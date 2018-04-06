Gun supporter unloads on city council: I am the majority

In the wake of the Parkland high school massacre, a North Carolina city is debating whether a yearly gun and knife show should still be held this summer.
Though the city attorney said the city cannot cancel the event at Greensboro Coliseum, the council opened the discussion up for public debate Tuesday.
“When are you all gonna start standing up for the majority? … I’m the majority! I’m a law-abiding citizen who’s never shot anybody. It seems every time we have one of these shootings, nobody wants to put the blame where it goes, which is at the shooter’s feet. You want to put it at my feet! It doesn’t make any sense,” he said.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Mark Robinson was on Fox and Friends this morning. Watch to see what else he had to say.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest at Fox News.
I saw Mark Robinson on Fox and Friends this morning. God Bless you sir, for standing up for the Constitution and like you mentioned the Second Amendment.
I agree. GOOD for him, and to Fox n Friends for hosting him..
This guy is the best. Hogg has the media in his pocket, Mark has intelligence in his head. What great points. Hang tough Mark and God bless you.
Hogg AND media are both in someone’s pocket. Follow the money.
Yea. George Soros’s pocket!
Mark Robinson does represent my family and I. Mark does represent the majority in America. Criminals, mentally ill, and Muslim terrorists will have guns and will commit crimes, while law abiding Americans will not have an adequate defense. If a home invading pack of thugs are breaking into your home, having fire power to deal with that is an important defense. If a petite lady is confronted by a sexual predator, it is very beneficial for her to have an “equalizer” and knowledge and experience on how to use it. Leftist demented Democrats need to stop this knee jerk reactions and try punishing the law abiding majority each time an incident caused by the Muslim man or woman, a mentally ill, or criminal takes out their evil with a gun. Shame on the MSM for furthering this insanity.
Yes I saw Mr. Robinson talk on Guns and the Gun and knife show and thought he made a great point. Especially that he doesn’t own Gun. He is for the Constitution not Politics and phone rhetoric from the left wacko’s. I didn’t seem the other cable shows even running the clip. However I am sure Commie Kimmel will have something idiotic to say tonight, I’ll know tomorrow as I never watched him nor evern sure what Channel he is on. If I watch any late night show it would be Jimmy Fallon also from Brooklyn, Kimmel from the left side of Brooklyn in swamp land and Fallon from what was a gentile part of the Boro. In the long run Kimmel will be done soon and Fallon is on the path of Johnny Carson. Fallon has loads of talent, while Kimmel seems to be just a stand-up but I can’t mention about his talent as I have never seen him. I know he stinks and seems in The Commie’s corner not the Comics corner. Mr Robinson guys like Kimmel will attack you for your Freedom of Speech, don’t let a crumb sway you Americanism.
Fallon has talent? Yeah, if you like SNL EVERY FREAKING NIGHT! And SNL hasn’t been good since the Belushi days.
Yeah! Samurai Tailor was my favorite.
I don’t think any of these late night mouth pieces, have any talent..
Wrong, Cathy, he IS a gun owner, and rightfully so.
None of these gun-grabs or bans can be allowed to stand. It is just the beginning of the chiseling away at our 2nd Amendment right until they get it repealed, which is the end game.
Their real agenda is to repeal more than the Second – it is that entire Rule-of-Law thing that the elites want to erase. Look at the FBI handling of Hillary and the Clinton Foundation. Ask the families of Mary Jo Kopechne, Vince Foster and Seth Rich.
Not just repeal the 2nd, but the entire constitution i fear, THEN GO on a gun confiscation rampage..
Mark Robinson is a true American who understands his rights according to the US Constitution. Thank you for your courage in sharing your thoughts and feelings about being a good citizen with others who are willing to easily give up their rights and privileges in exchange for a false feeling of peace and security, which will never be actual or true peace and security. The socialists in the US are idiots for pushing their evil desires upon a majority of loyal citizens.
Mark Robinson for Attorney General! Thank you for your well-spoken stand. Please keep representing all of us in the fly-over zone (the real America).
I’d be down with that. Or as head of the FBI!
Not that I believe it will happen, but even if they were to repeal the 2nd Amendment, it will still continue to stand! The 2nd Amendment does not GRANT that right, it merely reiterates it. As the Declaration of Independence stated, certain rights are unalienable. The government can not grant them, nor can it take them away. The Bill of Rights merely states what the government can NOT do. They can remove the words, but can NOT take away the RIGHT that it guarantees.
Not an easy task! I believe it requires approval by a 75% majority of the states.
After it gets through the Senate, and we all know how well that works these days.
Amen to Mr Robinson! Amen to Common Sense which America seems to be lacking these days!! Did anyone see the headlines in all major papers recently? Hear the talking heads on CNN and its ilk rattling on about it?? Didn’t think so: London’s monthly murder rate by stabbings exceeds New York’s monthly rate from all sources.
I can just see the placards now, “Knives kill people; People don’t kill people” God Bless Mr Robinson for trying to talk some sense into the idiots we put into office to Serve & Protect.
Its only the liberals that lack common sense..
Must be the overflow from Virginia causing the decline of intelligence in NC. Mr Robinson is right – WE are the majority and WE don’t kill people.
Be cautious Mr. Robinson, the leftist anti-gun goons will soon focus their attention and wrath on you. Because you are intelligent, articulate and persuasive, your pro-second amendment view point makes you a threat to their agenda.
Not only that, your position will be disregarded because you are not a victim or one of “the children”. Only they have a voice in this matter in their opinion.
And it matters not that he’s black, but that he’s a black conservative, so is fair game for their attack squads.
The hallmark of a liberal is scapegoating, solves nothing, just makes them feel good they have done something which was quick, easy and painless for them, because they really have never acquired a taste for anything approximating hard work it takes to achieve goals and would rather just blame everyone for their problems and get the government to extort money from others to give to them, so they can go on another of their children’s crusades
Mark Robinson is The America.