprising that H. Clinton looks good compared to M. Obama? I don’t think so.
And still a thousand times more honest than President Trump.
Clearly, Moochele doesn’t understand the meaning of the word “qualified”. Hillary is the least qualified candidate I could think of to do literally anything.
President – way above her pay grade
First Lady – nope
Secy of State – dismal failure
Secy of Treasury – not smart enough
Secy of Education – not educated enough
Secy of State – not honest enough
President of Planned Murderhood – not woman enough
Host the Oscars – way too phugly
Governor – not accountable enough
Mayor – not humble enough
Dog Catcher – even dogs don’t trust her
Fire Fighter – actual results needed, no way
Janitor – you’re supposed to clean the place, not befoul it
Mother – (points to Chelsea) nope
Wife – (points to Bill) nope
Lawyer – no, not even that
And yet, she’s immensely more qualified than Moochele who’s a distant last to Hillary.
Hillary wasn’t the best qualified candidate on the dem side. That would have been Martin “the tephlon leprechaun “ O’Malley.
Hillary wouldn’t qualify in the top 100 candidates running for office in his/her ****** husband’s home country of Kenya.
vagas has hotels full of people qualified like her
Candidate for a holding cell while awaiting sentencing and a transfer to the closest Federal Penitentiary for crimes too numerous to list here.
As the writer of this article points out, Obama was the worst of parents to the United States. Increases in drugs, illegals, terrorism, unemployment, sex trafficking, repressive government regulations killing jobs, etcetera are the mark of a negligent and abusive parent.
Michelle, like so many liberals, refuse to see and acknowledge the truth. They live in the bubble of their own deception, while the rest of the country does not.
Trump has been a better “father” to the nation. He’s been a protector and provider. He’s done so for all Americans regardless of race or gender.
ah yes–more dem dyspepsia. . .er. . .dysphoria. . .uuuhhhh. . .dystopia. . .yeah–that’s the ticket!
Once again Michelle is wrong. Hillary was not the best candidate unless you mean who was the most crooked candidate. Poor Michelle I guess she still doesn’t think America was a great place. Hopefully some day she will wake up, but I really doubt it.
“Michelle Obama: ‘Hillary was the best qualified candidate in history.'”
This shows how far the leadership of the Left had driven over the cliff into the abyss of absurdity.
All the more reason to never let the loony Left gain positions of authority in government or any other field of influence again.
If anyone thought Michelle Obama was intelligent, and politically savvy, she just screwed up!
Hey Dummy,
Perfect is an absolute. In spite of Jefferson’s “…more perfect union…” line, you can’t be more perfect or less perfect!
I must agree in respect with Mrs. B.O., Hillary is a perfect candidate… for prison.
Of course Liberals believe Stalin and Mao were great leaders also.
Dishonest and ignorant.., possibly her dumbest comment so far this year.
Who cares what this pavement princess thinks, Mooch is dumber than a sack of hammers !
love the Roger Rabbit commentary, I use it all the time and it goes over most “Maroons” heads they just think I misspelled it. The joke is on them.
Moochelle thinks that Hillary was “the best qualified candidate” for president? So when Barry was running in the primaries against Hillary, who did Moochelle vote for? We know the answer to that. She is such a feminist racist that she voted for the Black man. Liar, hypocrite, socialist, BSer supreme.
Simmons College is a hotbed of radical feminism attended by rich white girls who can’t find a rich husband. A “leadership conference” there is a thinly veiled strategy meeting to promote radical leftists (preferably women, but if they’re handsome, men as well), abortion, and anything anti-male.
I think they sprayed for Cucaracha’s, only to find they still have leaks in the White House to the press by hold over Cucaracha’s. Maybe soon they will all be gone.
Not really but when you think like they do I can see why. But one thing for sure is that Obama was the least qualified and it showed in his Presidency. But H Clinton was the second most corrupt candidate.
Not as well qualified as Carly Fiorina by a long shot.
Trump inherited a mess when he stepped into the office. He is trying to do the right thing for America and the middle class. He TRULY loves this country and doesn’t play the political correctness game. He has already accomplished so much that the Communist left will not acknowledge. We need to take back our Country from these people who would disarm us and stop us from speaking the truth.
Back in the 60’s the commie left found out they could not take over the government by protest. So they graduated from college and many if not all of them stayed on as professors . They found that the LONG game was better.
These professors could indoctrinate the next generation and they also could become tenured professors teaching the teachers of the grade, Junior high and high school kids progressive thoughts.
They managed to rewrite history by going into the school boards and ordering progressive history books to make every thing PC.
SO now our kids are getting it form first through college and even graduate school..
NO WONDER so many things have gone wrong for so long.
They’ll soon be pushing their NEW “best candidates in history” : Cory booker, he’s black, you know. Elizabeth warren, she’s a woman, you know. Pamela Harris, she’s black AND a woman, you know, and so on down the line.
Not sure of the spelling but I believe it is Kamilla Harris. She would be the best of all worlds for the progressive left.
…It probably is “kamilla”…
Did or do we expect Michelle Obama to say anything different? What a non-story!
more BS from Mooch the former first Transvestite ..your man child husbands whole 8 yr crime spree has been obliterated by President Trump and the cherry on Americas cake will be the day your shoe shine boy is indidted