Illinois Liberals Get Holiday to Celebrate Their Messiah — Barack Obama

Liberals across the state of Illinois now have a holiday to honor the birth of their Lord and Savior — President Barack Obama.

Governor Bruce Rauner signed into law legislation that would designate August 4th as “Barack Obama Day.”

NBC News Chicago reports the holiday will be “observed throughout the State as a day set apart to honor the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across communities,” Senate Bill 55 reads.

There is a similar holiday honoring President Ronald Reagan.

However, Democrats were hoping for a much grander celebration for the man once called “Chicago Jesus.”

