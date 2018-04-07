Michelle Obama: Hillary was the best qualified candidate in history

At the Simmons College leadership conference in Boston on Thursday, former first lady Michelle Obama praised her husband’s presidency while taking a veiled swipe at the current occupant of the White House. She said that her husband’s administration was “like having the good parent at home.” In Michelle Obama’s warped view, her husband filled the national role of a “responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time.”

This analogy is ridiculous as a “good parent” would not practically double the national debt, socialize healthcare, unconstitutionally grant amnesty to illegal aliens and disregard the readiness level of our military forces. This “good parent” pulled troops from Iraq too soon, which led to the formation of ISIS, and totally bungled a military intrusion into Libya, which led to the terrorist attack at our compound in Benghazi and the death of four brave Americans.

After the disastrous reign of the “good parent,” Americans were obviously ready for another type of “parent” and had the good sense to elect Donald Trump as President. In her remarks at the conference, Obama laughably implied that Trump was the “other” type of parent that allowed Americans to “eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.” Her clear implication was that while it may feel good to choose this type of a leader, the country will pay a terrible price for splurging on these unhealthy Trump induced habits.

Of course, Obama’s biased analysis was the result of wishful thinking and pure fantasy. In reality, President Trump is the “responsible parent” leading the country toward sane fiscal, trade, immigration and military policies. This President is the one who is finally dealing with the longstanding problems plaguing America such as open borders, horrible trade deals, high corporate taxes and a declining military.

During the Obama years, these crises were ignored, so no action was taken, and the problems worsened. For example, President Trump inherited from Obama a nuclear armed North Korea, an ISIS terror threat and military readiness crisis. A truly “responsible” parent would not have left such a miserable set of problems for his successor.

In her comments, Michelle Obama did share some truly wonderful news. Thankfully, she expressed no appetite to follow in her husband’s footsteps and run for President. She said, “I don’t want to be president; I don’t think I should be president; I think I can do a lot of things, but that’s not one of them.” For millions of Americans, this reassurance was quite a relief, as one Obama presidency is one too many.

Not surprisingly, she also extolled the virtues of 2016 Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who was the only candidate pledging to continue Barack Obama’s policies. She labeled Clinton the “best qualified candidate” for President who “wasn’t perfect, but she was way more perfect than many of the alternatives.”

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at jeff@jeffcrouere.com

