If Fox News polled its audience on Shep’s popularity …

If you want to find out the latest on the Uranium One scandal, Fox News is about the only place you can go – unless you tune in from 3:00 to 4:00 Eastern.
The Fox News audience hears about the scandal from Fox News’ hosts and guests alike:
Peter Schweitzer: “It’s basically nine shareholders in this Uranium 1 company ….”
Sebastian Gorka: “There was an FBI investigation of racketeering on uranium by Russia in America ….”
Tucker Carlson: “Did the Obama administration allow a foreign rival, Russia, to control 20 percent of American uranium reserves?”
Steve Doocy: “During the time of this Uranium 1 deal ….”
Sean Hannity: “Anybody that will give away uranium to the hostile actor ….”
But from Shepard Smith, viewers are likely not to hear much – or more like none at all, according to a report from The Associated Press and data from Media Research Center. MRC’s director of media analysis Tim Graham says the host of the afternoon program “Shepherd Smith Reporting” is the square peg in the round hole.
“I think that sometimes Fox News viewers wonder why Shepard Smith isn’t on MSNBC at this point,” says Graham – who told AP it “would be a heck of a Christmas present – dump Shep, let MSNBC have him.”
And despite the fact that the conservative base “doesn’t like” Smith, Graham tells OneNewsNow, he was a favorite of the late Roger Ailes (former Fox News chairman and CEO) and has been at Fox for a long time.
“He’s there not because the audience wants him there; I think he’s there just because he’s been there this long,” he offers. “I don’t think the audience would be the slightest bit upset if they put somebody one else in that hour.”
According to the MRC analyst, all the mainstream outlets are boycotting the Uranium One scandal as well. “All the news today operates on the conspiracy theory that Russia helped Trump [get elected],” he tells OneNewsNow. “So the problem with the uranium story is it suggests Russia helped the Clintons – and they can’t have that.”
MRC points out that when the Uranium One story broke in October and the FBI was investigating it, ABC and CBS spent less than five minutes covering it – and NBC devoted no time at all to it.
Shep Smith is one of the best on-air journalists of our day. I’ve been watching his mid-day news program for years, and having grown up in the day of Edward R. Murrow, Gabriel Heater, Drew Pearson, and other superb pre-ratings days broadcasts, I’d not hesitate to put him in their class. What bothers some Fox viewers is that he’s openly gay and does not hesitate to argue both sides of an issue rather than push the party line.
In an age when some, like our president, want compliant news organizations and call all that does not fit their version of facts “fake” news, Shep is a breath of fresh air.
RWSmith6, You must be referring to a different Shep Smith from the one who’s the subject of this article. Evidently, because you agree, his Leftie slant, and arrogant “look at me, I’m gay” attitude, are otherwise missed. I’d be fine with both of those aspects of his presentations IF his show was an opinion venue, a la Hannity, but it is not. Rather, his show pretends to be “hard news,” where there ought not be opinions inter-mixed, nor directing what and how subjects are presented. It’s often difficult for partisans to recognize and acknowledge the biases and prejudices of their favorites, but do try harder.
RWSmith, I assume no relation huh? I’m not gay and you’re anti-Trump, fine, but I would still watch him except his one sided politics. Fox is called “fair, balanced, not afraid” for a reason because they have guests who like and dislike president Trump except his show! It’s anti-Trump throughout and you say Shepard Smith argues both sides? You know he is not fair and balanced and reminds me of John King on CNN. He wouldn’t be caught dead with a Trump supporter on his show because he is afraid his viewers could switch sides if they hear the truth rather than propaganda!
Today S Smith presented his Uranium one view. He said the former owner of Uranium One sold the company in 2007. He gave $136 million to the Clinton Foundation so therefore the other 8 contributed only 4 million. The question is, if true, why would the former owner give $136M to the C Foundation? Is it possible he is just using his name to hide all the names of the other people who put into that $136m and want something in return from Secretary Clinton???
Excuse me, Ana Navarro is the conservative voice on CNN but she sounds more anti-Trump than juan or fowler. The leftist they have on are just stupid leftists with no value to the conservative audience except to show us how stupid the leftists really are!
I think all regular fox news viewers understand that Shep is the network’s token liberal. I suppose it’s necessary so they can say they are fair and balanced. No reason to blame Shep for his left leaning views, he’s just doing what they hired him to do. None of the other news commentators or journalists at Fox take him seriously. Personally, I turn off FNC during his show. It’s a good break to get things accomplished which are on my honey-do list.
I like this guy precisely because he doesn’t repeat what the other news people are saying all day long on Fox. He is fair, intelligent and unafraid. I pray he continues… i will follow him wherever he goes.
I long for the day when …. a News Anchor takes me where the facts lead and not to their personal opinions. I don’t care about what they think personally. Who are they to have an opinion that matters more than my neighbor, my professor, my banker, or my local elected official. I didn’t elect Shephard Smith, Juan Williams, or Richard Fowler to be surrogate politicians, but that’s what they are. So I vote when they come on my screen with my on-off control. No I don’t stick my head in the sand by doing so …. But I’ll put up $100 bet with anyone on what Juan WIlliams posture will be on the next Trump news story if you tell me the story ahead of time. The boys in the club are all that predictible. I don’t need them thinking for me. I can think for myself.
Shepard Smith is a left-wing political commentator, masquerading as a news anchor. The only difference between him and any other commentator on Fox, is that the others actually have a show which is identified as a commentary show. Smith is promoted as being a news anchor. It’s a lie.
God was vehemently against unrepentant homosexuality not just because of their sexual preference. It was because how easily they can (and will) distort reality and truth to make themselves feel at home and comfortable in the Devil’s world…
