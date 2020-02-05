Trending
PrevNext
Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Media blame Iowa caucus fiasco on state’s ‘whiteness’; Trump shines in State of the Union

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm February 5, 2020
8

The Democrats are in disarray following the clown show of the Iowa caucuses. Leftwing media outlets are saying the problems in Iowa are because the state is too white, and on the eve of his Senate impeachment vote, President Trump takes a victory lap in his State of the Union address. All that and more on today’s show!

If things had gone smoothly during the Iowa Democrat caucuses, the only thing the media would be talking about is Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg or Elizabeth Warren. That’s not how things turned out. The process was a complete failure, so the media are forced to talk about something else. What is their talking point? They are claiming that Iowa is too white. What does that have to do with anything? I have no idea!

President Trump gave this State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and it was a homerun. The list of accomplishments must have the Democrats freaking out. What will they try next?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 7.2/10 (5 votes cast)
Media blame Iowa caucus fiasco on state's 'whiteness'; Trump shines in State of the Union, 7.2 out of 10 based on 5 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



8 Comments

alethia
alethia
12:58 pm February 5, 2020 at 12:58 pm

Here we go again. Too white. When deflecting the blame from their incompetency, then blame it on anything but themselves. Taking responsibility for one’s failures is the first requisite of being an adult. No wonder the Socialist Democrats are failing to resonate with voters. They are always on the wrong side of the issues. All they care about is winning and when they don’t win, they run off and pout like Hillary Clinton when she lost and then finds a myriad of reasons other than her own failures, up to and including getting rid of the electoral college, which she apparently does NOT know that the founding fathers put that in the Constitution for a major reason, and then Nancy Pelosi’s petulant behavior when things don’t go her way, to insult the American people and the president by tearing up the State of the Union Address and throwing it down on the table. I remember Al Gore doing the same with his own petulant behavior as well. He thought he should be president too.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (11 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    1:13 pm February 5, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    That’s all dems have done for decades.. THEY LOSE, it must be something else to blame, BUT THEMSELVES..

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
1:04 pm February 5, 2020 at 1:04 pm

The media just doesn’t understand the logistics of ‘finding’ 18,000 boxes of ‘lost’ ballots in Iowa caucus workers trunks…

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

truthandfact
truthandfact
1:06 pm February 5, 2020 at 1:06 pm

I was born and raised in Iowa……I am still there several times a month. My disgust is not with the media establishment…….I take no joy in the continuous events of the Dems shooting themselves in the foot and reloading…..I have no interest in the echo chamber of “Dems stupid…….liberals dumb etc. etc.

My total focus is…….what is any Repub doing to speak out for …….white people ??? Iowa has a Republican governor……Iowa has a senior Republican senator Grassley……Iowa has a Republican senator Joni Ernst. Where are ANY of them in speaking out for ALL the people in Iowa and calling out all the race baiters…..race hustlers……race industry consultants ?? Wouldn’t it be a classy move to defend ALL the fine people in Iowa and not being ashamed for being white ???

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

fredk
fredk
1:06 pm February 5, 2020 at 1:06 pm

I guess the word whiteness means Socialist Democrat Party incompetence. We need a dictionary of Socialist Democrat Party terminology.

The Electoral College is in place to give the smaller states a voice in the election of the president. Without it New York, and California would determine who is president, no matter what the rest of the country votes.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

drifterdan
drifterdan
1:09 pm February 5, 2020 at 1:09 pm

Talk about whiteness.. Have they looked at the Democrat candidates?? So much for the party of inclusiveness. Even the Democratic party doesn’t support non whites!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
1:22 pm February 5, 2020 at 1:22 pm

Has nothing to do with “whiteness” or any other color, but a matter of Democrats mis-managing something again. Where Democrats are in control, they fail…California, Washington, House of Reps, major cities like Chicago, Baltimore, New Orleans, etc.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Greg Hornnes
bucky
1:41 pm February 5, 2020 at 1:41 pm

Actually it was too white and I mean all of the Congress people looking like the clan.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat