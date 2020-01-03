Home » News

Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleiman dead in US missile attack

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am January 3, 2020
Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian military's elite Quds force, killed in rocket attack at Baghdad airport.

The U.S. military claimed responsibility Thursday night for an airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian military’s elite Quds force, at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” the Pentagon said in a statement, asserting that Gen. Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the statement said. “The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

The U.S. claimed responsibility after Iraqi news outlets reported that Gen. Soleimani, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, had both been killed in the airstrike in Baghdad.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper suggested during a news conference earlier that preemptive American military action against Iran and its proxies may be imminent.

The developments underscore escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran. Washington blamed Iran-backed forces in Iraq of attacking the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad this week and of carrying out an earlier attack that killed an American military contractor in Iraq.

The Pentagon statement blamed Gen. Soleimani directly for the embassy siege and for orchestrating the attack that killed the American contractor. It also noted that the Quds force — an elite unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps — is designated by the United States as a terrorist organization.

“General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” the statement said. “General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.”

Related Story: What is the Quds Force, the elite Iranian military unit?

In Washington, Republicans applauded the news while Democrats feared further escalation.

Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican and a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said Gen. Soleimani “is dead because he was an evil bastard who murdered Americans.”

“The president made the brave and right call, and Americans should be proud of our service members,” he said.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican and Armed Services Committee member who served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Army, said that Soleimani “got what he richly deserved, and all those American soldiers who died by his hand also got what they deserved: justice.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, said Iran miscalculated in believing that the U.S. was paralyzed by domestic political divisions, an apparent reference to impeachment.

He said President Trump “exercised admirable restraint while setting clear red lines & the consequences for crossing them” after U.S. forces faced repeated attacks from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

And Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said “the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically.”

He added, “Thank you, Mr. President, for standing up for America.”

The White House itself was silent Thursday night, though Mr. Trump tweeted an image of a U.S. flag without elaboration.

Jason Bordoff, a professor at Columbia University and a former Obama energy adviser, cautioned on Twitter that “this is how US-Iran tit-for-tat spirals out of control. Iran’s response will be severe & deadly. And certainly may include escalating attacks on energy infrastructure.”

One of the first Democratic presidential candidates to issue a statement was Andrew Yang, who said, “War with Iran is the last thing we need and is not the will of the American people. We should be acting to deescalate tensions and protect our people in the region.”

Sen. Edward J. Markey, Massachusetts Democrat and a Foreign Relations Committee member, said Mr. Trump’s “apparent assassination of Soleimani is a massive, deliberate, and dangerous escalation of conflict with Iran.”

“The president just put the lives of every person in the region — U.S. service members and civilians — at immediate risk. We need de-escalation now,” Mr. Markey tweeted.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said the president owes lawmakers “a full explanation of airstrike reports” and “all the facts” of the reasoning behind it.

“The present authorizations for use of military force in no way cover starting a possible new war,” Mr. Blumenthal said. “This step could bring the most consequential military confrontation in decades.”

Other Democrats warned that Mr. Trump may have started a war without congressional approval.

Sen. Chris Murphy, Connecticut Democrat and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said Gen. Soleimani “was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question.”

“The question is this … did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?” he said on Twitter.

But Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Texas Republican, disagreed with Mr. Murphy on whether the president needed to consult with Congress.

“Someone let the Senator know that these men just got done directing attacks against our embassy & K1 [air base] facility,” Mr. Crenshaw said on Twitter. “This was clearly a response to aggression & a deterrent to future attacks, well within current authorization. It’s a great day for the fight against evil in this world.”

Critics of the president posted a since-deleted video of Mr. Trump from 2011, when he warned that then-President Barack Obama would likely start a war with Iran to boost his reelection prospects.

“Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. Obama at the time. “He’s weak and he’s ineffective. So the only way he figures that he’s going to get reelected and, as sure as you’re sitting there, is to start a war with Iran.”

⦁ Mike Glenn contributed to this report.

BajaRon
BajaRon
8:58 am January 3, 2020 at 8:58 am

Awesome! How does it feel, America, to have an Actual Commander-In-Chief at the helm instead of a bower and scraper?

I know the snowflakes will be melting all over the nation. But for those of us who understand that we are in a war with very bad people, this is very good news.

Thank you Mr. Trump! I am so glad I voted for you!

Pacifino
Pacifino
9:08 am January 3, 2020 at 9:08 am

The democrats and the Iranians while criticizing Trump keep intentionally avoiding the fact that the US Embassy was attacked. Someone should tell Markey that Trump did not start the ” massive, deliberate, and dangerous escalation of conflict with Iran.” The hate mongering, dung flinging democrats, just like their ignoring of biden’s extortion of Ukraine, ignore that the US Embassy was attacked, and can only say that Trump is starting a war. A loud speaker is needed to tell markey, Blumenthal, Yang, and the rest of the know-it-all democrats that the Embassy was attacked. To stop their barking and howling and offer some sensible advice which none of them ever seem to have. Just like their help in the tax reform, meaning none.

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
9:24 am January 3, 2020 at 9:24 am

I find the term “ASSASSINATED” EXTREMELY OFFENSIVE because it’s a DAMNED LIE!

The *** was killed in a Military Operation.

At best he rates an “also killed was”

Glorification of garbage like this to ‘attract more viewers’ is just as FAKE NEWS as everything else the FAKE MEDIA puts out.

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    9:29 am January 3, 2020 at 9:29 am

    I was going to say something like this. The Libs are using trigger words to make Trump look bad.

    How important do you need to be for them to assassinate you instead of just kill you? I don’t see a distinction. It’s just whichever word puts Trump in the worst light.

    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    9:46 am January 3, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Assassination carries a weight that ‘military operation’, ‘strike’, don’t carry.

    Don’t mess with us. We’re not afraid of words. This scumbag had killed thousands of Americans. I won’t quibble over words or be offended. I would just ask Iran who’s next.

    The ‘military operation’ had one purpose. That purpose was to rid the Middle East and the world of Iran’s top terrorist by bringing about his death as quickly and efficiently as possible. The word assassination doesn’t bother me and neither does the act in this situation.

    FrankC
    FrankC
    9:48 am January 3, 2020 at 9:48 am

    I agree, this was a military commander and he is a casualty of war. It is an undeclared war, but it is still a war.

      Leonidas
      Leonidas
      9:57 am January 3, 2020 at 9:57 am

      A military commander?

      Iran is a terrorist country and this man was a terrorist leader. Was Bin Laden a military commander? We didn’t mind going into his compound and shooting him down like the dirty dog he was.

      What’s the difference?

    John Coleman
    John Coleman
    10:16 am January 3, 2020 at 10:16 am

    It appears the general (and known terrorist) was in Iraq actively involved with attacks on US personnel which makes him a combatant and legit target so “assassinator” is not the proper term. Dead enemy leader is!

    speedle
    speedle
    10:22 am January 3, 2020 at 10:22 am

    Precisely correct geezer. We cannot underestimate the power of a corrupt media over the majority of the inattentive American public who spends most of its waking hours playing games on cell phones and keeping up with the Kardashians. These media outlets feed off ignorance in order to promote the leftist political agenda. It is not always overt, but as you point out above with the terminology used (assassinated) the media can make an impact on the 30 second attention span of the “Great Uninformed”.

    IMHO it is exactly the reason we find ourselves in the political mess we have been in for many years.

DrGadget
DrGadget
9:27 am January 3, 2020 at 9:27 am

We should have done stuff like this 15 years ago when we saw Iran sending terrorists into Iraq to attack our troops.

Unlike Bush and Obama, Trump has a spine and isn’t concerned about Iranian threats.

Let’s go back to the Iranian revolution in 1979. The Iranian terrorists who took over declared war on the USA then. They have never un-declared war. Iran is still actively at war with the USA to this day. The only reason they haven’t attacked more is because they lack the means.

In other words, there is no escalation. If they could do any more to attack us, they would already be doing it.

Empty words. And it’s also why they should never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon. If they got one today they’d be using it on us tomorrow.

jondarmes
jondarmes
10:12 am January 3, 2020 at 10:12 am

WHATTT!!!! President Trump didn’t notify congress about this before he murdered this reclusive cleric??? Where’s the NYT on this???? Iran is REALLY going to hate us now!!! Add this charge to the impeachment portfolio, at least now you have something to whine about that President Trump actually did.
My personal reaction to this was (Do a little dance, sing a little song, get down tonight, get down tonight).
Thank You Mr. President for doing your job by protecting us & our allies, too bad we can’t say the same for the lying, whining scum democrats in congress. They are on the same page as all communists, socialists, fascists & dictators. The question is not “Do the people starve, does the country fail, the question they ask is do we retain power???”

GO TRUMP 2020-2024-2028—————————–

johnw1120
johnw1120
10:46 am January 3, 2020 at 10:46 am

A few thoughts, “And certainly may include escalating attacks on energy infrastructure.” we are energy independent, thanks to Trump, no thanks to democrats. Until each and every terrorist out there understands they are susceptible to death at any given moment, we will never be able to stop them, the only thing they understand is death, they consider boot licking, *** kissing and cash payoffs like the obama admin’s policy, as weakness. Every last dem whining was part of the last admins failure so why would we be interested in what they say, there is no credibility. We got a 2-fer out of this and this is 3 in the last few months, between Trump and Israel with 1, these animals are feeling the heat. There will be others step up, nothing more than new targets, great practice. Diplomacy has been and is a failure with islam, they do not understand nor do they care, the mission is to rule the world, submit or die, is the theme, until the WORLD understands this, nothing will change. Islam is simply not compatible with ANY civilized society.

    m4040
    m4040
    11:15 am January 3, 2020 at 11:15 am

    I’m told by my leftist friends and colleagues that we must all be tolerant of the Muslim “culture”. But the reality is, I’m still waiting to see something… anything… that bears a resemblance to “culture”. From what I can tell, the entire region suffers from the lack thereof.

Ringmaster1
Ringmaster1
10:55 am January 3, 2020 at 10:55 am

This p o s got 20 or 30 years on earth that he didn’t deserve while hundreds of our brave soldiers were slaughtered by him and his stooges.

disqus_9927msQ8zP
disqus_9927msQ8zP
11:13 am January 3, 2020 at 11:13 am

What assassination? He was killed. He was engaging in terrorism and the US responded. President Trump didn’t have to ask Congress because he didn’t attack, he merely responded to an attack on the US.

Leonidas
Leonidas
11:24 am January 3, 2020 at 11:24 am

This is interesting.

Report: Obama Administration Stopped Israel From Assassinating Soleimani in 2015
https://pjmedia.com/trending/obama-administration-stopped-israel-from-assassinating-soleimani-in-2015-report-says/

Too bad. Israel wanted to take care of this problem years ago and it would have saved a lot of American lives. Obama was always on the wrong side.

safebet
safebet
11:26 am January 3, 2020 at 11:26 am

…meanwhile, the progressives go on their muslim sympathy tour and spout their hatred for America, our troops, our military, and blame Trump for embassy being attacked.

Funny how the libtard king oBOZO got off scot-free from the Bengahzi disaster after giving the “stand down” order which essentially allowed the murder of embassy personnel.

TRUMP 2020!

