In the defeat of ISIS: Trump wins, media whines

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:47 am October 28, 2019
Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi

President Trump’s sweeping, historic announcement Sunday morning of the demise of ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was dramatic, informative and full of context and helpful information. Mr. Trump’s demeanor on camera was unflappable and compelling. In all, the White House scored a very tidy 10 here, if we’re using say, Olympic-style scoring.

Much of the news media — quivering slightly in the aftermath — got a 0.

Well, to be fair there were some redeeming moments. The broadcast network’s decision to cut into regularly scheduled programming and stick with the actual event until its conclusion was wise and public-minded. Millions of Americans who are not necessarily glued to cable news got a chance to see this one up close and personal, as it happened, as they poured their coffee — and without the chatter of potentially biased anchors and correspondents. That came later.

“This is a moment where we should all be proud of our American military and our intelligence community. This is a moment where President Trump’s worst critics should say, ‘Well done, Mr. President.'” Sen. Lindsey Graham told the press in the immediate aftermath.

Yes, well. Let the hand wringing begin.

“The Sunday morning newscasts were awash with anti-Trump journalists whining about President Trump using it a victory for his Middle East policies,” writes Newsbusters.org analyst Nicholas Fondacaro — who cited NBC News “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd for condemning Mr. Trump’s “victory lap,” and CNN host Jake Tapper for leading “a largely anti-Trump, Obama-era panel of former intelligence community officials during a special two-hour edition of his Sunday show.

Multiple anchors and correspondents also suggested Mr. Trump had either shared too much “intelligence” with the public and not enough with the Democrats, or was inappropriately brusque in his descriptions of the raid.

Despite the querulous coverage, there was no getting around the facts here, no matter how clever the headlines or inventive the speculation. The Trump administration designed and executed a valuable plan which worked — and Mr. Trump got the point across with candor to a huge global audience while still crediting the positive contributions of several nations to the effort.

So he also gets some extra points for finesse and diplomacy here.

PIERRE DELECTO BLINKS

And while we’re knee-deep in this most interesting event, let’s cite a positive moment from Sen. Mitt Romney. The Utah Republicans and former presidential hopeful has been a frequent Trump critic as of late. But not on Sunday.

“Al Baghdadi spread ‘fire and brimstone’ on earth; now he feels it for himself in hell. To all who arranged his change of venue — the intel officers, the President, the warriors — thank you,” Mr. Romney tweeted.

UH, MEANWHILE, THE ECONOMY

“Bipartisan consensus has emerged that foreign trade is good. Americans’ broad view of trade is the most positive it has been in more than a quarter-century. As of February 2019, nearly three in four U.S. adults (74%) believe trade represents ‘an opportunity for economic growth through increased U.S. exports.’ Barely one in five (21%) see trade as more of ‘a threat to the economy from foreign imports’,” says a new Gallup report by senior analyst Lydia Saad based of comparative polls conducted this year, and assorted historic data dating from 1997.

“Both Republicans and Democrats have become more positive about trade over this period of improving economic conditions. However, support for trade among both groups jumped sharply after Trump took office in 2017,” the analysis said.

See more numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

BEHOLD, THE MYSTERIOUS TRUMP BOOK

Gee, stop the presses, the anonymous “Times’ Op-Ed author” has a book arriving.

Wait. You remember this particular anonymous, right?

“The mystery author known to New York Times readers as ‘a senior official in the Trump administration’ has a book deal. The anonymous scribe behind the much-discussed op-ed in the newspaper, titled ‘I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,’ sold a book to Hachette’s Twelve imprint,” advises Publisher’s Weekly.

The title is “A Warning” by Anonymous, a senior administration Trump official, and it is set to arrive on the shelves Nov. 19.

“The author, who will remain nameless, is not accepting an advance for the title and, per his publisher, is dedicating the majority of any potential earnings through royalties to nonprofits that support government accountability and the defense of a free press,” the industry publication said.

The new book is “explosive and unprecedented,” and was “written under extreme secrecy by someone in the room with the President and other senior administration officials on multiple occasions,” Publisher’s Weekly said.

In addition, Javelin — the D.C.-based literary agency which handled the international deal — has declared that the book will be “the publishing event of the year.”

‘THE BEAST’ GETS A SHOWCASE

Time flies. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will mark their third Halloween in the White House this week, hosting local school children and military families with much signature style.

Mrs. Trump’s office reveals there will be enchanted trees, spirited pumpkins, lots of goodies and kindness, “out of this world objects” courtesy of NASA, a snappy Department of Agriculture tractor, a U.S. Postal Service mail truck — oh, and one other vehicle of note.

“Children will also be able to check out the Presidential limo known as ‘ The Beast,’ which is being brought in by the United States Secret Service,” the office advises.

In a word, yay. The crowd-pleasing Beast draws crowds wherever it rolls.

Much of its military-grade armoring and serious defense capabilities are classified. Let us say that The Beast is a marvelous beast and leave it at that.

POLL DU JOUR

• 70% of Americans say trade with other nations has a positive effect on “innovation ad development of new products.”

• 67% say international trade has a positive effect on U.S. economic growth.

• 63% say trade has a positive effect on American businesses.

• 58% say trade has a positive effect of the quality of products.

• 51% say trade has a positive effect on jobs for U.S. workers.

Source: A Gallup analysis released Friday, based on poll data obtained Feb. 12-18.

jharper@washingtontimes.com

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

6 Comments

poop
poop
9:31 am October 28, 2019 at 9:31 am

Chris Wallace grilling Pence on why Pres. Trump didn’t tell Nancy about the raid… Well, I think Pence did a good job skirting the question, he should have just told the bold and honest truth… No, we did not tell Nancy the mission, for we do not trust her, we do not trust many members in congress to not leak it to our enemies. That their hatred for the President is far greater than our enemies, and that they would rather see him fail in this assault in order to use that failure to continue with their narrative on just how unfit Pres. Trump is for office…

And as for the book by “anonymous” give me a break. If the author can’t even put his/her own name to it, how are we suppose to take anything in it to be factual…

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    10:07 am October 28, 2019 at 10:07 am

    Bagging Baghdadi was the last thing Obama had in mind. I still cringe every time he referred to ISIS as ISIL, which was code word televised via a corrupted media to give a red light to these terrorists in reassurances that when it came to Islamic terrorism, he had a soft spot in his heart and the ability to look the other way, and probably that more Funding via Iranian cash Airlifts, and Iraqi troop withdrawals was soon to be on the way.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:39 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    I’d have said “We didn’t tell her, CAUSE THERE IS NO REQUIREMENT THAT WE DO SO. Congress already GAVE US the authority to wage these battles. SO WHY THE HELL do they need to know every time we conduct an operation?”

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
10:00 am October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am

The media is dominated by Liberals, and since failure is the comfort zone of most Liberals, it appears it is also the comfort zone of our Liberal media who “never lets a crisis go to waste” to use mostly Liberal failed policies as an excuse to seize more power. Success by anyone other than themselves to a liberal is a frightening experience. Conservative successes which take them out of their needed comfort zones of failure denies they and their media an excuse to degrade those who succeed to divert attention from their own failures and malfeasance. To a Conservative failure is not an option, but to social democrat, failure is just another narcissistic opportunity to prove/delude THE PEOPLE how needed they and their unworkable solutions are, and how qualified THEY are to tell and show you how to think and live your lives, and most importantly how to spend your hard earned treasure and personal property.

Ron Hood
Ron Hood
11:46 am October 28, 2019 at 11:46 am

If today’s editorial staff at the Washington Post had been in charge of the paper during April of 1945, based on the disgustingly neutral obituary the paper published for the brutal ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Post would have probably reported Hitler’s dead something like this:

Adolph Hitler, Fuhrer of Germany, has died at age fifty-six. He was a decorated World War I veteran, author, and aspiring painter who entered politics in the turmoil of post-war Germany.and led his Nationalist Socialist Party to power. Hitler restored Germany’s economy and turned the formerly impoverished nation into a major economic and military power. Hitler along with his wife, Eva Braun, were found dead by aides in his bunker in Berlin. The couple had no children.

The Washington Post has become a propaganda mouthpiece for the radical left and the dangerous Islamists that hate the U.S.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:40 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    Last night, one of the shows on Fox, was making the same laughs at the Wapo article.. Did one for Hitler, Stalin and even mousolini..

Leave a Reply