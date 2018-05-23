‘Lucifer’ goes up in smoke

An online activist group is applauding the cancelations of some controversial TV shows that it believes have been harmful to families.

Fox is canceling the program Lucifer after three seasons on the air. Monica Cole, director of OneMillionMoms.com, says her group had been warning families and advertisers about the show since before it even hit the airwaves.

“Lucifer was a huge concern because of the fact it was so dark,” she tells OneNewsNow. “Not to mention the name of the show [being dark], but the satanic content [was also spiritually dangerous] – and just to portray and glorify Satan as a caring and likeable person in human flesh. We’re so thankful that this demonic series will not return for another season.”

1MM had posted an online petition to cancel Lucifer before it aired, then followed that with an email campaign urging sponsors to pull their support.

Cole is also grateful that other shows with controversial content – like The Mick on Fox and ABC’s Once Upon A Time – have been canceled. “… It allows family viewing time to be cleaner and more family-friendly when some of these programs are no longer on the air,” she argues.

Cole concludes that her organization is making an impact by standing up against deviant programming. “With God’s help we know that our voice is being heard and we’re making a real difference for families,” she says.

1MM took issue with Once Upon A Time for becoming politically correct and introducing a lesbian couple into what Cole describes as its “distorted and twisted” interpretation of children’s fairy tales.

Editor’s Note: OneMillionMoms.com is a division of the American Family Association, the parent organization of the American Family News Network, which operates OneNewsNow.com.

