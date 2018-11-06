Mass Migration: Mortal Threat to Red State America

Among the reasons Donald Trump is president is that his natural political instincts are superior to those of any other current figure.
As campaign 2018 entered its final week, Trump seized upon and elevated the single issue that most energizes his populist base and most convulses our media elite.
Warning of an “invasion,” he pointed to the migrant caravan that had come out of Honduras and was wending its way through Mexico. He then threatened to issue an executive order ending birthright citizenship.
As other caravans began to assemble in Central America, Trump said he would send, first 5,200 and then 15,000, troops to the border.
This ignited the predictable hysteria of the media elite who decried his “racism,” his “lying” and his “attack on the 14th Amendment.” Trump, they railed, is sending more troops to the Mexican border than we have in Syria or Iraq.
True. But to most Americans, the fate and future of the republic is more likely to be determined on the U.S.-Mexican border than on the border between Syria and Iraq.
Moreover, in challenging birthright citizenship, Trump has some constitutional history on his side.
The 14th Amendment, approved in 1868, was crafted to overturn the Dred Scott decision of 1857 and to guarantee citizenship and equal rights under law to freed slaves and their children.
Did it guarantee that everyone born on U.S. soil is a U.S. citizen?
No. In the 1884 Elk v. Wilkins decision, the Supreme Court ruled that John Elk, a Winnebago Indian born on a reservation, had not denied his constitutional right to vote, as he was not a U.S. citizen.
Not for 56 years, when Congress passed the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, did Native Americans become U.S. citizens.
Also, the 14th Amendment confers citizenship on those born in the U.S. and “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Children of foreign diplomats, though born here, are not citizens.
Most legal scholars do not think Trump can, by executive order, determine who is or is not a citizen under the 14th Amendment.
Yet should Trump issue an executive order and lose in the Supreme Court, the controversy could raise public consciousness and force Congress to enact legislation to clarify what the 14th Amendment precisely means.
Only Canada and the United States, among advanced nations, have birthright citizenship. No European country does. And the Conservative Party in Canada is moving to end it. Does it make sense to grant all the honor, privileges and rights of lifetime U.S. citizenship to anyone who can fly to the U.S. or evade the Border Patrol and have a baby?
Nor is this a small matter. The Pew Hispanic Center estimates that 6 percent of U.S. births (250,000 per year) are to undocumented immigrants.
Yet that 250,000 is a drop in the bucket compared to the total number of immigrants now coming. In 2016, President Obama’s last full year, 1.75 million legal and illegal immigrants arrived, a record.
With two months to go in 2017, the estimated arrivals of legal and illegal immigrants is 1.61 million.
Thus, in two years, 2016 and 2017, the United States will have absorbed more migrants, legal and illegal, than all the people of the 13 states when we became a nation.
According to the Center for Immigration Studies, there are 44.5 million immigrants in the U.S. today, legal and illegal, a number that far exceeds the total U.S. population, North and South, at the time of the Civil War.
While almost all of our immigration before 1965 was from Europe, only 1 in 10 immigrants now comes from the Old Continent.
Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean provide a plurality of migrants, legal and illegal. They have displaced East Asia and South Asia — China, Korea, the Philippines, India — as the primary contributors to the burgeoning U.S. population.
We are assured that the greater the racial, ethnic, religious and cultural diversity we have, the stronger a nation we shall become. Whether true or not, we are going to find out.
For the European population of America, 90 percent of the country in 1965, will have fallen to about 60 percent by 2020, and whites are headed for minority status about 20 years after that.
Of America’s most populous states — California, Texas, Florida and New York — the first two are already minority-majority and the latter two are not far behind.
Yet the gaps between Asian and white Americans, and Hispanic and African-Americans — in income and wealth, crime rates and incarceration rates, test scores and academic achievements — are dramatic and are seemingly enduring.
To the frustration of egalitarians, the meritocracy of free and fair competition in this most diverse of great nations is producing an inequality of rewards and a visible hierarchy of achievement.
Politically, continued mass migration to the USA by peoples of color, who vote 70-90 percent Democratic, is going to change our country another way. Red state America will inevitably turn blue.
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.” To find out more about Patrick Buchanan and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.
Join the discussion
uneducated, unskilled, unvaccinated? we have no room for these hordes………………………our American people need help first
If they all were carriers of the Black plague the Democrats would wave them all in if it meant winning political power. Their coalition created collective blue wave this election might just get smoothed to a ripple by the newly enlightened American Black wave who are finally voting their own self-interest, having only gotten a finger wave from the Democrats in social performance over the past 50 years. Those close to Dr. King said he voted Republican, (also a Niebuhrian) particularly since in 1967, showing his anger with Dr. King’s protest against the Vietnam War, Democrat President Johnson referred to Dr. King as “that (N-Person) preacher.”
Once disarmed, the Democrat Marxist will liquidate the 75M+ deplorables into the gulag system. Large numbers of immigrate slaves will be needed to support the coastal elites.
When and if the United States turns from American Constitutional Red to National Socialist unconstitutional blue,,,,,like Germany did in the 1930s, God help the rest of the world which will become a place where the last best hope of mankind becomes the first worst hope of demons who prefer to rule in the hell of their own making, than serve in a once Godly nation. Nobody will be left to save anyone. If it can happen in Germany, it can happen here. Vote like your life depends on it, your children’s lives definitely do.
The 22 million illegals already in the United States must be purged from our country and all the liberal communist leftist demoncrats who want to destroy our nation!!
Ask yourself: Why would the Liberal Democrats encourage, protect and support the illegal immigrants?
If you think it is out of the grace of their heart, you are either a Fool, Snowflake or Dead from the neck up !!
If they were strafed by a drone with Russian markings, the Demoncrats could investigate until the end of time. Meanwhile, the immigrants would quit coming. Win Win?
The only time they investigate anything to do with “Russian interference,” johnman, is if they think they can use it to UNSEAT a Republican or Conservative President! Otherwise, the entire RED ARMY could roll into Washington DC with tanks and millions of troops, and the conniving Commucrats would not give a DAMN–as long as they thought those Russians would vote “Democrat” in the next election!
If you don’t believe uncontrolled mass migration can be FATAL to a country and its culture, just look what the MUSLIMS have done to Europe, thanks to Merkel and her globalist ILK.
The globalists are trying to do the same thing HERE using Central Americans! There are no HORDES of Muslims geographically located where they can physically mass on our border and push their way in, but there ARE millions of Central Americans–and they’re using the SAME basic strategy: HORDES of young, aggressively hostile men of fighting age carrying the flags of their OWN country and spouting anti-American rhetoric, with a few women and children sprinkled in for show and to use as HUMAN SHIELDS should they encounter opposition at the border they are trying to erase with this MASS INVASION.
The globalists want to reduce ALL countries to vassal states subservient to a global government, which the United Nations is trying to become. MASS INVASION by ignorant, illiterate, unskilled INVADERS who will then become a HUGE economic burden to the indigenous population is their method of choice for bringing sovereign countries to their knees economically so they can accomplish their objective. They want to INVADE and REPLACE, and expect American taxpayers to open the treasury and SUPPORT them on every welfare program they can sign up for! These are NOT the kind of “immigrants” that made this nation the great, powerful and wealthy entity it is–these are DESTROYERS, and WILL destroy, if we just sit by and allow them to push their way in.
Someone should inform the Caravanners that invasion is an ACT OF WAR. Do they really want to go there? No one is going to believe they’re looking for asylum from a war torn country, especially since most are either M13 members and men between 18 to 35 (military enlistment or fighting age). Then there’s the fact they left their women and children at home. Hmm. Trump is 100% right to stop them.
This is an invasion of our country ! It is not disguised as a few people sneaking over our border, it is an outright invasion designed specifically to through havoc into our election. Our President is sending armed troops to our border. They have been ordered to treat rocks or other thrown objects as rifle bullets and are ordered to defend themselves, along with our border. There must be discord in that mob because they shd have arrived at out border by now. I am sure our armed military is seen as a deterrent to this mobs leaders. If there were really any people leaving their country seeking asylum, they have already returned home or accepted mexico’s offer of asylum. Build military bases across our southern borders, use chain link fences built around sites in the desert to hold all illegals captured. Give our military a free fire zone on our southern border. End of illegal immigration across our southern border.