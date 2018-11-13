Jim Jordan on the money: House loss is GOP’s own fault

Rep. Jim Jordan, in a letter to Republican colleagues, wrote that the GOP has only itself to blame for the loss of the House to the Democrats.
“This might be a tough pill to swallow,” the Ohio Republican said, “but I believe that if we’d handled the past two years differently, we would still be the majority party in the House of Representatives.”
Somebody give that man a gold star.
Fact is, the American people have been sending a clear message for some time — can you say tea party? — that Congress needs a complete rework.
The most recent presidential election only underscored that demand for overhaul — can you say President Donald Trump?
Jordan gets it.
“In 2016, the American people rejected business as usual by electing an outsider as president,” he wrote. “On Tuesday, they reaffirmed that message. Even though they are happy with some of our policy achievements over the past two years, they really wanted us to change how Washington works. But we didn’t. We have largely been conducting ‘business as usual’ for the past two years, and we just paid the price.”
Bingo.
Tone-deaf politicians on Capitol Hill still don’t understand why the American people elected Trump in the first place — and sadly, the tone-deafness runs through both political parties.
But here’s the quick refresher course: Republicans don’t go to the polls to elect wishy-washy leaders to go to Congress to cut deals with Democrats. Conservatives don’t pine for quieter political days that come only by way of the caving of their elected pols to the progressive agendas of the left. Conservatives want fighters; conservative voters want principled leaders who will stand strong to the onslaught of unfair, over-the-top and brutish attacks of the Democrats and their left-leaning support system called the media.
Conservatives think they’ve found that fighter in Trump. He’s the example of how Republicans ought to be, at least in terms of putting the people first, personal agenda, second.
Jordan sees that. Republicans, in this chugging economy, should’ve kept the House.
“We had a compelling narrative to offer the American people,” he said.
And with that — Jordan’s announced his run for Republican leader.
“We can’t just stay on the same path and expect different results,” he wrote. “While we won’t control the process in the House for the next two years, we can begin to demonstrate the discipline to do the right thing on decentralizing power, opening up the legislative process and allowing it to work as our Founders intended.”
Quite right. Trump’s been fighting for the American people, for the “Make American Great Again” platform, without many in his own Republican Party for quite some time. As Jordan noted: The people have noticed.
The voters have spoken.
The Democrats have seized the House.
And it’s going to take some solid effort on the part of the Republicans to win back the trust of the conservatives of the country. If admitting the problem is step one to fixing it — Jordan, for one, is definitely ahead of the game.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The only comforting thought regarding the last two years of lost opportunity, is that when the Queen of lost opportunity Pelosi takes over again to lose EVERY opportunity to heal the nation to make successful Americans out of us all (Make that purposeful procreation of political poverty and division of the kind that keeps her party of hate/envy in power), as the Fleeced wealth redistributed American people see their 401Ks drop by 30-40%, gas prices rise to $4/gal, wages stagnate as businesses again get choke into debt by regulation, THE PEOPLE will rise up in legions to throw the bums out, and bring the successful back in come 2020.
Liberalism is the HIV of American Society. It debilitates and destroys everything it infects. This current hoard of Democrats in Congress are infected with this disease. It’s like the zombies on The Walking Dead.
The Republican leadership, including Paul Ryan, are to blame for the loss and need to be replaced with folks like Jim Jordan. Where was all the campaigning explaining the lies of the Leftist about how free Medicare for all is an election promise lie and pipe dream that would cost taxpayers (only 50% of our population) about $13,000 EACH in NEW Taxes? Who drowned out the media and exposed extreme Socialists like Sinema who claimed to be Moderates that would work with Republicans? Where were the GOP observers to stop Democrats from stuffing the ballot boxes–again?? Who in the heck is running the GOP beneath President Trump, and where is their common sense? They better get their message together, broadcast it out loud and clear and often before 2020.
The left is counting on one thing, socialist is only great for those at the top, the rest of us get to share the “crumbs under the king’s table”.
The Democrats cry about Russian collusion, all the while trying to turn our Democrat Republic into a reflection of the failed Russian Socialist Communist state where the collective power of the state trumps the power of the collective individuals.The Chinese wised up to Capitalism and the Russians still cling to it. History shows that ANYONE who promotes socialism is promoting eventual dictatorship, destined to be destroyed in war. American Democracies do not start wars, they finish them. When there is no more Constitutional Republic of America, there will be nobody to end the life force sucking socialist wars on humanity that will go on in perpetuity. Eventually humanity will become extinct having fed upon itself to its own well-earned socialist ungodly death.
What we are witnessing is prophesy of the last days being fulfilled.
1 Timothy 4 King James Version (KJV)
4 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils;
2 Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron;
Jim is correct. It IS the GOP’s fault. It’s called CONSEQUENCES and sadly not just the House was a Consequence, We the people … will also have to suffer the consequences.
Even Devin N. was part of the problem, yes. I think it was either earlier this year or late last on Public TV, he Devin N. stated, “We know what the Dem’s are doing. Running the clock till Nov. elections…. ” Did you get that? He KNEW what was going on and yet …. HE ALLOWED IT BY LETTING THEM PLAY THAT GAME!
WHY DID HE NOT PLAY HARDBALL??? And > NOT < allow it to happen?
Now, if that question is ever presented to him, watch the excuses FLY!
He and the House Republicans seriously, seriously let WE THE PEOPLE down in a very big and sad way. We the people will indeed suffer more than they will.
Give Jim the Ball. He is so correct. I refused to give to the RNC because they just didn’t get with the Trump Program. Finally a 40 watt light bulb went off but they got to do much better than a 40 Watt Bulb.
Jim Jordan is quite correct. Remember all the promises that lying RINO SNAKE Paul Ryan made to get re-elected? He was all “more Conservative than thou” all THROUGH the 2016 election cycle–only to turn “we will obstruct you at all costs!” and Anti-Trump “RESIST” before the ink was even dry on the damned ballots, and proceeded to break EVERY. SINGLE. PROMISE. that he made. He only BELATED realized he had royally screwed up, and after failing to keep a SINGLE promise he made while campaigning,
tried to start making Pro-Trump noises to suck up to voters, but He KNEW he could not pull that trick again that he used in 2016, which is why he didn’t run for re-election.
Bottom line? The GUTLESS Republicans did NOTHING they promised to do after the 2016 elections. Did they repeal Obamacare? NO! Did they enact immigration reform? NO! Hell–did they even provide funding for the WALL? NO! So if they wonder why the conniving COMMUCRATS are now in charge of the House, they should look back to their OWN DESPICABLE cowardice since 2016!
That said, the “Republican” voters who decided to PUNISH the GUTLESS RINOS by giving the conniving COMMUCRATS control of the House are just as stupid and short-sighted as the Republicans in the House! Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face . . .
The most USELESS RINO seat-warmer is better than ANY conniving Commucrat in a position of political power!
Back in the 90s it was “read my lips – no new taxes!”. Today it’s “give us the house, senate and presidency and we’ll repeal Obamacare and build the wall!”.
Indeed, MustLiveFree–and the CAUSE of BOTH is the same–GLOBALIST RINOS who have WAY more in common with the OTHER career politicians on the OTHER side of the political aisle than they do with the REST OF US, while posing as “Republicans!” Sadly, we are mostly only offered MORE OF THE SAME in election after election, and are given ONLY the DEVIL’S choice of electing a GLOBALIST RINO or a GLOBALIST COMMUCRAT. Some choice!
What is just as appalling is the lack of reaction to the blatant voter fraud that the Democrats have been perpetrating for years. How do they always get the Republicans to shut up? Blackmail?
When a candidate has won the vote within the time allotted for vote counting then the Democrat-controlled Secretaries of State/Election Commissions come up with the most preposterous stories about “finding” more votes that all happen to be Democratic, there is something very wrong when there are no indictments. Have we no longer Rule of Law for our elections?
Every single one of these “overturned”elections need to be redone and strictly monitored.
The SOS who accepted the fraudulent results in AZ needs to go to jail, as do the rest of the lying frauds in public office.
Diversity=anarchy.
Tolerance masks evil.
Florida actually created a vote reporting LAW and it is not being enforced. Why create a law if you don’t plan to enforce it?
The answer to THAT is easy, TruePatriot–so that the career politicians who passed it can APPEAR to be “doing something,” when in fact, they are doing NOTHING to stop the RAMPANT cheating, vote-stealing, and OTHER election fraud perpetrated during EVERY election by the CONNIVING COMMUCRATS.
Yep, he gets it, but he’s just ONE man. Paul Ryan is partly to blame for the loss as well as he did not fight where he should have on the budget. As long as CRs continue to get passed instead of a real balanced budget, we will not be happy.
The republicans in the house did not support President Trump. They paid the price and did not get reelected. We the people will also pay that price. The next 2 years, we will not see anything done. All that they democrats will do is try to impeach the President, Maxine will kill the stock market and who ever that’s Nune’s job will try to cover up any wrong that Obama had done. Yes, it will be Washington as use able and the swamp will get deeper.
Well, well, well. Thank you, Captain Obvious. The Establishment Republicans, otherwise tagged as RINOs, couldn’t care less about who’s in charge of the D.C. swamp, since their primary, if not sole, concern is their own well-being, their own cush, their own unholy marriages to special interests. They will not take any action that does, or might, upset their insulated and isolated world, including voting with a President who promised to expunge them from said swamp. The campaign to undermine the President, the one WE elected, despite their protests and opposition, preferring one of their own, like Bush, or Rubio, is usually attributed to the Dems. Though the Dems certainly are no fans of Trump, the real enemies, OUR enemies, are those arrogant, self-serving, disconnected, narcissistic, RINOs, led by Paul RINO, with lots of assistance from fellow swamp creatures like McCarthy. (continued)
(continued) The Conservatives in the House, as well as the Senate, did occasionally complain, but undertook no significant and continual campaign to expose the duplicity and betrayal by the RINOs, for, after all, they have the money. So, for Jordan to offer his hindsightful observation is better, I suppose, than offering none at all, but will not, I repeat, WILL NOT, have any effect on the hidebound agenda of the GOP. They don’t care what WE want. They want to protect what they have already garnered for themselves, while they assiduously pursue even further self-aggrandizement. It’s disgraceful, deplorable, despicable, and for us and America, destructive, but THEY DON’T CARE.
Jim didn’t do a good job of explaining GOP lost the House because…conservatives were fed up with Rinos? Is he suggesting that Repubs and Indies who voted for Trump now voted for Dems or didn’t vote? That is ridiculous, GOP lost the house because of the media, Hollywood and academy are all in for the Dems. Those segments have brain washed more than half of the voters, constantly harping on Trump and Repubs as being Nazi’s, racists, homophobes, religious bigots and anti-abortion. And don’t forget the biggie, health care, it now seems most voters want want medicare for all.