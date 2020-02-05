Media blame Iowa caucus fiasco on state’s ‘whiteness’; Trump shines in State of the Union
The Democrats are in disarray following the clown show of the Iowa caucuses. Leftwing media outlets are saying the problems in Iowa are because the state is too white, and on the eve of his Senate impeachment vote, President Trump takes a victory lap in his State of the Union address. All that and more on today’s show!
If things had gone smoothly during the Iowa Democrat caucuses, the only thing the media would be talking about is Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg or Elizabeth Warren. That’s not how things turned out. The process was a complete failure, so the media are forced to talk about something else. What is their talking point? They are claiming that Iowa is too white. What does that have to do with anything? I have no idea!
President Trump gave this State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and it was a homerun. The list of accomplishments must have the Democrats freaking out. What will they try next?
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Here we go again. Too white. When deflecting the blame from their incompetency, then blame it on anything but themselves. Taking responsibility for one’s failures is the first requisite of being an adult. No wonder the Socialist Democrats are failing to resonate with voters. They are always on the wrong side of the issues. All they care about is winning and when they don’t win, they run off and pout like Hillary Clinton when she lost and then finds a myriad of reasons other than her own failures, up to and including getting rid of the electoral college, which she apparently does NOT know that the founding fathers put that in the Constitution for a major reason, and then Nancy Pelosi’s petulant behavior when things don’t go her way, to insult the American people and the president by tearing up the State of the Union Address and throwing it down on the table. I remember Al Gore doing the same with his own petulant behavior as well. He thought he should be president too.