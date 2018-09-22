George Soros, Amazon and John Legend — the anti-Trump, anti-Kavanaugh funding ties that bind

My gosh, but the left has got itself in a tizzy. A desperate tizzy, to be more accurate. A desperate, costly tizzy that pulls out all the funding stops, to be even more accurate.
The money trail is never wrong.
You’ve got George Soros’ Open Society Policy Center funding the likes of Sixteen Thirty Fund, and then this Sixteen Thirty Fund, as the Daily Caller initially reported, siphoning off money to a group called Demand Justice aimed at stopping Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The ties are tough to discern — but they’re there.
Here’s how it’s all linked: Tax filings from Soros’ Open Society Policy Center show tens of thousands of dollars have been granted to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a 501(C)4 initiative that provides money for left-leaning social and environmental issues. In 2015 tax filings, for instance, the Soros OSPC revealed it funneled $550,000 to the Sixteen Thirty Fund — an amount that put this initiative at the top 10 of OSPC contributions that year.
In 2018, Demand Justice burst on the scene to “stop Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, Brett Kavanaugh,” as it wrote on its own website. What’s Demand Justice? As the Center for Responsive Politics on its OpenSecrets.org site put it, Demand Justice is a “newer liberal ‘dark money’ group” that “launched a digital ad campaign against Trump’s judicial picks in May 2018.”
Who funds it? Very good question. Key phrase: “dark money.”
OpenSecrets.org goes on: “The group announced that it expects to raise $10 million in its first year and spend on digital ad campaigns in the mid-five figures. However, the group’s structure keeps the actual amounts raised and spent hidden. … According to a May 2018 addition to the list of trade names on file with the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, Demand justice was organized by a fiscal sponsor called the Sixteen Thirty Fund.”
Don’t expect much more transparency than that with this Demand Justice group, though.
Demand Justice, because it’s sponsored by Sixteen Thirty Fund, doesn’t have to fill out an IRS Form 990 listing its sources of money. And donors who want to spread their cash to Demand Justice don’t have to reveal they’re giving to Demand Justice — they only have to report donations to the Sixteen Thirty Fund.
But the tie between Soros and the Oppose Kavanaugh At All Costs crowd is there. Want another? Debra Katz, the attorney representing Christine Blasey Ford, a woman accusing Kavanaugh of a high-school era, decades-old sexual attack, is the vice chair of the Project on Government Oversight — which is listed on this same 2015 Form 990 as having received $30,000 from the Soros-tied OSPC the previous year. Interesting, yes?
Here’s one more notable tidbit about Demand Justice: Paige Herwig, currently working as the deputy chief counsel at Demand Justice, served for deputy general counsel for none other than — drumroll please — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, and yes, the same Dianne Feinstein who brought us the famous Ford letter. Herwig says as much on her LinkedIn page; it’s also been reported by Paul Sperry, the previous D.C. bureau chief for Investor’s Business Daily, on his Twitter page. She worked for Feinstein January 2017-February 2018; she started at Demand Justice this March.
Hmm.
But back to Soros.
The Soros money tie is just one prong on this massive leftist wave aimed at taking down President Donald Trump — taking down Republicans in the midterms — and ultimately, putting a stop to conservative agendas.
Another? GovPredict — which just found that nearly 90 percent of political donations made by Alphabet employees, including those who work for Google, YouTube, Verily and others, have gone, between the years of 2004 and 2018, to Democrats — has a new report on Amazon.
And the findings about political donations are equally interesting.
Since 2004, Amazon employees donated $610,805 to Hillary Clinton; $413,763 to Barack Obama; $128,750 to Democrat Patty Murray; $106,965 to Democrat-Socialist Bernie Sanders; $95,345 to Democrat Maria Cantwell; and $57,098 to Democrat Jay Inslee. Republicans on that list? Mitt Romney received $62,400; Jason Chaffetz, $39,000; and Trump, $17,436.
GovPredict wrote that “310 Amazon employees contributed to Hillary Clinton, 275 contributed to Bernie Sanders, 171 to Barack Obama, 55 to Jay Inslee, 54 to Maria Cantwell, 42 to Patty Murray, and 20 to Mitt Romney. … Trump received $17,436 from 42 contributors.”
Lean left much?
That’s Google; that’s Amazon — two of America’s largest employers. The money trail, once again, speaks volumes.
Then comes this, an announcement from singer-actor John Legend — with more anti-Kavanaugh ties to Team Soros.
“A diverse coalition of social justice organizations today unveiled a new digital ad featuring singer-songwriter actor John Legend that urges viewers to contact their senators and tell them to vote ‘no’ on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh,” a statement from the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights read. Interesting that it’s a “digital ad” campaign — the exact type of campaign Demand Justice launched in May to oppose Trump’s court pics, yes?
Anyhow, among the social justice groups that have banded to oppose Kavanaugh are these: The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. The Human Rights Campaign. Color of Change. The National Urban League. Oh, and Planned Parenthood — listed in 2015 IRS Form 990 filings as the recipient of $1.5 million from the Open Society Policy Center. Color of Change, meanwhile?
This hybrid PAC/Super PAC reported donations in October of 2016 from Soros to the tune of $150,000 and $250,000; in May of 2018 from Soros in the amount of $50,000; and in January of 2018 from Jonathan Soros, George Soros’ son, in the amount of $5,000.
That’s just a quick glimpse. But it’s George Soros, once again. The money trail, once again.
The numbers, the dollar signs — the sneaky, semi-hidden funding mechanisms for the opposition — speak volumes. And what they’re saying is this: The left is well-funded, well-organized, globally connected, and both intent and bent on pulling out all the stops to stop this president, stop this Supreme Court nomination, and stop conservatism and capitalism and constitutionally based freedom, as we know it, in this country.
It’s a cultural and political clash conservative cannot afford to downplay or ignore.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Suppose we were to change the prefixes from “left” to “right,” Democrat to Republican, or “liberal” to “conservative,” what a howl you would hear from the other side. Why no penalty would be too cruel or unusual for those who oppose the liberal agenda.
democrat
Our Socialist Democrat Party Senator Claire McCaskill has decided not to vote for judge Kavanaugh because he doesn’t oppose “dark money”. Well, Claire, what in the world is all this from abortionists, men who want to control the world, homosexuals, and Hollywood(I probably mentioned these in one of the previous types). Sure walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and poops on everything, so it must be dark money.
Remember, when our military and non-military were surrounded by the British, and yet our FLAG still flies. It appears we are surrounded but WE ARE AND WILL WIN BACK OUR REPUBLIC. I was taught while studying computer science not to use Google, I only once in a while buy a book thru Amazon, and FB and like haters I completely ignore as my privacy is my life not theirs. Ditto those cute little gadgets you can ask questions to? Well, they are part owning you, what’s in your house, etc. In other words a neat way to spy on you and yours and control you. Wake up and vote republican if even you have to hold nose this Nov. and then let’s go and get rid of each and everyone against our Republic and our freedom and rights. Of course, that depends on whether you have a brain that actually functions and you know our history and Constitution. Decades of DNC owned education systems have taught you to be traitors thru ignorance,but not to late to get informed TODAY!
If we could trust the IRS, probably a swamp, but it would be interesting if they would look into all those contributions and donations, then get the tax courts involved…But, we can’t trust swamp creatures can we. They are good at investigating conservative groups and honest citizens…
Hey Airhead, Do Nothing Jeff Sessions, why hasn’t George Soros been prosecuted?
If I were king (again, wishful thinking) we would also extract all his money since he clearly uses his wealth as a weapon against the USA.
In prison and penniless. Try fixing elections now.
Amen, DrGadget. If Sessions were not so gutless, he would charge that evil old Nazi SPIDER with financing domestic terrorism for his financing of antifa and other violent Leftist loon “protest groups,” seize all his financial assets, and send his wrinkled old fanny to GITMO with the rest of the terrorists. That should have happened a LONG time ago. His BLATANT attempts to subvert the will of the voters and control our government are SEDITION, and should not be tolerated. His ongoing attempts to hijack the Supreme Court confirmation process and PREVENT Pres. Trump from exercising his Constitutional right and duty to appoint Justices to fill vacancies on that Court are a PRIME example of his ongoing sedition and TREASON against our Constitution. WHEN is he going to be held accountable for that? His actions go WELL beyond the citizen’s right to express a political opinion and support a candidate, and need to be STOPPED. WAY too much DARK MONEY from him flowing into the Deep State’s TREASONOUS uprising and attempts to OVERTHROW a sitting US President!
Wow ugly, no decency, respect or morals. What happened to this country? Quit making this political. I’m a 59 yr. old woman, retired DoD computer specialist for Top Secret Agency that protects YOU from Terrorists. As an attractive young woman I didnt have to drink/throw myself at males (another post) since I was chased. In 1977, I was almost raped after nicely giving classmate ride home. My keys taken, forcibly thrown in home, beaten, clothes ripped but got away before raped. It wasnt reported. No rape crisis and police treated woman unfairly (like postings here). Todate only 2 friends know. Not all young men almost rape a woman. My son/grandsons have not. NO means NO. I question Kavanaughs ability to give respect equally on the bench. I’m also a former Federal EEO who was sexually harassed in simular circumstances as Anita Hill. I needed my job and stayed until I could transfer. I reported but old school, good ole boy thinking blame the woman. I was treated badly but in time the truth came out and was asked to be an EEO. Investigate using professionals and not a good ole boy network otherwise victimized again. Remember God’s watching and karma.
All the INCESTUOUS ties between the Dems’ latest RENT-A-SKANK, and the “usual suspects” like George SOROS make it OBVIOUS this woman is LYING. She is just a PAWN in the conniving Commucrats’ NEVER-ENDING quest to prevent Pres. Trump changing the balance of the Supreme Court from somewhat Leftist LOON-friendly to a Constitutionalist/Conservative body that will rule based on the Constitution AS WRITTEN–which the conniving Commucrats want to prevent at ALL costs! WHY? Because they are using the Leftist LOON, Obama-appointed judges in the Circuit Courts to BLOCK everything we elected Pres. Trump to do, thereby STEALING back the power we rightfully TOOK FROM THEM with our votes in 2016 and overturning and sabotaging the will of the voters, in the process.
This is BLATANTLY unconstitutional, not to mention SEDITIOUS and TREASONOUS, and a Constitutionalist Supreme Court will put a STOP to this Commucrat BS, because Loony Left judicial rulings based on the judge’s “feelings” or what he/she thinks “ought to be” will NOT pass the Constitutional smell test and will be struck down. Hence the Commucrats’ EPIC HISSY FIT about Kavanaugh’s appointment, and their DETERMINATION to hijack the Supreme Court confirmation process.
The ONLY way the conniving Commucrats can succeed in the above is for the GUTLESS RINOS cave like they usually do and hide in the corner while allowing the conniving COMMUCRATS to call all the shots. If the RINOS don’t grow a spine, I don’t see how we can avoid an eventual CIVIL WAR, because if the DAMNED RINOS won’t do their CONSTITUTIONAL duty, then we, the people will have no CHOICE but to take matters into our own hands! It is either THAT, or be HERDED into the COMMUNIST collective the damned Commucrats are hellbent on making of our FREE Republic! And from THERE it is only a short distance to slave labor camps and MASS exterminations. The VIRULENT HATRED of ALL things Trump and/or Conservative are PROOF that THIS is what the Commucrats want, where they are headed, and what they will DO if they are not stopped.
They only continue to get away with this because the nutless RINOs in Congress roll over on their backs, expose their bellies and pee on themselves out of fear of being called racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, misygonistic, poopyheads or whatever. It will only take one example being made of one of these Leftist pieces of ambulatory excrement to get the others to feel the heat, see the light and crawl back into the holes and cracks from whence they sprung.