Illinois Liberals Get Holiday to Celebrate Their Messiah — Barack Obama

Liberals across the state of Illinois now have a holiday to honor the birth of their Lord and Savior — President Barack Obama.
Governor Bruce Rauner signed into law legislation that would designate August 4th as “Barack Obama Day.”
NBC News Chicago reports the holiday will be “observed throughout the State as a day set apart to honor the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across communities,” Senate Bill 55 reads.
There is a similar holiday honoring President Ronald Reagan.
However, Democrats were hoping for a much grander celebration for the man once called “Chicago Jesus.”
READ THE FULL STORY AT TODDSTARNES.COM!
Join the discussion
Huh, I always thought they already had April 1!!!
And i wonder, just like we always see the shooting tolls rise for every other holiday, HOW MANY we will see on this holiday..
Why don’t the democrat’s celebrate John Wilkes Booth’s birthday also. He did more than Obama ever imagined doing for the party. At least he put a Democrat in the presidents office.(Andrew Johnson) Obama’s policies were so bad he couldn’t get the American people to hold their collective nose and vote for Hillary.
There is a similar holiday honoring President Ronald Reagan.
Yep, and there is a world of difference between the 2…… Far more than difference in color!!!!!!!!!!!
For all of Reagan’s immense popularity that continues to this day, and for all the great work he did rebuilding America after the Jimmy Carter fiasco, the Media acts like he never existed.
You’ll hear something about JFK every 6 months or so in the way of “newly discovered footage” just to keep him eternally in our collective consciousness, but there’s almost nothing on Reagan ever.
Greatest President of my lifetime, by far. Trump has large shoes to fill.
Which explains why the Media is so hot to derail Trump. They were just regular subversive toward Reagan and it wasn’t enough. He succeeded despite their constant barrage of attacks. They can’t allow any of the Trump agenda to undo the mess caused by Obama.
Such is the Media’s intense hatred for America.
How dare those idiotic Liberals even put those 2 in the same category. There is NOT the slightest similarity between Jesus, and Barack Obama, who many call the “Anti Christ” !
If anything he’s similar to Muhammid..
Are’nt memorials supposed to be for the deceased? Table this one, and when it comes to pass, April 1 will be the appropriate day.
Happiness is seeing obama face down in the dirt, permanently !
Why not? A state that is broke now has another day to pay employees for doing nothing. Just like Obama did nothing for 8 years.
Libs disgust me…. consider enemies of America
I wish Obama and Moochie would pass on…. truly horrible people
BOY are the good people in that village in KENYA (HIS REAL BIRTHPLACE) TICKED OFF!!! What does that leave THEM with, a Wildebeest holiday? Well, similar. At least Wildebeests do it in the open, not behind closed doors.
“Serving the people of IL” … that is an insult to the people of Illinois and total BS. There only two reasons this became a state holiday:
1) Another benefit for overpaid state employees and state employee’s continuing to vote democrat.
2) Identity politics … make the “O” a state hero and maintain black votes for democrats
Illinois has become a cesspool democrat social liberalism and taxes are eating citizens alive.
Since the people of Il keep voting him in, imo they DESERVE this insult..
Do the folks that live in Illinois who tried their best to warn the nation in 2008 about Obama, the fraudulent press that gave him Rock Star Status, that did not vote for the btard and were then branded as racists??? Do they, as you say, “…deserve this insult”???
serving the people….going for six months on holiday where he needs to pay $80.000 for 1 night on neckar island and takes the best rooms in the best hotels….If he managed to collect so much money during his presidency (cause he did not have it before), why not give to the “people” instead of ripping it up?
What’s the difference between the real Messiah and Obama?
Obama is a ‘double’ crosser.
as a resident of this state, i am disgusted, but not surprised. i hate this state and this is just another reason i cannot wait to gtfo of here! if anyone should’ve gotten this honor, it should have been 4 ronald reagan. he was born here. not obama. he is from hawaii!!! shame on our rino governor. i am pissed i voted for him!
Why have you not already moved?!
Point well made about Reagan Stephanie
The only reason Obama is so honored by Illinois Liberals is pandering to keep the black vote as well as the votes from overpaid state workers.