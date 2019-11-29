Impeachment witnesses!

Perfect depiction of pencil-neck Adam Schiff and his BOGUS impeachment circus! It turns out that only ONE of the “star witnesses” paraded before us by Adam Schiff-for-brains has actually ever MET Pres. Trump, much LESS had any personal knowledge of what he did or didn’t say on that infamous “phone call.” Instead, these “witnesses”–a bunch of Deep State BUREAUCRATS with their noses out of joint that Pres. Trump did not choose to continue THEIR “business as usual” foreign policy–recited a litany of GOSSIP they had heard, with a hefty serving of their OWN “presumptions” and “assumptions” added for good measure. This is NOT proof of ANYTHING, and would not stand for a nanosecond in a REAL court!
No WONDER Schiff wanted to keep these proceedings secret! He’s not protecting the witnesses, he is COVERING UP the fact that he has NO evidence, much less PROOF of ANY wrongdoing by our duly elected President, and NO GROUNDS WHATSOEVER for an actual impeachment!
