If Fox News polled its audience on Shep’s popularity …

If you want to find out the latest on the Uranium One scandal, Fox News is about the only place you can go – unless you tune in from 3:00 to 4:00 Eastern.

The Fox News audience hears about the scandal from Fox News’ hosts and guests alike:

Peter Schweitzer: “It’s basically nine shareholders in this Uranium 1 company ….”

Sebastian Gorka: “There was an FBI investigation of racketeering on uranium by Russia in America ….”

Tucker Carlson: “Did the Obama administration allow a foreign rival, Russia, to control 20 percent of American uranium reserves?”

Steve Doocy: “During the time of this Uranium 1 deal ….”

Sean Hannity: “Anybody that will give away uranium to the hostile actor ….”

But from Shepard Smith, viewers are likely not to hear much – or more like none at all, according to a report from The Associated Press and data from Media Research Center. MRC’s director of media analysis Tim Graham says the host of the afternoon program “Shepherd Smith Reporting” is the square peg in the round hole.

“I think that sometimes Fox News viewers wonder why Shepard Smith isn’t on MSNBC at this point,” says Graham – who told AP it “would be a heck of a Christmas present – dump Shep, let MSNBC have him.”

And despite the fact that the conservative base “doesn’t like” Smith, Graham tells OneNewsNow, he was a favorite of the late Roger Ailes (former Fox News chairman and CEO) and has been at Fox for a long time.

“He’s there not because the audience wants him there; I think he’s there just because he’s been there this long,” he offers. “I don’t think the audience would be the slightest bit upset if they put somebody one else in that hour.”

According to the MRC analyst, all the mainstream outlets are boycotting the Uranium One scandal as well. “All the news today operates on the conspiracy theory that Russia helped Trump [get elected],” he tells OneNewsNow. “So the problem with the uranium story is it suggests Russia helped the Clintons – and they can’t have that.”

MRC points out that when the Uranium One story broke in October and the FBI was investigating it, ABC and CBS spent less than five minutes covering it – and NBC devoted no time at all to it.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

