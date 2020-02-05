Media blame Iowa caucus fiasco on state’s ‘whiteness’; Trump shines in State of the Union

The Democrats are in disarray following the clown show of the Iowa caucuses. Leftwing media outlets are saying the problems in Iowa are because the state is too white, and on the eve of his Senate impeachment vote, President Trump takes a victory lap in his State of the Union address. All that and more on today’s show!

If things had gone smoothly during the Iowa Democrat caucuses, the only thing the media would be talking about is Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg or Elizabeth Warren. That’s not how things turned out. The process was a complete failure, so the media are forced to talk about something else. What is their talking point? They are claiming that Iowa is too white. What does that have to do with anything? I have no idea!

President Trump gave this State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and it was a homerun. The list of accomplishments must have the Democrats freaking out. What will they try next?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

